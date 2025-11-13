Good morning!

As more of the Epstein documents becomes public and his ties to Donald Trump and other powerful figures come into clearer view, the scale of what’s unfolding grows more disturbing.

The emails released yesterday by the House Oversight Committee are especially alarming. Every new batch makes the picture darker, and the more I read, the more unsettling it becomes.

If you’re new here at Centered America, welcome! We are so glad you’re here with us fighting for Democracy. This is your personal hub for news and resistance!

If you would like to support Centered America in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

The White House on Its Heels

What began as a document release has turned into a full political crisis inside the West Wing. The new Epstein files dropped with enough force to freeze movement inside the building. Staffers describe a mood closer to panic than routine. Trump has not posted on Truth Social in many hours, a silence that stands out for someone who usually answers controversy instantly. Late last night he walked into the Oval Office to sign the long delayed government funding bill, but when reporters tried to question him about the new Epstein material he declined to respond and left quickly. For an administration that typically thrives on confrontation, the refusal to engage is concerning.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 5% off forever

A Disclosure Vote That Could Split the GOP

At the Capitol, the push to force the release of the entire set of Justice Department documents on Epstein has reached a point where Republican leaders can no longer stall. A successful bipartisan discharge petition now requires Speaker Mike Johnson to schedule a vote next week. Members expect a wave of Republican defections. Some predict dozens. Others believe more than one hundred could break with leadership to vote for full transparency. The pressure from conservative voters has turned this into a rare moment where party discipline may collapse.

Emails Show Michael Wolff Guided Epstein on Trump

Among the newly revealed material are private communications between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff. The messages show Wolff offering Epstein advice on how to navigate Trump during the 2016 election cycle. The conversations portray an unusually intertwined relationship between a reporter and a subject. They also show Epstein speaking bluntly about Trump and encouraging Wolff to steer questions in ways he found useful. The ethical concerns raised by the exchange are significant and far from subtle.

Epstein’s Private Comments About Trump

The files capture Epstein describing Trump in terms that leave nothing to interpretation. He portrays Trump as worse in person than in public. He mocks Trump for nearly walking face first into a glass door while staring at young women in Epstein’s pool. He says he has never encountered anyone as bad as Trump. He insists that Trump has no decent qualities at all. The tone is contemptuous and the details are jarring.

Jeffrey Epstein: “Have them ask my houseman about donald almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door.”

In one email he mentions plans that sound like he expected to be near Trump on Thanksgiving in 2017, which was Trump’s first Thanksgiving after entering the presidency, but there is no proof that the two actually spent the holiday together.

Jeffrey Epstein: “I have met some very bad people. None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body.”

Jeffrey Epstein: “worse in real life and upclose.”

Shutdown Ends After Forty Three Days

The bill Trump signed last night restores federal operations after a shutdown that stretched into record length. SNAP funding is fully renewed. ACA subsidies are not. That gap sets up another fight that will begin almost immediately. Democrats are already warning that insurance costs will rise. Republicans insist they forced needed concessions. Each party has decided the other is responsible for the crisis that kept the government closed.

Catholic Bishops Challenge Trump Deportation Plans

In an unusually unified move, Catholic leaders across the country issued a formal condemnation of the administration’s mass deportation strategy. They call the policy a rejection of human dignity and have announced a nationwide effort to counter it. Their statement urges long term immigration reform and warns that the plan from Washington could deepen fear across Catholic communities.

Colombia Cuts Cooperation After Deadly Boat Raids

Colombian President Gustavo Petro reacted sharply to recent U.S. maritime strikes on vessels in the Caribbean. He described the actions with language rarely used toward a close partner. He has halted intelligence sharing with the United States and argues that the operation targeted the region with unacceptable force. The dispute has escalated into a diplomatic standoff.

Court Examines Legality of Halligan Appointment

A federal judge is now weighing whether acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan was placed in her position in a lawful manner. Halligan previously worked as a lawyer aligned with Trump but had no background as a federal prosecutor. If the court rules that her appointment violated procedure, the indictments she signed, including those involving James Comey and Letitia James, could be put in jeopardy.

Trump Wants the Pentagon Rebranded

Inside the administration there is a push to change the name of the Department of Defense back to the Department of War. Analysts warn that making such a switch would require a massive overhaul of signage, documents, and international agreements. The cost could reach very high levels. Congress would have to approve the change and early reactions from lawmakers in both parties suggest resistance.

Study Links Epstein Barr Virus to Lupus

Researchers have strengthened the theory that Epstein Barr virus triggers lupus in some patients. The study shows that the virus can alter immune cells in ways that cause the body to attack its own tissues. Scientists say this adds to the case for an EBV vaccine and may shift understanding of autoimmune disease.

Former FCC Leaders Warn of Abuse of “News Distortion” Rule

A group of bipartisan former FCC officials is urging the agency to drop its long standing “news distortion” policy. They argue that its recent application under Chair Brendan Carr in cases involving outlets like “60 Minutes” and late night television risks turning the FCC into a tool for pressuring broadcasters.

Former Newsom Adviser Indicted

Dana Williamson, who served as a top aide to California Governor Gavin Newsom, now faces a 23 count federal indictment. Prosecutors say the case centers on a dormant Xavier Becerra campaign account and involves an alleged scheme that routed funds into personal spending over several years. Becerra says he cooperated fully with investigators. Newsom placed Williamson on leave once he learned of the investigation.

Jesse Jackson Hospitalized

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson is in the hospital and under observation. He has long managed progressive supranuclear palsy, a difficult neurological condition. His organization says he is receiving care and asks for prayers during the setback.

Starbucks Workers Shutdown Red Cup Day

Starbucks locations in more than two dozen major cities faced walkouts during the company’s Red Cup Day promotion. Workers pushed a coordinated strike framed around the phrase no contract, no coffee. They urged customers to avoid stores for the day while they continue to seek their first full labor agreement.

Mexico Responds to Attack on Sheinbaum

After President Claudia Sheinbaum was grabbed by a man in a public crowd, her government has moved forward with a nationwide effort to address sexual abuse. Officials are calling for stronger criminal penalties and standardized enforcement. Activist groups argue that deeper educational work and cultural change are necessary if the country is going to reduce the violence women face.

Israel Pursues Unusually Long Security Pact

Israel is working to secure a new defense agreement with the United States that would last twenty years. This would be twice the length of the country’s usual security arrangements. Israeli officials want the deal to include large joint research efforts and conditions that favor U.S. industry in order to gain support from the current administration. The proposal comes at a time when lawmakers in Washington are becoming increasingly skeptical of long term foreign aid.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America