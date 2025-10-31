President Trump has reportedly approved a series of limited air and missile strikes inside Venezuela, targeting alleged narcotics and paramilitary facilities tied to the Maduro regime.

No strikes have yet occurred, but U.S. military sources told The Wall Street Journal and Miami Herald that target lists include coastal radar stations, airstrips, and naval depots in the states of Falcón and Sucre.

The plan marks a major escalation from prior maritime operations, where U.S. forces struck vessels linked to drug trafficking in international waters.

The Trump administration is framing the move under counter-narcotics and counterterrorism authorities, the same legal basis used in Syria and Colombia.

Democrats were excluded from intelligence briefings, sparking outrage and calls for an emergency session on War Powers violations.

The operation could breach Venezuelan sovereignty and risk igniting a broader regional conflict.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Face the Nation that “land strikes in Venezuela are a real possibility” and that “the president is serious about ending narco-terror.”

Venezuela’s government has moved missile batteries and anti-air units to coastal zones and declared a national alert, calling the U.S. action “an act of war in planning.”

The Organization of American States is holding an emergency session tonight as Latin American leaders call for restraint.

