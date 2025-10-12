Centered America

Vance makes me want to 🤮Yes there is high crime right now. It was created by our President's lies and ICE going into cities ordered by the President to start instigating shit. And the Gnome and Blondie uttering words like "We will hunt you down." Notice how there is not much news from all the ones taken in the Raid on Chicago. What happened to the WGN Employee? What happened to all the children zip tied in diapers and underwear? The trauma alone will be forever imprinted in their minds. What happened when ICE rammed a vehicle and pulled a woman from her car?

🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶

🔸🚫 No Kings 2.0🔸OCTOBER 18🔸🎃🔸🐁🔸

🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶

This Saturday - in 6 DAYS!

⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪🔥🔥⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪

⚪🔴🔴⚪🔴🔴🌑⚪🌑🌑⚪🌑🌑⚪🔴🔴⚪

🔴🔴⚪🌓🌕🔴🔴🌗🌕🌕🌓🌕🌕🌗⚪🔴🔴

🔴🔴⚪🌔🌕🌕🔴🔴🌕🌕🌕🌕🌕🌖⚪🔴🔴

🔴🔴⚪⚪🌔🌕🌕🔴🔴🌕🌕🌕🌖⚪⚪🔴🔴

🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪🌑🌑🌑🌑🔴🔴🌑⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴

🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪🌓❌🌕❌🌕🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴

⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪🌑🌑🌑🌑🌑🌑🔴🔴⚪🔴🔴⚪

⚪⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

No crown survives the lie. No lie outshines the moon.

https://www.nokings.org/

✍️ Elbows UP! 🚢👦🗞️🧓

I was a paddle boat pilot once, long before I had ever called myself Mark Twain.

In the steamboat business, this is the command the captain gives to steer the ship towards the deepest parts of the river.

I've heard it so many times, I thought it might as well HAVE been my name - mark twain, Mark Twain! MARK TWAIN!!

The Capitan's bloodshot eyes would be throbbing out of his skull 'bout now. I would scream, where, Where? WHERE IS IT?!?

It would have helped if the knucklehead could have pointed me to where twain was, and by how many degrees I should have turned to port or starboard.

In many places, the deepest water is only three to five feet.

I knew the Mississippi like I knew life, always changing course when you least expected it. The river meandered all the time. So, it was very easy to get beached on a drift.

I had to help my younger brother - Henry - get a job on my ship - the *Pennsylvania*. The position was for an unpaid apprenticeship as a mud clerk.

That was what a boat steward was called back then. They had to look after passenger needs. There was no washroom on ships those days, if you get my drift.

Young men took the job hoping to rise through the ranks. You could actually get PAID for it, if you moved up to be a purser. That was the CHIEF mud clerk's job. And people would wrestle the chief with the mud to get it - if you're still following.

Mud was always being thrown about.

I too was an apprentice on that ship - a cub pilot. I had my own heated disagreement with their pilot, and was requested to leave - after it was docked of course.

The Pennsylvania's boiler exploded a few days later and blew apart the deck - burning hundreds of people. My brother was one of those who had died. It's funny how life happens, and for those that it doesn't.

I finished my apprenticeship on another ship, and was awarded a license to tell others where to go. At least, that's all what I thought this license was good for. Then the war came.

I lived in Missouri, and steered my ship up and down the Mississippi border. That is, until the South had announced their other plans, and fighting broke out. For that reason, the river route was closed down.

I would have driven that paddle boat down to St. Louis and then across the plains to California, if I could have - just to escape.

I assume you know what a paddle boat is? It's one of those huge flat things with big wheels on it's sides - near the back. I just had to find, and bolt on another set at the front to make it land worthy.

I wanted to get away from the Crazy Confederates before they'd conscript me. Pilots were in high demand those days for what was an easy and slow moving target, in the transport of war supplies.

But the Mississippi doesn’t go west. It goes south, like most other bad ideas do.

I held the helm to as far as St. Louis. From there, I had to board a stage coach with my other brother, Orion. The California railroad wasn't ready yet - either.

It was a thousand mile ride. The paddleboat never would have made it.

I imagined trying to find another vocation, while sitting beside my smelly onion. And, let me tell you some stories of how that went after I became a writer.

In confidence - MT

JOIN THE DEMOCRACY TRAIN.

🚂🇨🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇯🇵🇦🇺🇩🇪🇺🇦🇸🇳🇳🇱🇰🇷🇵🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇻🇦

🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶

Starley - Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) (Lyrics)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9iFjBbzq6l0

🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶

Keep protests peaceful.

Don't kill anyone.

They DO make a difference.

Here are some resistance related guides from around the world:

🇺🇸 Fundamentals of physical surveillance: a guide for uniformed and plainclothes personnel

https://archive.org/details/fundamentalsofph0000silj

The RCMP has its own publications including:

🇨🇦 GCPSG-022 (2025) - Threat and Risk Assessment Guide

GCPSG-010 (2022) - Operational Physical Security Guide

🇨🇦 GCPSG-019 (2023) - Protection, Detection, Response, and Recovery Guide

https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/physec-secmat/pubs/index-eng.htm

The non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation also has excellent guides on:

🇺🇸 Street Level Surveillance

https://sls.eff.org

🇺🇸 Surveillance Self-Defense

https://ssd.eff.org/

🇪🇺 🇸🇪⚠️ Resistance Operating Concept

https://jsou.edu/Press/PublicationDashboard/25

🇺🇦 🇺🇲 Radio Free Ukraine Resistance Manual

https://radiofreeukraine.com/3d-flip-book/resistance-manual/

⚠️ Assessing Revolutionary And Insurgent Strategies (ARIS) Studies (now at archive.org)

https://web.archive.org/web/20250310000340/https://www.soc.mil/ARIS/books/arisbooks.html

⚠️ Civilian-Based Defense: A Post-Military Weapons System

https://www.nonviolent-conflict.org/resource/civilian-based-defense-a-post-military-weapons-system/

🏁 Simple Sabotage Field Manual by United States Office of Strategic Services

https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/26184?ref=404media.co

⚠️ Library of Congress

Revelations from the Russian archives: documents in English translation

https://www.loc.gov/item/96024752

🏁 Robert Reich/Resistance School

Communicating Across Difference

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaT8gjnOmQl3dguy0_E0vVCL5ZYEyCTzu

🏁 Bernie Sanders:

https://m.youtube.com/@BernieSanders

🏁 CPJ Committee to Protect Journalists:

Safety Kit

https://cpj.org/safety-kit/

🏁 Activist Handbook:

https://activisthandbook.org/introduction

(⚠️ These are USA sponsored websites. Some publications may have been removed by the Trump regime)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
