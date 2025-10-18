Good evening.

Tomorrow, we take to the streets. We stand shoulder to shoulder as Americans who still believe in truth, liberty, and the power of people over power itself. No matter the threats, no matter the walls built to silence us, we show up, peacefully, proudly, and together, because no king will ever rule this country.

Before we dive into the news, thank you to everyone who's become a paid subscriber or preordered a Centered America T-shirt. Together, we've raised nearly $700 toward care packages for veterans and marginalized communities. Our goal is $2,000, and every preorder or paid subscription brings us closer.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Here’s all the news you missed today:

“No Kings Day” Mobilizations

Organizers expect more than 2,500 rallies on Oct. 18, calling it potentially the biggest one-day protest in U.S. history. Media and officials have not yet confirmed final attendance figures.

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has activated the National Guard, citing coordination with law enforcement and protest organizers to maintain safety.

In Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed Guard troops and Texas Department of Public Safety to Austin, claiming the protests are “antifa-linked.” Austin’s mayor pushed back, saying patrols will be limited and that the move risks militarizing a peaceful event.

Arizona’s Congressional Fight

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes demanded that House Speaker Mike Johnson swear in Adelita Grijalva to represent Arizona’s 7th District, arguing around 813,000 residents are being taxed without representation. She warned she would sue if action is not taken.

Shutdown Impacts and Federal Actions

The Trump administration will continue paying more than 70,000 DHS law enforcement personnel (including ICE, CBP, and air marshals) during the shutdown, while most other federal employees remain furloughed.

Russell Vought, budget chief, has paused about $11 billion in Army Corps infrastructure projects, citing funding constraints.

At the National Nuclear Security Administration 80 percent of staff (about 1,775 employees) are being prepared for furloughs, though critical safety functions remain active.

Meanwhile, social functions continue in Washington, from White House dinners to a senator’s dog birthday gathering, highlighting contrast between elites and furloughed workers.

Bolton, Lawsuits, and Legal Battles

Former national security adviser John Bolton surrendered after being indicted on charges of mishandling classified defense materials. He pleaded not guilty and claimed the case is politically motivated.

Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News has seen expanded discovery, including internal documents about 2020 coverage.

Trump refiled a streamlined $15 billion defamation suit against The New York Times and individual reporters after a judge dismissed his original filing.

In Iowa former Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts was indicted for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and illegal possession of firearms, following ICE action.

In Washington a photo showing a swastika-altered American flag at Rep. Dave Taylor’s office went viral. Taylor insists it was part of a coordinated hoax and denies awareness.

Immigration, Surveillance, and ICE Enforcement

ICE and Homeland Security sources show aggressive expansion of surveillance tools including facial recognition, mobile phone hacking, and vehicle signal interception devices. These moves raise sharp civil liberties concerns.

Energy, Climate, and Environmental Rollbacks

The administration has reinstated drilling leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, opening up a 1.56 million acre coastal plain for development. Environmental groups warn of threats to wildlife and Indigenous lands.

Twenty-three states, led by Democrats, sued over the cancellation of the $7 billion EPA “Solar for All” program. The states argue the rollback harms low-income and tribal communities and violates congressional intent.

A new global study reveals the world’s oceans are losing “greenness” as phytoplankton levels decline. That suggests reduced marine productivity and a weaker carbon sink.

Economic Pressure on Auto Market

Auto repossessions have soared to their highest levels since 2009 amid rising delinquency rates. The collapse of subprime lender Tricolor and parts supplier First Brands has raised alarm in credit markets.

International Tension, Conflict, and Leadership Changes

In Gaza, humanitarian agencies report that less than half the committed aid shipments have made it in. Israel and Hamas traded accusations over handling of bodies and ceasefire violations.

The U.S. carried out strikes on vessels off Venezuela suspected of drug trafficking, with survivors taken into U.S. custody. In response, Venezuela deployed troops and mobilized militias along its coasts, denounced the attacks at the UN, and Maduro claimed he was offering “everything” to avoid a U.S. confrontation.

Adm. Alvin Holsey, head of U.S. Southern Command, will step down—reporting ties the move to controversial Caribbean operations.

Trump said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “has offered everything” and claimed he does not want to “mess with the United States.”

A Russian proposal to build a Bering Strait tunnel with Elon Musk’s Boring Company was floated to Trump, who called it “interesting,” though there is no commitment.

In Madagascar a coup leader, Col. Michael Randrianirina, was sworn in as president. The AU suspended Madagascar and the junta pledged elections in two years.

In Peru protests led by Gen Z over corruption forced clashes. One protester died, about 100 were injured. President José Jerí refused calls to resign.

Media and Civil Society Under Pressure

Progressive organizations warn the administration’s focus on George Soros and Open Society Foundations is meant to intimidate civil society. Groups vow to resist threats using legal and public pressure.

Press communications sparked controversy when Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Communications Director Steven Cheung reportedly responded “Your mom” when asked why Budapest was chosen for a Trump–Putin summit.

Royal and Cultural Notes

Prince Andrew announced he will give up the title Duke of York and royal honors amid renewed scrutiny over his Epstein connections. He retains the title “Prince.”

NPR trailblazer Susan Stamberg died at 87. She was the first woman to host a national news show and is widely regarded as a “founding mother” of public radio.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America