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Erin Keith's avatar
Erin Keith
2h

Brits

Why TF are you allowing this shit? The are committing war crimes and you are now implicated.

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Daria Steigman's avatar
Daria Steigman
5hEdited

Ever since I first heard about it, I've loved Norwuz and the idea of the Persian New Year coinciding with renewal and the start of spring. I just hope this New Year heralds the start of some kind of transformation for the best for the Iranian people -- and the rest of us in the US around the globe. Because we all need the s***show to end.

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