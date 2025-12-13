BREAKING: U.S. Soldiers Killed In Syria Ambush

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What Happened
A joint U.S. and Syrian patrol came under fire near Palmyra (central Syria) on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The Washington Post
U.S. officials described it as an ambush during a counterterrorism-related mission. The Washington Post
Confirmed Casualties
Killed: 2 U.S. Army soldiers and 1 U.S. civilian interpreter. Reuters
Wounded: 3 U.S. soldiers. Reuters
Also wounded (reported by Syrian state media): 2 Syrian personnel. Reuters
Who Carried It Out
Early U.S. reporting points to ISIS involvement. Reuters
Reuters’ earlier report described the attacker as unidentified at that moment, before later U.S. statements attributed it to ISIS. Reuters
What Happened Next
Reports say the attacker was killed by partner forces. Reuters
U.S. helicopters evacuated the wounded to the U.S. base at al-Tanf. Reuters
The Pentagon said identities would be withheld until next-of-kin notifications were completed. Reuters
What We Still Do Not Know
The names of those killed.
Any further detail on how the ambush unfolded beyond initial official statements and early reporting. Reuters
