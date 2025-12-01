Good afternoon,

I woke up this morning to find out it will be snowing until 11 p.m., so I have been indoors researching and working on Centered America. All my classes were canceled today, so it has been a pretty lazy day.

The snowfall settling quietly outside my front door.

Even though it's a lazy day for me today, we are still hard at work fighting for democracy here at Centered America.

Here’s your afternoon update:

White House Admits to Second Strike on Drug Boat

U.S. military carried out a second strike on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean on September 2, killing survivors of an initial attack and sinking the vessel. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the operation to ensure there were “no survivors,” and that the follow up strike brought the death toll on that boat to 11.

The White House is now publicly acknowledging that a second strike occurred on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean but insists it was lawful, framing it as self defense against narcoterrorist groups that Trump has designated as terrorist organizations. The Guardian

Karoline Leavitt said in the December 1 press briefing: “President Trump and secretary Hegseth have made it clear that presidentially designated Narco terrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war.”

Legal experts on the law of armed conflict told CNN the second strike appears to have deliberately killed people who were already incapacitated, which could violate prohibitions on attacking those “hors de combat.” CNN

Democratic senator Tim Kaine said on CBS that the reported follow on strike “rises to the level of a war crime if it is true,” arguing it would clearly breach both U.S. and international law for the treatment of wounded combatants. CBS News

Republican congressman Mike Turner, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Congress has “serious concerns” and confirmed that GOP led oversight panels in both chambers have opened formal inquiries into the strikes. AP News

Hegseth has denied any illegal orders, calling the reporting “fabricated” and insisting that “every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a designated terrorist organization” and that all strikes comply with the law of armed conflict, according to his public statement and CNN’s reporting. KCRA

White House Says Trump’s MRI Shows Excellent Health

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt released a detailed readout of President Trump’s recent MRI and related imaging, describing the scan as part of a routine executive physical for a man his age and stressing that it was done preventively.

She said the tests were ordered “because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health” and framed the imaging as an early detection tool rather than a response to a specific complaint. The Guardian

Leavitt told reporters that “President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal, no evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels,” adding that the heart chambers were normal in size, vessel walls appeared smooth and healthy, and there were no signs of inflammation or clotting.

She said abdominal imaging likewise showed “perfectly normal” results, with all major organs functioning within normal limits and no acute or chronic concerns identified. Leavitt concluded that this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at Trump’s age and that the findings “confirm that he remains in excellent overall health.” The Guardian

Leaked FBI Dossier Paints Patel as Image Obsessed

A lengthy internal dossier prepared for Congress by a group of current and former FBI personnel describes the bureau as a “rudderless ship” under Patel, with managers “in over their heads” and afraid to act without his direct approval. The Guardian

Read the full dossier here: New York Post

The document says the FBI has become “internally paralyzed by fear,” with leadership focused more on social media and conservative media appearances than on traditional case work. Inquisitr News

The day after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah, Patel flew into Provo on an FBI jet but refused to leave the plane until agents found him a medium size FBI raid jacket. The New Republic

When they gave him a female agent’s jacket, Patel allegedly complained that two sleeve areas lacked Velcro patches and again refused to exit until members of an FBI SWAT team removed patches from their own uniforms and ran them to the aircraft. The Independent

The dossier also criticizes Patel for refusing to release certain files related to Jeffrey Epstein, for punishing internal critics, and for firing senior officials who questioned his decisions. The Guardian

The White House has publicly defended Patel, calling some of the reporting “completely made up,” but congressional committees are now reviewing the material and could use it to press for changes or even Patel’s removal. The Guardian



Reports Show Trump Governing from Inside Isolated Bubble

New reporting from both The Washington Post and The Atlantic describe a president who is increasingly governing from inside a carefully curated bubble.

The Post notes that Trump has virtually stopped holding the large scale campaign rallies that once defined his political style, choosing instead to stay in Washington and at his own golf clubs while inviting supporters, business leaders and foreign dignitaries to come to him. The Washington Post

A senior White House official told the Post there is “no reason” to do rallies right now and described Trump as content to use the Rose Garden and other staged White House events as his main platform, while relying on sympathetic cable programming and curated social media content for feedback from his base.The Washington Post

The Atlantic, in a piece on “The Bubble Wrapped President,” similarly portrays Trump as surrounding himself with people who flatter him, in settings he controls, while shutting out dissenting voices and bad news. The Atlantic

Compared with his first term, Trump has taken far fewer domestic trips to visit disaster zones or hold town halls. Instead, he has spent off hours at high profile sports events and his properties, while allies privately worry that he is increasingly detached from voter concerns about affordability and everyday governance. The Washington Post

Trump Targets Democrats with Sedition Law That Experts Say Does Not Fit

The same week that war crime allegations over the boat strikes intensified, Trump escalated his attacks on six Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a video reminding troops that they must refuse unlawful orders. He has repeatedly labeled their message “seditious behavior” and said they should be arrested and tried, with some of his posts suggesting such conduct could be “punishable by death.” CBS News

Trump and some allies have pointed to 18 U.S.C. § 2387, a World War II era statute on “activities affecting armed forces generally,” as the basis for possible prosecution. The law, however, criminalizes advising or urging insubordination, mutiny or refusal of duty by service members when done with the intent to undermine loyalty, morale or discipline in the armed forces. GovRegs

Legal scholars interviewed by Time and other outlets say a message that explicitly focuses on refusing unlawful orders aligns with long standing military law and does not meet the statute’s intent requirement, making criminal charges unlikely to survive review. TIME

The FBI and Pentagon have nonetheless opened inquiries into the lawmakers, a step civil liberties advocates view as a dangerous abuse of sedition and national security laws against political opponents. New York Post

Third Circuit Court Removes Alina Habba in Major Setback for Trump

In a significant legal blow, a federal appeals court in the Third Circuit has ruled that Trump’s installation of close ally Alina Habba as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey violated statutory procedures for temporary appointments. AP News

The panel found that the administration bypassed required processes and that Habba therefore lacked authority to serve in the role.

The decision not only undercuts Trump’s effort to place loyalists in powerful prosecutorial posts, it could also cast doubt on decisions made by Habba while she held the position, potentially inviting new challenges from defendants and civil litigants. AP News

Trump Escalates Pressure on Venezuela as War Powers Fight Looms

Even as the boat strikes draw scrutiny, Trump is pressing ahead with a broader Venezuela pressure campaign. According to AP and other outlets, he has confirmed speaking directly with Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, floated the possibility of strikes on mainland targets, and convened Oval Office meetings with Hegseth, Joint Chiefs chair Gen. Dan Caine and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to weigh next steps. AP News

Venezuela’s National Assembly has denounced the U.S. campaign as unlawful, while Tim Kaine has vowed to revive a War Powers resolution to bar any war against Venezuela without congressional approval. ABC News

Tennessee Special Election Tightens Despite Trump Endorsement

Trump has endorsed Republican Matt Van Epps in a December 2 special election in deep red Tennessee, but Republicans privately acknowledge the race against Democrat Aftyn Behn is much closer than they would like in a district Trump previously won by a large margin. The Guardian

A surprise Democratic win would effectively leave the GOP House majority with no room for defections on key votes.

UnitedHealth CEO Murder Case Enters Crucial Pretrial Phase

In New York, prosecutors and defense lawyers are heading into a pivotal week in the case of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson. According to recent coverage, a weeklong pretrial hearing will determine whether police obtained key evidence and statements legally, including a red notebook, other writings and alleged incriminating remarks by Mangione. ABC News

Mangione’s defense team is asking the judge to suppress much of that material, arguing that officers violated his constitutional rights during the initial investigation. Prosecutors say the evidence was lawfully collected and is central to proving premeditation and motive in what they describe as a high profile corporate targeted killing. ABC News

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America