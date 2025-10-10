Good afternoon, everyone.

Qatar’s fighter jets are heading to Idaho, Trump’s business ties abroad are under new scrutiny, and even his own supporters are beginning to question what “America First” really means.

Across the globe, María Corina Machado has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize for standing up to dictatorship, while here at home, courts are pushing back against overreach and journalists keep fighting to uncover what’s real beneath the noise.

Take a breath today. Stay grounded and subscribe to stay with us!

Get 5% off forever

Here’s the news for today:

On October 10, 2025 , Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the United States will host a Qatari Air Force contingent of F-15 jets and pilots at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho , to strengthen combined training, lethal force posture, and interoperability.

The Pentagon characterized the arrangement as a foreign training detachment within a U.S. base , not a sovereign Qatari base.

Critics from multiple sides seized on the timing, pointing to Trump’s personal and business ties to Qatar , suggesting a possible conflict of interest.

In related controversy, reports show that Trump accepted a Boeing 747-8 aircraft, valued at roughly $400 million , from the Qatari royal family.

To retrofit the jet to presidential/executive transport standards, the Air Force diverted funds from the Sentinel (LGM-35A) nuclear missile modernization program —a program already facing cost overruns and delays.

Defense Secretary Meink testified that funds “removed” from Sentinel (classified as “excess to need”) were used to support the conversion work.

The conversion has commenced, with the Jet in modification status; plan details remain largely classified.

Separately, the Trump Organization announced a Trump-branded golf resort in Qatar , in partnership with a Saudi firm—adding to the optics of intertwined public and private interests.

In Congress, Senators Warren, Duckworth, Schiff, and Representatives have demanded transparency, pressing the Air Force to clarify whether any of the $934 million pulled from Sentinel was used for the Qatari 747 retrofit, its total cost, and impact on Sentinel’s schedule.

At home, the proposal sparked sharp backlash, including from right-wing Trump supporters (e.g. Laura Loomer), alleging betrayal of “America First” principles.

More developments:

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado , not Donald Trump, triggering criticism from MAGA allies.

Reports emerged that DHS officials considered blocking Muslim nonprofits from FEMA security grants , actions later narrowed but leaving many stripped of eligibility.

A federal judge in Illinois issued a temporary restraining order, stopping the deployment of National Guard units in the state and ruling it unconstitutional.

A separate 14-day order barred federal agents from using tear gas, pepper balls, or force against ICE protesters and journalists in Illinois, absent credible safety threats.

Oversight data shows that ~45% of FBI agents in major U.S. field offices have been reassigned to support DHS/ICE operations, with ~23% nationwide shifted away from core law enforcement work.

NBC-reported tests claim “jailbreaks” of AI systems enabling weapon instruction outputs; smaller models were said to be vulnerable in 97% of cases, though details and methodology remain debated.

At JPMorgan’s new $3 billion Manhattan headquarters, employees must provide biometric identifiers (fingerprints, iris scans) for building access—raising privacy and surveillance concerns.

Dozens of university professors have faced discipline or dismissal over social media posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

In the Middle East, a Gaza ceasefire has taken effect. Israeli troops have repositioned, and Hamas has 72 hours to release hostages under terms of the agreement. Casualty counts exceed 67,000.

Six anti-abortion activists, including two previously pardoned by Trump, are facing trial in Pennsylvania on charges of trespass and conspiracy after entering a clinic.

Trump’s administration is preparing a wave of tariffs on Chinese imports.

Thanks for reading! Please subscribe to stay with us!

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America