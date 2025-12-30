Reminder: everyone is welcome here , but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Hey everyone,

We have some pretty big news right now. It has been confirmed that the U.S. has launched strikes inside Venezuelan territory.

U.S. Launches Strike on Venezuelan Mainland

President Donald Trump said the U.S. struck a dock area in Venezuela that he described as a loading point for drug-smuggling boats, an action Reuters and others described as the first known U.S. land operation inside Venezuela tied to the administration’s anti-drug campaign. Reuters

Key uncertainty: Reuters reported the CIA, Pentagon, and White House did not confirm Trump’s account, and Venezuela had not independently verified the strike in public. Reuters

Financial Times reported the claim drew speculation around a Christmas Eve blast at a chemical plant in Zulia state , but the operator denied any link to a U.S. strike. Financial Times

The strike claim comes amid a broader string of U.S. actions against alleged drug-trafficking targets at sea. AP reported the administration has described dozens of strikes since September with over 100 deaths reported in that campaign. AP News

