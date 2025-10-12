BREAKING: Vance Signals Trump Could Invoke Insurrection Act as Education Department Faces Mass Firings
Oct 12 | J.D. Vance Says Insurrection Act on the Table as Trump Fires Special Education Office and Courts Block Troop Orders
Good afternoon, and happy Sunday everyone.
The White House, Congress, and federal agencies are scrambling to contain the fallout from the ongoing government shutdown. Today’s developments spanned everything from battles over education oversight and CDC layoffs to debates surrounding the Insurrection Act.
Here’s what’s happening today:
The Education Department has fired most staff in the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services during the shutdown, effectively halting federal oversight of programs under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Advocates warn the cuts threaten protections for millions of students.
More than half of the 1,300 CDC employees laid off were reinstated after officials admitted a coding error caused the mass firings. Roughly 600 remain terminated as legal challenges build over the political motivations behind the cuts.
Vice President J.D. Vance told ABC that President Donald Trump is “looking at all his options,” including the Insurrection Act, after courts blocked attempts to deploy National Guard troops in Democratic-led cities like Chicago and Portland.
Vance defended the mistaken layoffs of CDC scientists, blaming Democrats despite CBS confirming the decision originated with the White House, affecting staff who handled measles and Ebola responses.
During the same interview, Vance dodged questions from George Stephanopoulos about whether Tom Homan accepted a $50,000 payment allegedly captured on an FBI recording, insisting Homan “did not take a bribe” before the feed abruptly cut out.
Vance also claimed tariff and income tax revenue would fund troop pay, contradicting the administration’s own statement that Defense Department R&D funds would be redirected. Tariff revenue cannot legally be repurposed without congressional approval.
The Smithsonian’s 19 museums and the National Zoo have closed indefinitely after reserve funds ran dry. Animal care will continue, but exhibits and live cams are offline.
The Trump administration is considering selling portions of the $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to private investors, a move experts warn could remove borrower protections and undermine federal cancellation authority.
CNN’s fact check found Trump’s claim of securing $17 trillion in new investments false. His administration’s own data lists $8.8 trillion, much of it inflated or unconfirmed.
China warned it will retaliate if the U.S. proceeds with 100% tariffs, urging Washington to return to dialogue.
President Trump reposted a message suggesting the “Biden FBI” placed 274 agents in the crowd on January 6, despite the fact Trump was president that day. Investigations have found no evidence of such infiltration.
Trump also wrote that the Ukraine impeachment was “a far bigger illegal hoax than Watergate,” calling Rep. Adam Schiff “dishonest and corrupt.”
The Financial Times reports the U.S. has been secretly assisting Ukraine in launching long-range drone strikes on Russian oil refineries since midsummer, signaling a sharp escalation in U.S. involvement.
Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday at Willie’s Bar & Grill in St. Helena Island, South Carolina. Authorities are still investigating.
A 2011 email reveals Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein, “we are in this together,” contradicting his claim that he cut ties after 2010.
The Trump administration plans a Middle East trip next week: Trump will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a Gaza peace summit in Egypt alongside President el-Sisi and 20 world leaders.
The ceasefire has enabled a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where over 67,000 have been killed and 170,000 injured, according to local officials.
Meta is under fire after appointing Robby Starbuck, a far-right activist, to its AI advisory council as part of a settlement. Critics say the move legitimizes extremism and spreads misinformation.
Following Trump’s move to label antifa a “major terrorist organization,” far-right politicians across Europe are pushing similar designations, raising alarms about threats to dissent and civil liberties.
Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America
Vance makes me want to 🤮Yes there is high crime right now. It was created by our President's lies and ICE going into cities ordered by the President to start instigating shit. And the Gnome and Blondie uttering words like "We will hunt you down." Notice how there is not much news from all the ones taken in the Raid on Chicago. What happened to the WGN Employee? What happened to all the children zip tied in diapers and underwear? The trauma alone will be forever imprinted in their minds. What happened when ICE rammed a vehicle and pulled a woman from her car?
⚪🔴🔴⚪🔴🔴🌑⚪🌑🌑⚪🌑🌑⚪🔴🔴⚪
No crown survives the lie. No lie outshines the moon.
https://www.nokings.org/
✍️ Elbows UP! 🚢👦🗞️🧓
I was a paddle boat pilot once, long before I had ever called myself Mark Twain.
In the steamboat business, this is the command the captain gives to steer the ship towards the deepest parts of the river.
I've heard it so many times, I thought it might as well HAVE been my name - mark twain, Mark Twain! MARK TWAIN!!
The Capitan's bloodshot eyes would be throbbing out of his skull 'bout now. I would scream, where, Where? WHERE IS IT?!?
It would have helped if the knucklehead could have pointed me to where twain was, and by how many degrees I should have turned to port or starboard.
In many places, the deepest water is only three to five feet.
I knew the Mississippi like I knew life, always changing course when you least expected it. The river meandered all the time. So, it was very easy to get beached on a drift.
I had to help my younger brother - Henry - get a job on my ship - the *Pennsylvania*. The position was for an unpaid apprenticeship as a mud clerk.
That was what a boat steward was called back then. They had to look after passenger needs. There was no washroom on ships those days, if you get my drift.
Young men took the job hoping to rise through the ranks. You could actually get PAID for it, if you moved up to be a purser. That was the CHIEF mud clerk's job. And people would wrestle the chief with the mud to get it - if you're still following.
Mud was always being thrown about.
I too was an apprentice on that ship - a cub pilot. I had my own heated disagreement with their pilot, and was requested to leave - after it was docked of course.
The Pennsylvania's boiler exploded a few days later and blew apart the deck - burning hundreds of people. My brother was one of those who had died. It's funny how life happens, and for those that it doesn't.
I finished my apprenticeship on another ship, and was awarded a license to tell others where to go. At least, that's all what I thought this license was good for. Then the war came.
I lived in Missouri, and steered my ship up and down the Mississippi border. That is, until the South had announced their other plans, and fighting broke out. For that reason, the river route was closed down.
I would have driven that paddle boat down to St. Louis and then across the plains to California, if I could have - just to escape.
I assume you know what a paddle boat is? It's one of those huge flat things with big wheels on it's sides - near the back. I just had to find, and bolt on another set at the front to make it land worthy.
I wanted to get away from the Crazy Confederates before they'd conscript me. Pilots were in high demand those days for what was an easy and slow moving target, in the transport of war supplies.
But the Mississippi doesn’t go west. It goes south, like most other bad ideas do.
I held the helm to as far as St. Louis. From there, I had to board a stage coach with my other brother, Orion. The California railroad wasn't ready yet - either.
It was a thousand mile ride. The paddleboat never would have made it.
I imagined trying to find another vocation, while sitting beside my smelly onion. And, let me tell you some stories of how that went after I became a writer.
In confidence - MT
Starley - Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) (Lyrics)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9iFjBbzq6l0
Keep protests peaceful.
Don't kill anyone.
They DO make a difference.
Here are some resistance related guides from around the world:
🇺🇸 Fundamentals of physical surveillance: a guide for uniformed and plainclothes personnel
https://archive.org/details/fundamentalsofph0000silj
The RCMP has its own publications including:
🇨🇦 GCPSG-022 (2025) - Threat and Risk Assessment Guide
GCPSG-010 (2022) - Operational Physical Security Guide
🇨🇦 GCPSG-019 (2023) - Protection, Detection, Response, and Recovery Guide
https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/physec-secmat/pubs/index-eng.htm
The non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation also has excellent guides on:
🇺🇸 Street Level Surveillance
https://sls.eff.org
🇺🇸 Surveillance Self-Defense
https://ssd.eff.org/
🇪🇺 🇸🇪⚠️ Resistance Operating Concept
https://jsou.edu/Press/PublicationDashboard/25
🇺🇦 🇺🇲 Radio Free Ukraine Resistance Manual
https://radiofreeukraine.com/3d-flip-book/resistance-manual/
⚠️ Assessing Revolutionary And Insurgent Strategies (ARIS) Studies (now at archive.org)
https://web.archive.org/web/20250310000340/https://www.soc.mil/ARIS/books/arisbooks.html
⚠️ Civilian-Based Defense: A Post-Military Weapons System
https://www.nonviolent-conflict.org/resource/civilian-based-defense-a-post-military-weapons-system/
🏁 Simple Sabotage Field Manual by United States Office of Strategic Services
https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/26184?ref=404media.co
⚠️ Library of Congress
Revelations from the Russian archives: documents in English translation
https://www.loc.gov/item/96024752
🏁 Robert Reich/Resistance School
Communicating Across Difference
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaT8gjnOmQl3dguy0_E0vVCL5ZYEyCTzu
🏁 Bernie Sanders:
https://m.youtube.com/@BernieSanders
🏁 CPJ Committee to Protect Journalists:
Safety Kit
https://cpj.org/safety-kit/
🏁 Activist Handbook:
https://activisthandbook.org/introduction
(⚠️ These are USA sponsored websites. Some publications may have been removed by the Trump regime)