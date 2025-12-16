Centered Americans,

We’re going to be slowing down the journalism side of Centered America for the next few months.

We are still doing daily updates. But our main focus is real action. Drafting legislation. Building coalitions. Documenting the process publicly so you can see exactly what it takes to move a bill from idea to pressure to votes.

We can’t wait to share what we’re working on.

Here’s the truth. The GOP has been aggressive about pushing legislation and getting bills across the finish line. Democrats are often too cautious to fight where power actually moves. We do not change the system by standing outside it forever. We fight within the system to change the system.

It’s time to implement meaningful action instead of only reacting to breaking news. We can’t just be a megaphone. We have to do something.

Protests can shape public perception. But perception alone does not pass the laws people need. We need policy. We need votes. We need enforceable outcomes.

And yes, this is urgent. People are being hurt right now. People are dying. They’re being taken from their homes and off the streets. People are disappearing. They’re selling our data and tracking us. We are losing our rights to healthcare and the right to privacy. The breaking news won’t stop on its own. But what can stop is the abuse behind it.

So this is the next phase. We are drafting bills and pushing for co-sponsors. We are a 501(c)(4), and we are going to use every legal tool available to advocate for legislation and tangible results.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for believing this work matters.

More soon.

If you want to directly support our legislative push and the work of documenting the process, become a paid subscriber today.

