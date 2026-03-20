by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

Today’s news cycle is ugly.

As always, I have compiled a report for you on everything you need to know for today!

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Hormuz Escalation

The Trump administration is now considering one of its most aggressive options yet in the Iran war: occupying or blockading Kharg Island, the export terminal that handles most of Iran’s oil shipments. The move is under discussion as a way to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Kharg is central to Iran’s oil exports, so any move on it would be a major escalation with obvious military and economic consequences.

At the same time, the U.S. is sending thousands more Marines and sailors to the Middle East. The USS Boxer group is deploying early, bringing the U.S. troop presence in the region to more than 50,000. Officials say no final decision has been made to send U.S. troops directly into Iran, but the buildup clearly expands America’s options.

Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations for deploying U.S. ground forces into Iran, with senior commanders submitting specific requests for that possibility. That does not mean Trump has approved a ground invasion, but it does mean the option is being actively prepared at high levels.

Oil Shock Spreads Across the Region

Iraq declared force majeure on all oilfields developed by foreign companies after military operations disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Force majeure is a legal declaration that extraordinary events have made normal contractual performance impossible. In plain English, Iraq is saying the regional war has become severe enough to block ordinary oil export obligations.

Attacks on major Gulf energy facilities have widened sharply. After strikes hit Iran’s South Pars gas field and the Asaluyeh processing hub, Iran retaliated against energy infrastructure across Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. That is a major reason the market shock is growing instead of stabilizing.

Iran has threatened “tourist centers” and recreational locations globally, signaling that the conflict’s threat environment is no longer confined to military sites or oil infrastructure.

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Gas Prices and Travel Pain Are Getting Worse

U.S. gas prices are climbing fast. The national average is now around $3.91 a gallon. That is nearly a dollar higher than before the war began on February 28.

The travel fallout is already hitting airlines. SAS plans to cancel around 1,000 flights in April because jet fuel prices have doubled in just 10 days, with executives directly tying the problem to the war-driven shock in energy markets.

Vice President JD Vance has tried to frame the pain as shared, saying Americans should take some comfort that allies are dealing with even worse impacts. That line is likely to land badly as U.S. drivers watch prices push toward $4 a gallon.

Trump’s Iran Messaging Is All Over the Place

Publicly, Trump has continued to suggest there are limits to U.S. escalation. But the reporting around him points in the opposite direction. The administration is considering more aggressive military options, including action around Kharg Island, while troop deployments continue to rise.

Trump also said this about talks with Iran: “Their leaders are all gone. The next set of leaders are all gone. And the next set of leaders are mostly gone. And now nobody. Wants to be a leader over there anymore.”

Analysts and major outlets are increasingly framing the war as slipping beyond easy control. Polling shows only 7% of Americans support a full-scale ground invasion and 55% oppose sending any U.S. ground troops.

Families of the Dead Are Pushing Back

One of the most striking stories today came from the father of a U.S. service member killed in the conflict. Charles Simmons, father of Tech Sgt. Tyler Simmons, disputed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s public claim that grieving families had told officials to “finish the job.” He said he never made that statement and was not endorsing the war in that way.

That matters because those family conversations had been used to suggest moral validation for continuing the war. This account undermines that framing and raises fresh questions about how private grief is being turned into public war messaging.

COVID Reinstatement Extended

Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon is extending its “reinstatement and return to service” guidance by an additional year, allowing troops separated over the COVID vaccine mandate more time to come back through April 1, 2027 .

Hegseth also said the active-duty service obligation for troops who return is being cut from four years to two years, in an effort to make reinstatement more appealing.

Nowruz Under Fire

As Iranians mark Nowruz, the Persian New Year, many are doing so with grief, fear, and severed contact with family members. The holiday, usually associated with renewal, is instead unfolding amid blackouts, displacement, and airstrikes.

That human dimension matters because the war is often being covered through oil prices, troop numbers, and missile exchanges. But on the ground and in the diaspora, the holiday is becoming a symbol of how deeply civilian life has been ruptured.

UN and Nuclear Watchdog Sound the Alarm

António Guterres said there are “reasonable grounds” to believe both sides may have committed war crimes, particularly if energy infrastructure and civilians are being targeted. That is one of the strongest statements yet from a major international body about the conduct of the war.

Rafael Grossi has warned that major parts of Iran’s nuclear program remain intact despite heavy strikes. Much of Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium likely remains at Isfahan, and military action alone cannot erase the technical knowledge and infrastructure behind the program.

The War Is Also Turning Into a Tech and Infrastructure Fight

Iranian drones and missiles have struck at least 10 radar sites used by the U.S. and its allies. Satellite imagery suggests some attacks likely damaged sensitive systems that are critical for missile warning and air defense.

A French naval officer’s Strava workout exposed the real-time location of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, creating an operational security problem in the middle of a hot regional conflict.

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Trump’s Pearl Harbor Joke Triggered Backlash

During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump responded to a question about not warning allies before striking Iran by joking, “Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” and then adding, “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, okay?”

The remark landed at a moment when Japan is already under pressure over whether it should help secure Hormuz, intensifying diplomatic tension.

Nexstar-Tegna Just Reshaped U.S. Local TV

The FCC approved Nexstar’s acquisition of Tegna despite lawsuits from eight states and DirecTV seeking to block the deal. The combined company will control 265 stations across 44 states plus Washington, D.C.

Regulators waived the usual 39% national ownership cap, allowing the combined company to reach about 80% of U.S. TV households. Critics say that level of concentration threatens local journalism and gives a single company too much editorial leverage.

The eight-state lawsuit argues the merger violates antitrust law and will hurt competition and local reporting.

Trump Is Quietly Reworking His Deportation Message

Trump told advisers some deportation policies had gone too far and instructed aides to move away from the phrase “mass deportation,” shifting instead toward “bad actors” and criminal targets.

The move is political as much as policy-driven, with concern that broad sweeps are becoming damaging ahead of elections.

Epstein Fallout Keeps Spreading

The Epstein inquiry remains chaotic, with Democrats walking out of a Justice Department briefing after Attorney General Pam Bondi declined to clearly commit to testifying under oath.

Darren Indyke told a House panel he had no knowledge of Epstein’s abuse, a claim lawmakers and survivors’ advocates have strongly questioned.

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit said she was “manipulated and deceived” by Epstein after files showed contact years after his conviction.

D.C. Guard Presence May Last Through 2029

The Pentagon is planning to keep thousands of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. through January 20, 2029, extending the federal mission for years.

Critics have raised legal and political concerns, especially as Guard resources are stretched by overseas deployments tied to the Iran war.

Student Loans Are Being Moved Out of Education

The administration is beginning to move federal student loan management from the Department of Education to the Treasury Department, starting with defaulted loans.

Officials are framing this as part of a broader restructuring that could shift the entire $1.7 trillion portfolio.

Other Major Stories Moving Today

A senior FEMA official is under scrutiny after past violent and conspiratorial remarks resurfaced, raising concerns about judgment in a disaster-response role.

An IRS technical glitch has obscured roughly $51 million in political donations, creating a major transparency gap ahead of elections.

Israeli authorities closed al-Aqsa Mosque during Eid for the first time since 1967, forcing worshippers to pray outside and escalating tensions.

States are suing the EPA over the repeal of the 2009 endangerment finding, a cornerstone of U.S. climate regulation.

ABC canceled a season of The Bachelorette after violent footage involving its lead resurfaced.

Jeff Bezos is in early talks to raise $100 billion for an AI-focused manufacturing fund.

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