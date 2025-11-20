Tonight’s developments around the Epstein files have taken a sharp turn. What looked like a straightforward transparency victory has become a maze of silence, mixed signals, and internal contradictions inside the administration. The bill has been sent to Trump’s desk, the votes were overwhelming, and yet the White House has gone completely quiet at the very moment the country is demanding answers.

Growing Divide Inside the Administration

Attorney General Pam Bondi says there is “new information, additional information” tied to Jeffrey Epstein, even though Trump has repeatedly dismissed the entire matter as a “hoax.” Her comment conflicts with a previous Department of Justice memo that claimed no further investigation was necessary. Bondi also said she would not elaborate because the issue is now part of a pending investigation in the Southern District of New York.

Rep. Thomas Massie pointed directly at the contradictions, saying it appears Bondi had this information while the president continued to label the issue a hoax. He noted that the officials involved do not appear to be operating in sync.

No Word From the White House on Signing Timeline

The bill has been sent to the Oval Office, yet officials are offering no updates on when Trump will sign it. The administration announced a “lid” on public events for the day, signaling no further statements. When pressed, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told reporters, “I have nothing to add today.”

Earlier in the day, one senior official told CNN that the bill would be signed whenever it arrived at the White House, while another said the president had not decided on timing.

Congress Sends the Epstein Files Transparency Act to the President

The measure passed the House with a 427 to 1 vote before clearing the Senate by unanimous consent. It requires the Department of Justice to release all Epstein related records in a searchable and downloadable format. For victims and transparency advocates, this could finally bring long held questions into public view.

Some officials have voiced concern about impacts on victim privacy, ongoing investigations, and matters involving national security, raising uncertainty about how the Department will handle the release.

Unanswered Questions on What Comes Next

If Trump signs the legislation, DOJ will be legally required to publish the records. The administration has not confirmed whether the bill has formally reached the president, nor has it given any timeline for action.

The result is a growing disconnect: Trump has said he plans to sign the bill, yet the White House has gone quiet at the very moment the public is demanding clarity.

