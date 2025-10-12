Good afternoon, and happy Sunday everyone.

The White House, Congress, and federal agencies are scrambling to contain the fallout from the ongoing government shutdown. Today’s developments spanned everything from battles over education oversight and CDC layoffs to debates surrounding the Insurrection Act.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s what’s happening today:

The Education Department has fired most staff in the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services during the shutdown, effectively halting federal oversight of programs under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Advocates warn the cuts threaten protections for millions of students.

More than half of the 1,300 CDC employees laid off were reinstated after officials admitted a coding error caused the mass firings. Roughly 600 remain terminated as legal challenges build over the political motivations behind the cuts.

Vice President J.D. Vance told ABC that President Donald Trump is “looking at all his options,” including the Insurrection Act, after courts blocked attempts to deploy National Guard troops in Democratic-led cities like Chicago and Portland.

Vance defended the mistaken layoffs of CDC scientists, blaming Democrats despite CBS confirming the decision originated with the White House, affecting staff who handled measles and Ebola responses.

During the same interview, Vance dodged questions from George Stephanopoulos about whether Tom Homan accepted a $50,000 payment allegedly captured on an FBI recording, insisting Homan “did not take a bribe” before the feed abruptly cut out.

Vance also claimed tariff and income tax revenue would fund troop pay, contradicting the administration’s own statement that Defense Department R&D funds would be redirected. Tariff revenue cannot legally be repurposed without congressional approval.

The Smithsonian’s 19 museums and the National Zoo have closed indefinitely after reserve funds ran dry. Animal care will continue, but exhibits and live cams are offline.

The Trump administration is considering selling portions of the $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to private investors, a move experts warn could remove borrower protections and undermine federal cancellation authority.

CNN’s fact check found Trump’s claim of securing $17 trillion in new investments false. His administration’s own data lists $8.8 trillion, much of it inflated or unconfirmed.

China warned it will retaliate if the U.S. proceeds with 100% tariffs, urging Washington to return to dialogue.

President Trump reposted a message suggesting the “Biden FBI” placed 274 agents in the crowd on January 6, despite the fact Trump was president that day. Investigations have found no evidence of such infiltration.

Trump also wrote that the Ukraine impeachment was “a far bigger illegal hoax than Watergate,” calling Rep. Adam Schiff “dishonest and corrupt.”

The Financial Times reports the U.S. has been secretly assisting Ukraine in launching long-range drone strikes on Russian oil refineries since midsummer, signaling a sharp escalation in U.S. involvement.

Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday at Willie’s Bar & Grill in St. Helena Island, South Carolina. Authorities are still investigating.

A 2011 email reveals Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein, “we are in this together,” contradicting his claim that he cut ties after 2010.

The Trump administration plans a Middle East trip next week: Trump will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a Gaza peace summit in Egypt alongside President el-Sisi and 20 world leaders.

The ceasefire has enabled a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where over 67,000 have been killed and 170,000 injured, according to local officials.

Meta is under fire after appointing Robby Starbuck, a far-right activist, to its AI advisory council as part of a settlement. Critics say the move legitimizes extremism and spreads misinformation.