Today, a Reagan-appointed federal judge resigned in protest, condemning Donald Trump for turning the law into a partisan weapon and saying that remaining silent had become “intolerable.”

But we need to confront something uncomfortable: when respected judges like this step down, it leaves America’s justice system weaker. Every resignation opens the door for Trump to appoint another loyalist who will obey, not uphold, the law. Staying might have allowed them to protect the system from within, but leaving cedes that power to the very forces corroding it.

Here's the news for this afternoon as of 12:20 p.m. EST:

USDA Orders States to Undo SNAP Payments

The Department of Agriculture has issued a sudden directive to state agencies to immediately reverse full SNAP benefits that were briefly restored by court order. The memo, described as urgent and threatening, warned that states could face financial penalties if they failed to comply quickly.

This reversal follows a week of chaos in which the Trump administration withheld full food assistance during the shutdown, then was ordered by a judge to restore it . Several states, including New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin , rushed to issue full benefits before the new order arrived. Now, they have been told to stop.

Roughly 42 million Americans rely on SNAP to feed their families, and with these shifting instructions, many remain unsure if benefits will continue next month.

Reagan-Appointed Judge Quits in Protest

Federal Judge Mark L. Wolf , appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1985 and long respected in conservative legal circles, has resigned his lifetime post after nearly four decades on the bench. In a personal essay, Wolf wrote that President Donald Trump is “using the law for partisan purposes” and that remaining silent had become “intolerable.”

His decision breaks one of the judiciary’s strongest traditions, restraint from political commentary, and his departure marks a rare public warning from within the conservative establishment about the state of American democracy.

Trump Growing Isolated Inside the White House

As the shutdown drags on and approval ratings sink, the Republican Party that once rallied behind Trump is showing visible fractures. Senior lawmakers have rejected his demands to abolish the filibuster , and some are distancing themselves from his most extreme rhetoric.

Inside the White House, aides describe an atmosphere of exhaustion and disillusionment. Several staff members are seeking exits , while others have stopped engaging with the president’s late-night calls and sudden policy demands.

Once commanding absolute loyalty, Trump now faces an administration where obedience has turned to quiet avoidance, a shift that underscores how isolated power can become as influence wanes.

DAILY ACTION

Hold Corporate Travel Giants Accountable

The ongoing federal government shutdown has reached its 40th day and is now threatening major disruptions in air travel around Thanksgiving. The Federal Aviation Administration warned that flight volume could “slow to a trickle” if the shutdown persists.

While travelers and hourly workers bear the risk, big airlines and travel-industry firms continue to draw revenue and subsidies.

What you can do today:

Pick a major airline (for example, American Airlines or Delta Air Lines) and send a message via their customer contact form or social media:

“Your company profits while federal air-traffic controllers go unpaid and flights are cancelled. Will you publicly commit to redirect a portion of your executive bonuses or stock buy-backs into emergency pay for affected workers and guarantee full staffing until the shutdown ends?”

Post publicly tagging the airline:

“@AmericanAir you’re cashing in while thousands of workers face unpaid overtime and flights get cancelled. What’s your plan to protect them?”

Contact your U.S. Senator or Representative and say:

“The shutdown is grounding flights and hurting workers, will you support a bill that forces airlines to disclose how many cancellations stem from staffing/contractor issues and tie federal contracts to worker pay protections?”

Share in your network:

“Even our skies aren’t safe when politics shuts down. I just asked an airline to back workers, not profits. You can too.”

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America