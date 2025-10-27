Good evening!

Thank you for taking a moment to catch up on today’s headlines with us. It’s been another eventful night across the U.S. and we want to make sure you’re all informed.

Centered America is committed to fighting for democracy and resisting authoritarianism. If you support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber today!

Get 5% off forever

Here’s all the news tonight:

Trump Pressures DOJ Over 2020 Election

President Donald Trump has publicly demanded that the Department of Justice re-investigate the 2020 election, repeating false claims of voter irregularities. No credible evidence has emerged to support his allegations, which continue to be dismissed by election officials and courts nationwide.

USDA Hatch Act Violation Allegations

The Trump administration is facing scrutiny after the USDA used its official government website to post partisan statements blaming Senate Democrats for a potential lapse in SNAP funding. The posts accused Democrats of prioritizing “healthcare for illegal aliens” over reopening the government. Ethics experts and watchdog groups say this may violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits using federal resources for political purposes

South Korea on High Alert for APEC 2025

Ahead of the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea has elevated security to its highest level. Authorities have deployed 18,500 police officers, 1,800 troops, and anti-drone defenses as 16 anti-China and anti-Trump protests are planned by both left- and right-wing groups. Demonstrations have already begun in Seoul as Presidents Trump and Xi prepare to attend the summit.

U.S. and China Reach Trade Deal Framework

The U.S. and China have agreed to a trade deal “framework” to avert new 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Presidents Trump and Xi will meet this week and again early next year to discuss trade, rare-earth exports, and fentanyl control as both countries seek to ease economic tensions.

Controversy Over $300 Million White House Ballroom Project

The Trump administration’s $300 million East Wing ballroom project has drawn backlash after demolition revealed glaring design flaws, including stairs leading into a wall and misaligned windows. Trump of turning the White House into a “presidential palace” while bypassing federal oversight. The Washington Post ran an editorial defending the ballroom’s construction, sparking further public debate.

Book Reveals Trump Called Pence a “Wimp” on January 6

A newly released book details how Donald Trump berated then-Vice President Mike Pence as a “wimp” in a phone call on January 6, 2021, urging him not to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Pence’s handwritten notes from that day—citing his duty to uphold the Constitution—were later used as evidence in the Justice Department’s election-interference case against Trump.

Drone Firm Linked to Donald Trump Jr. Wins Pentagon Contract

Unusual Machines, a drone manufacturer partially owned by Donald Trump Jr., has secured its largest Pentagon contract to date, supplying thousands of drone components. The deal has sparked questions about conflicts of interest, especially as the company’s stock price surged amid Trump’s push to expand domestic drone production.

Gun-Violence Nonprofits Barred From Federal Funding

The Trump administration has barred gun-violence prevention nonprofits from receiving grants under the Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. Funding eligibility has been shifted to local governments and law enforcement agencies, a move advocates say dismantles one of the most effective Biden-era programs for reducing homicides in major U.S. cities.

California Funds Planned Parenthood Amid Federal Cuts

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced $140 million in state funds to keep 109 Planned Parenthood clinics open after the Trump administration cut federal support. California becomes the fourth state to publicly fund Planned Parenthood in response to federal restrictions. Newsom said the move ensures access to reproductive healthcare as the organization faces potential closures nationwide.

Newsom Considers 2028 Presidential Run

Newsom confirmed he is considering a 2028 presidential campaign and will decide after the 2026 midterms. His term as California governor ends in 2027. He remains a vocal critic of President Trump and recently clashed with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over threats to withhold federal infrastructure funding.

Flight Delays Between LAX and Oakland

Flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Oakland were temporarily halted Sunday morning due to staffing shortages at the Oakland air-traffic control center. The FAA lifted the ground stop around 10:30 a.m., and no other airports were affected. Nearly 900 minutes of cumulative delays were reported.

Shooting at Lincoln University Homecoming (PA)

One person was killed and six others injured in a shooting outside the International Cultural Center during Lincoln University’s homecoming celebration. One individual was detained with a firearm, and federal and state agencies are assisting local investigators in determining whether a second shooter was involved.

Halloween Party Shooting in North Carolina

Two people were killed and 11 others injured when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party attended by roughly 300 people in Robeson County, NC. Officials say alcohol, teenagers, and firearms were involved. No arrests have been made yet.

Shooting Near Howard University (D.C.)

Five people—including a 13-year-old boy—were injured during Howard University’s homecoming weekend. Two suspects were taken into custody, three guns were recovered, and police say all victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin Central Library Shooting

One person was seriously injured in an isolated shooting at Austin’s Central Library. The suspect fled but was arrested about an hour later in South Austin. Police emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public.

That’s all for this evening’s roundup.

Stay informed, stay safe, and take care of each other tonight.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America

Centered America merchandise is available to order!

Preorder Now!

If you’d like to grab a Centered America T-shirt, you can save $5 when you preorder today on our website. Every purchase directly supports our mission. Proceeds support care packages for veterans and marginalized communities, as well as future community initiatives led by Centered America.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.