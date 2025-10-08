Good afternoon.

Discussions inside the White House have reportedly reached a new level of seriousness over President Donald Trump’s potential invocation of the Insurrection Act, a 19th-century law granting the president authority to deploy active-duty military forces within the United States for law enforcement purposes, according to five sources cited by NBC News.

If you believe in what we’re doing, please become a paid subscriber and stand with us.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s what you need to know:

Escalating Internal Deliberations Senior administration officials have been drafting legal options and justifications for invoking the act, marking a shift from previous years when the focus was on whether to use it, to now examining how and when it could be deployed. One source described the process as “working its way up an escalatory ladder.”

Trump’s Rationale and Legal Hurdles President Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with courts and state leaders who have blocked his attempts to send National Guard troops into cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland. On Monday, Trump said he would invoke the act “if it was necessary,” citing what he called “criminal insurrection” against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The Insurrection Act, last used during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, permits active-duty military involvement in civilian law enforcement during rebellion or obstruction of federal law, but doing so now would face immediate legal challenges and possible Supreme Court scrutiny.

Resistance From States The governors of Oregon and Illinois have both opposed any deployment of federal troops to their states, noting that there are no riots or court orders being defied. A federal judge recently ruled that a prior Trump deployment of active-duty troops to Los Angeles violated the Posse Comitatus Act, reigniting legal analysis around how to justify an invocation this time.

Inside the White House White House officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, have been central to the renewed push. Miller has long advocated using the act to counter what he and Trump describe as organized violence against the federal government. Press Secretary Abigail Jackson defended the discussions, saying the administration “will not stand by while violent rioters attack federal law enforcement officers” and remains “committed to restoring law and order in American cities.”

Historical Context and Risks The act has historically been invoked by presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson to enforce desegregation orders during the Civil Rights era. Critics warn that using it now could pit American troops against civilians, a line not crossed in over 30 years.

Administration lawyers are now drafting potential legal pathways to ensure the move withstands judicial review. According to sources close to the president, Trump remains deeply influenced by his 2020 decision not to invoke the act after nationwide protests, a move he reportedly “regretted.

Please subscribe to stay with us! We have to keep this community strong in times like this.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America