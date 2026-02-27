BREAKING: U.S. Tells Americans to Leave Israel Now
Feb 27 | Afternoon Update
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Good afternoon!
We are watching a rapidly tightening global picture today.
The United States is urging Americans to leave Israel immediately as the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group moves into the region and Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to travel to Israel. At the same time, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated into declared “open war,” and new reporting shows how U.S. munitions shortages could shape any potential strike scenario involving Iran.
Here at home, pressure is mounting over the Epstein files, with scrutiny touching both President Trump and former President Clinton. The Pentagon is locked in a public standoff with AI firm Anthropic over military use of advanced systems. Major media consolidation is back on the table as Netflix steps aside and Paramount Skydance advances on Warner Bros. Discovery. And new economic data shows producer prices rising faster than expected.
There is a lot moving at once. Below is everything you need to know, clearly broken down, with sources at the end of the article.
Here’s your afternoon update:
Americans Told To Leave Israel As Carrier Arrives
The U.S. has authorized non-essential embassy personnel and family members to depart Israel and is urging U.S. citizens to leave while commercial flights are still available, amid fears of a strike scenario involving Iran.
U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee urged embassy staff who still want to leave to “do so TODAY.”
The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in Israel today.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Israel March 2 to 3, with Iran central to the talks.
U.S. Munitions Shortages Could Limit Iran Strike Options
Shortages in key defensive interceptors and constrained “magazine depth” could shape U.S. choices and timelines in any Iran scenario, after high consumption in past missile defense surges.
Pentagon vs Anthropic: “All Lawful Purposes” Ultimatum
The Pentagon demanded Anthropic allow Claude to be used for “all lawful purposes” under a contract dispute, while Anthropic pushed for explicit limits related to mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.
The standoff has become a broader fight over how far military AI use should go and who sets the guardrails.
The dispute includes sharply different characterizations of internal exchanges between the company and Defense officials.
Epstein Files Pressure Hits Trump, Then Clinton Testifies
The Justice Department is reviewing whether FBI interview summaries tied to allegations involving President Trump were improperly withheld in the Epstein files release, after omissions were flagged publicly.
DOJ stated: “As with all documents that have been flagged by the public, the Department is currently reviewing files…”
Former President Bill Clinton gave closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee about his Epstein ties.
Netflix Walks, Paramount Moves: Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Fight
Netflix withdrew rather than match Paramount Skydance’s revised offer, clearing a path for Paramount to pursue a wider acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.
Netflix’s CEOs said the deal was “no longer financially attractive” at the higher price point.
The deal is expected to face major regulatory scrutiny and could trigger significant cost-cutting if it advances.
Pakistan Declares “Open War” After Strikes On Afghan Cities
Pakistan launched airstrikes on major Afghan locations including Kabul and Kandahar and its defense minister described the situation as “open war,” escalating cross-border conflict.
U.S. Military Laser Downs CBP Drone Near Fort Hancock
The U.S. military used a laser to shoot down a Customs and Border Protection drone near Fort Hancock, Texas, in what lawmakers described as a mistaken-identity incident.
The FAA expanded local airspace restrictions and members of Congress criticized coordination between federal agencies.
Inflation Signal: Producer Prices Jump As Tariff Effects Linger
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.5% in January 2026, seasonally adjusted.
FedEx said it will return any tariff refunds it recovers to customers after suing in the U.S. Court of International Trade, following a Supreme Court ruling that struck down certain tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
Inside ICE Detention: Repeated Child Medical Emergencies In Dilley
Emergency call logs show at least 11 ambulance dispatches since mid-September to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center for children experiencing medical crises including respiratory distress and low oxygen levels.
One 911 call stated: “We have a little boy in respiratory distress… He needs to be sent out.”
Columbia Student Detained By ICE, Then Released After Outcry
A Columbia University student from Azerbaijan was detained by ICE and later released after public backlash.
DHS stated her student visa had been terminated in 2016 for failing to attend classes.
EPA Moves To Roll Back Parts Of Chemical Disaster Safeguards
The EPA announced proposed revisions to the Risk Management Program rule framework that would change parts of the 2024 update.
The revisions would adjust compliance requirements affecting thousands of high-risk chemical facilities.
White House Hockey Controversies, Plus A Vegas Celebration
U.S. hockey player Brady Tkachuk criticized a White House-shared TikTok that made it appear he insulted Canadians, calling it “clearly fake.”
U.S. women’s hockey player Caroline Harvey said she had not heard anything confirming a White House visit and said she is busy with school.
Flavor Flav announced a Las Vegas “She Got Game” weekend July 16 to 19 to celebrate the U.S. women’s hockey gold medal and support women athletes.
Albanese Sanctions Fight Heads To Court
The family of UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese filed suit challenging U.S. sanctions, arguing the action violates First Amendment protections and has severely disrupted their lives.
