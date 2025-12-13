BREAKING: U.S. Soldiers Killed In Syria Ambush

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

What Happened

A joint U.S. and Syrian patrol came under fire near Palmyra (central Syria) on Saturday, December 13, 2025 . The Washington Post

U.S. officials described it as an ambush during a counterterrorism-related mission. The Washington Post

Confirmed Casualties

Killed: 2 U.S. Army soldiers and 1 U.S. civilian interpreter . Reuters

Wounded: 3 U.S. soldiers . Reuters

Also wounded (reported by Syrian state media): 2 Syrian personnel. Reuters

Who Carried It Out

Early U.S. reporting points to ISIS involvement . Reuters

Reuters’ earlier report described the attacker as unidentified at that moment, before later U.S. statements attributed it to ISIS. Reuters

What Happened Next

Reports say the attacker was killed by partner forces . Reuters

U.S. helicopters evacuated the wounded to the U.S. base at al-Tanf . Reuters

The Pentagon said identities would be withheld until next-of-kin notifications were completed. Reuters

What We Still Do Not Know

The names of those killed.

Any further detail on how the ambush unfolded beyond initial official statements and early reporting. Reuters

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America