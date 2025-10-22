Good afternoon, everyone.

It’s been quite a day in Washington. Trump has declared himself the final decision maker over a $230 million DOJ payout, Senator Merkley delivered a 13-hour speech protesting the shutdown, and National Guard troops are being deployed to support food banks across California.

Here’s the news for this afternoon as of 1:13 p.m. EST:

Driver Crashes Into White House Checkpoint

A driver was arrested after crashing into a Secret Service checkpoint near the White House. No injuries or explosives were found, and officials said there was no ongoing threat.

Trump Claims Authority Over $230 Million DOJ Payout

President Trump has declared that he is the “final decision maker” on whether he receives $230 million in taxpayer funds from the Department of Justice. The payment stems from his claim that past federal investigations, including the Russia probe and Mar-a-Lago case, violated his rights. Ethics experts have raised alarms over potential conflicts of interest, as several DOJ officials involved previously represented Trump or his aides.

Newsom Deploys National Guard to Support Food Banks

California Governor Gavin Newsom deployed National Guard troops to assist food banks and ensure residents have access to essential supplies during the ongoing federal government shutdown. The move aims to prevent food insecurity as millions face delays in federal assistance programs such as SNAP.

Anti–Stephen Miller Posters Appear Across Washington, D.C.

Posters criticizing senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller have appeared across downtown Washington, D.C., part of an anonymous street art campaign targeting key administration figures.

Senator Jeff Merkley Delivers 13-Hour Senate Speech

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley has spoken for more than 12 hours on the Senate floor, protesting what he called President Trump’s “grave threats to democracy.” The marathon speech comes amid an extended government shutdown that has now lasted over three weeks.

Trump’s ICE Expansion Plan Falters as Recruits Fail Fitness Tests

The administration’s plan to double the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) workforce is failing to meet goals. More than one-third of recruits have not passed the physical fitness test, which requires 15 push-ups, 32 sit-ups, and a 1.5-mile run in 14 minutes. Officials have described many applicants as “athletically allergic,” raising concerns about hiring standards.

White House East Wing Demolition Expands

New images reveal a larger-than-expected demolition site at the White House East Wing. Staff have been ordered not to share photos or videos of the construction, which the administration has described as part of an “infrastructure modernization effort.”

Arizona Attorney General Sues Speaker Johnson Over Swearing-In Block

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed suit against House Speaker Mike Johnson for refusing to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva. Mayes argues the delay disenfranchises voters, while Johnson claims Democrats must first agree to reopen the government.

Warren Demands Treasury Explain $20 Billion Argentina Deal

Senator Elizabeth Warren called on the Treasury Department to disclose whether taxpayer funds were used to purchase Argentine pesos in a $20 billion bailout deal. She criticized the lack of transparency and questioned whether the move was politically motivated amid the shutdown.

Trump Whistleblower Nominee Withdraws After Racist Texts

Paul Ingrassia, Trump’s nominee to lead the federal whistleblower office, withdrew after reports surfaced of texts in which he referred to himself as a “Nazi.” The withdrawal followed rare public criticism from Senate Republicans.

Defense Secretary Hegseth Restricts Pentagon Communications

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo requiring all Defense Department personnel to obtain approval before contacting members of Congress. Lawmakers have criticized the order as a sign of growing secrecy within the Pentagon.

Shutdown Enters Third Week With No Progress

The government shutdown has reached its third week. Democrats accuse President Trump of being “disengaged,” while Republicans insist negotiations will not resume until the government reopens.

Gun Examiners Recalled During Shutdown After Lobbying

The Trump administration designated firearms examiners as “essential” workers following lobbying from gun industry groups. The decision allows the processing and sale of silencers, short-barreled rifles, and certain machine guns to continue despite the shutdown.

Russia Launches Strikes After Trump–Putin Talks Postponed

After President Trump postponed peace talks with Vladimir Putin, Russia launched widespread missile and drone attacks across Ukraine. At least 13 people were killed, including two children, and power outages spread following hits on energy infrastructure.

Vice President Vance Reports Progress on Gaza Ceasefire

Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the Gaza ceasefire “is going better than expected” following U.S.-brokered talks, though challenges remain.

Atlanta Airport Attack Plot Foiled

Authorities arrested Billy Joe Cagle, a convicted felon and Trump supporter, for allegedly planning a mass shooting at Atlanta’s airport. His family alerted police, preventing a potential tragedy.

Musk Mocks Acting NASA Administrator

Elon Musk escalated his public feud with Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, calling him “Sean ‘Dangerously Stupid’ Dummy” on X. The insult came after Duffy suggested merging NASA with the Department of Transportation.

Bus Collision Kills 46 in Uganda

At least 46 people were killed in a head-on collision between two buses in western Uganda, one of the country’s deadliest crashes in years.