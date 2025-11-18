Good evening!

We have won another fight.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act has been passed by the senate with no changes.

Here’s your evening update:

• Senate passes Epstein files bill unanimously

The United States Senate passed the same Epstein files bill approved by the House with no changes. The vote was unanimous. This is a major victory for Epstein survivors, since the bill forces the Department of Justice to release the investigative records.

• Trump defends MBS and dismisses Khashoggi as “extremely controversial”

President Trump defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his White House visit, brushing aside the CIA’s findings on Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. Trump described Khashoggi as “extremely controversial,” urged reporters not to “embarrass” the crown prince, and downplayed conflict of interest concerns while highlighting U.S. Saudi investment deals.

Khashoggi’s widow condemned the comments, urging Trump to apologize and compensate her family for the 2018 killing.

• Oval Office clash with ABC reporter over Epstein files

During the Saudi visit, Trump lashed out at ABC’s Mary Bruce for asking why he has not released the Epstein files. He called her a “terrible reporter,” labeled ABC “fake news,” and told the FCC to revoke the network’s broadcast license.

• Trump vows to block extension of ACA subsidies

Trump warned Congress he will not support any bill extending expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies. He posted that the only plan he will approve is one that sends money “directly back to the people” instead of to insurance companies. The announcement complicates Senate Republicans’ attempt to move forward with a vote aimed at addressing rising health care costs.

• White House official pressured DHS to return Andrew Tate devices

A ProPublica report says a White House official who previously represented Andrew Tate pressured the Department of Homeland Security to return electronic devices seized from Andrew and Tristan Tate during a U.S. investigation. Experts called the intervention improper and part of a pattern of the administration inserting itself into law enforcement matters to help allies.

• Trump administration moves to dismantle the Education Department

The administration is preparing to shift personnel and functions from at least five major Education Department offices to other federal agencies. The affected offices include Indian Education, Elementary and Secondary Education, Postsecondary Education, Special Education, and Civil Rights. This restructuring allows Secretary Linda McMahon to begin breaking up the department under a March executive order without congressional approval.

• One trillion dollars erased from global crypto market

More than one trillion dollars has vanished from the global cryptocurrency market over the past six weeks as Bitcoin and other digital assets fall sharply. The drop is tied to fears of an AI driven tech bubble, high volatility across global markets, and warnings from tech leaders about unrealistic investment in AI infrastructure.

• Trump sued California over mask and ID rules for federal agents

The Trump administration filed suit against California after the state passed laws banning masked federal agents and requiring visible identification. The administration argues the rules endanger officers. State officials say the measures are needed to prevent abuses and stop criminals from impersonating federal agents.

• Trump pardoned Jan. 6 rioter arrested for molesting a child

A Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump, Andrew Paul Johnson, was arrested on child molestation charges. Officials say he tried to bribe an underage victim into silence by promising a nonexistent multimillion dollar “Jan. 6” payout.

• House formally rebukes Rep. Chuy Garcia

The House voted to formally reprimand Rep. Chuy Garcia for arranging for his chief of staff to be the only Democrat on the ballot to replace him. Members described the move as undermining a fair election.

• Brian Walshe pleads guilty to lesser charges in Ana Walshe case

Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and illegally disposing of his wife Ana Walshe’s body, while maintaining a not guilty plea on the murder charge. Prosecutors are preparing a case with alleged incriminating Google searches, bloodstained items, and dozens of witnesses.

• NTSB says wiring label error caused the Key Bridge blackout

Investigators say the cargo ship Dali lost power because of an improperly placed wire label that caused a critical electrical failure before it hit the Baltimore Key Bridge in 2024. Six workers died in the collapse. The NTSB called the disaster preventable and is preparing to release its final report.

