by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone,

We have more urgent news! According to the NYT, the U.S. and Israel have struck Iran.

Here’s what we know so far:

Explosions In Tehran After Israeli Attack

Israel and the U.S. have launched what multiple outlets describe as a preventive or pre-emptive strike against Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026 .

Explosions were reported in Tehran , and early reporting indicates strikes hit areas in and around the capital.

Around 30 target across Iran have been attacked, including the home of the Iranian leader.

According to Reuters, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is not in the Iranian capital and has been moved to a safe location.

Israel Declares Nationwide Emergency

Israel’s defense minister said Israel had attacked Iran and declared a state of emergency, with Israeli authorities warning the public to prepare for possible retaliation.

Thank you for fighting.

