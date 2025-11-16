Good afternoon!

I wanted to give everyone a second update today since the earlier brief focused on just one story. If you missed that earlier report, I recommend taking a look.

Here’s the news brief from this morning:

Before we dive into today's stories, we want to welcome everyone who is new to Centered America.

Centered America is a nonprofit organization bringing together disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans who want a government that actually serves the people. Our mission is to defend democracy, confront oligarchy and rising authoritarianism, and empower citizens through truth, activism, and collective action.

Here’s your afternoon update:

• U.S. service members privately seek outside legal advice

Troops involved in planning and carrying out Trump directed missions are quietly turning to civilian lawyers to understand whether the operations are lawful. Their concerns focus on lethal boat strikes carried out with limited public evidence and politically disputed National Guard deployments to U.S. cities. Officers are trying to determine their personal liability, the limits of DOJ asserted immunity, and how to avoid unlawful orders or long term moral injury.

• Trump panics over Epstein file vote

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has been applying intense pressure on House Republicans to stop the upcoming Epstein files vote, a level of personal involvement that signals growing concern inside his circle as more GOP lawmakers break ranks and back the release.

• Survivors push Congress as Tuesday’s Epstein files vote approaches

Epstein survivors are urging the public to call and email their representatives before the upcoming vote to force release of the files. They argue public pressure in the next forty eight hours will determine whether Congress follows through after months of delay.

• USS Gerald R. Ford arrives near Venezuela amid regional alarm

The Ford carrier strike group has entered the Caribbean in the largest U.S. military buildup near Venezuela in generations. The deployment reinforces a twelve thousand troop presence under Operation Southern Spear, following twenty lethal boat strikes. Governments in the region worry that the counterdrug justification could mask rising pressure on Maduro and the possibility of a wider military confrontation.

• Sen. Chris Murphy warns potential strikes on Venezuela would be “wildly illegal”

Murphy says no one wants a war with Venezuela and argues the talk of military action looks like a political distraction from rising prices and the Epstein scandal.

• Trump escalates attacks on Marjorie Taylor Greene as feud intensifies

Trump’s public insults calling Greene a “traitor” and “lunatic” have led her to say the language is dangerous and has resulted in warnings about her safety. She continues to support releasing the Epstein files, says the rhetoric has produced threats, and adds that she still hopes for reconciliation even as policy differences deepen.

• Khanna and Massie press bipartisan effort to force Epstein files release

Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie say the push is about justice for survivors, not Trump. They have secured enough House signatures for a vote despite the White House labeling the effort a hoax and pressuring Republicans to withdraw. GOP divisions are widening, and some conservatives argue transparency could actually help the president.

• Sen. John Barrasso refuses to back a Senate vote on the Epstein files

Barrasso calls the push politically motivated, says Democrats are trying to weaken Trump, and will not commit to helping bring the bill forward.

• Trump attacks Indiana Republicans over refusal to pursue new maps

Trump sharply criticized Indiana GOP leaders for rejecting mid cycle redistricting. He urged primary challenges against lawmakers who oppose new maps and warned their decision could cost the party control of the House. State leaders say they do not have the votes to advance the plan.

• Jonathan Karl challenges Trump’s claim on Thanksgiving prices

Karl noted that Walmart’s cheaper holiday package includes less food than last year, contradicting Trump’s claim of a twenty five percent drop. Adviser Kevin Hassett struggled to defend the statement and said he did not understand Karl’s point.

• Tony Hall says the BBC should refuse Trump compensation

Former BBC director general Tony Hall says the network should not pay Trump over the misleading Panorama edit of his January 6 speech. While the BBC has apologized, Hall argues that a payout would be inappropriate as Trump threatens a multibillion dollar lawsuit and critics warn the controversy is harming trust in the broadcaster.

• Iran faces its most severe water crisis in decades

Iran is experiencing a near collapse of key reservoirs, infrastructure failures, long outages, rising costs, and growing anger. Some experts warn parts of the country are entering irreversible “water bankruptcy,” with officials even considering emergency measures for Tehran.

• Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in critical condition after Manhattan shooting

Boyd, 29, was shot in the abdomen during an early morning altercation at a Manhattan restaurant. A bullet is lodged in his lung. No arrests have been made and the Jets say they are aware of the situation but are offering no further comment.

• Massive Gen Z led protests in Mexico City end in clashes

Thousands marched against crime, corruption, and impunity, drawing support across age groups. The protest ended in violent confrontations that left one hundred twenty injured and twenty arrested. The unrest highlights growing youth frustration even as the president accuses opposition groups of exploiting the movement.

• Ukraine reaches nearly two billion euro gas deal with Greece

Zelenskyy announced a new agreement to import gas from Greece to offset wartime shortages while pursuing parallel defense and energy deals with France and Spain. Kyiv is also working on long term supply arrangements with Poland and Azerbaijan to stabilize winter energy needs.

