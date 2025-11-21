Good morning, everyone!

Before we get into the news, this morning feels like one of those moments where we have to remind ourselves why short term focus and long term planning both matter. There is chaos coming from the top of our political system, but that cannot be the thing that defines our direction.

Real progress comes from building strong communities, setting clear goals for the next 20 months, and keeping our eyes on the larger horizon of what American democracy should look like decades from now. Today is going to be a big day, but we can stay grounded by deciding what deserves our attention and what doesn’t.

We are keeping an eye on everything that develops today and will make sure you’re properly informed. If you would like to join us here at Centered America, become a free or paid subscriber today!

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your morning update:

FBI secretly accessed private Signal group of New York immigration court-watch volunteers

Records show the FBI obtained access from inside the encrypted group and quoted the volunteers’ private chats in an August 2025 report that labeled them “anarchist violent extremists.” Civil liberties advocates warn that the bureau treated lawful, nonviolent court observation as extremist activity and revived tactics reminiscent of earlier surveillance of activists.

A three-time Trump voter says the cost of living has gotten worse

The voter said they feel “very, very let down” by Trump’s promises to make daily expenses more affordable, believing prices have only risen.

Coast Guard retreats from draft that treated swastikas and nooses as “potentially divisisive”

After heavy backlash over an internal draft that softened hate symbol rules, the Coast Guard issued a stricter policy that explicitly bans all hate symbols. Officials insisted they never intended to weaken the prior standards as lawmakers and advocacy groups condemned the earlier language.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Trump administration unveils sweeping offshore drilling expansion

The new plan proposes opening areas off California and Florida for the first time in decades and outlines up to 34 leasing auctions between 2026 and 2031. The move highlights the administration’s larger reversal of Biden-era climate policies and has already drawn strong criticism from both parties in coastal states.

Washington Post editorial board pushes caution on Epstein files

The board argued the files raise privacy and due process challenges and noted Rep. Clay Higgins as the lone vote against the release. The editorial questioned broad disclosure without reviewing the material but acknowledged the public interest debate.

JD Vance says he urged Jeff Bezos to hire Breitbart’s Matt Boyle

The vice president said he texted Bezos suggesting Boyle lead the paper’s political coverage. The comment reflects internal turmoil at the Washington Post and growing pressure from Trump allies to shift major media outlets to the right.

Federal judge blasts administration after asylum seeker “Cristian” was deported, transferred, and then lost

The judge sharply criticized repeated violations of her orders after “Cristian” was deported to El Salvador, placed in a mega-prison, then moved to Venezuela in a U.S. arranged prisoner swap. His whereabouts are now unknown. The judge declined contempt proceedings because of diplomatic complications and gaps in agency jurisdiction.

Kennedy Center leader Ric Grenell under Senate investigation

Reports allege Grenell granted steep discounts, waived rental fees, and canceled programming to benefit Trump-aligned groups. He has denied accusations of favoritism and misuse of the institution.

Trump and incoming New York mayor Zohran Mamdani set for tense Oval Office meeting

Mamdani says he will press Trump on affordability issues. Trump has threatened to withhold funds and repeatedly labeled him a “communist,” setting the stage for a hostile first meeting.

Ukraine reviewing U.S. backed peace plan with major concessions to Russia

The plan includes giving up Donbas, limiting Ukraine’s military capacity, and renouncing NATO. Kyiv is examining the proposal while allies express alarm and Moscow insists it has not formally seen the draft.

Schumer warns Congress is stalling on extending ACA premium tax credits

He urged immediate action as Democrats push back against Republican proposals like prepaid HSAs that critics say will not help people facing rising insurance costs.

Grizzly bear attacks schoolchildren in Bella Coola

A grizzly mauled a group of students and teachers on a trail, injuring eleven people, including two critically, before fleeing. Schools closed and local authorities urged residents to stay indoors.

Charges dropped against 70 year-old Air Force veteran after ICE protest clash

Video showed ICE agents knocking Dana Briggs to the ground during an Illinois protest. With the charges dismissed, he is considering a civil lawsuit over his treatment.

U.S. boycott escalates tensions at South Africa’s first G20 summit

Washington sent only a junior embassy official to the handover ceremony, prompting sharp exchanges as South Africa advanced priorities on debt relief, critical minerals, and inequality.

Former Vallejo police chief describes racist harassment and internal retaliation

Shawny Williams testified that hostile colleagues, anonymous threats, and racial slurs made it impossible to continue his reform efforts inside a department long criticized for excessive force.

Pro Kremlin Pravda network flooding the internet with disinformation

A think tank report finds hundreds of English language sites amplifying a massive pro Kremlin content network publishing tens of thousands of articles daily. Experts warn the operation may be trying to saturate search engines and shape what AI models learn.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America