Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Jenkins's avatar
Ruth Jenkins
7h

I can’t believe the audacity of DJT. Congress should approve strikes in Venezuela. It’s illegal what he is doing. We need Congress to stop his sh*t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ginger's avatar
Ginger
7h

WHERE IS THE PROOFBOF DRUG DEALERS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture