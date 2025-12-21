Hey all,

We have received some questions from some of our amazing subscribers at Centered America and we wanted to answer them the best we can.

Before I answer these questions, we want you all to know that for the holidays, from December 20 to 25, we are offering 50% off all new paid subscriptions. Every paid subscription also includes three gift subscriptions you can pass along to friends or family.

Our goal is to get the truth in front of as many people as possible, and we are genuinely grateful for your support and for helping fund this work.

If you would like to become a paid subscriber for a cheaper price during the Holidays, you can subscribe here!

Get 50% off for 1 year

Q | Suz Walker : “Why are we surprised Trump has been able to cleanse the records of his involvement with Epstein?”

A | Sharad Swaney, Centered America: I am certainly not surprised one bit. I think it’s not so much that we are surprised by how much information is being redacted, but that we are calling out the fact that it is happening. We knew this is what would happen. I don’t think any of us are surprised by anything coming out of this administration at this point. It feels like a “we’re taking it day by day” situation.

It can look like writers on Substack, journalists, and ordinary citizens are suddenly surprised, but that is not really what is happening. What we are doing is naming it out loud. When a headline reads, “The DOJ Deletes 16 Files, All of the Epstein Files Are Heavily Redacted,” the immediate reaction is often, “are we surprised?” The answer is no. This was expected. The difference now is that it is no longer abstract or assumed. It is documented, official, and visible. And once something crosses that line, it has to be said plainly and repeatedly.

There are many people in the United States who do not follow politics or government actions every day, so clear and direct language helps them understand what is happening. Someone who is not politically active may not know the details, but saying “the DOJ scrubbed the files” quickly conveys the reality in a way that is easy to grasp. Even though the writer may have known this was expected, some people aren’t aware that this is expected from a government that they should technically be able to trust.

Once the files were actually released and we saw how cleansed and heavily redacted they were, citizen journalists, organizations, and even mainstream media began reporting on what was there and what was missing. That reporting can make it seem like we are all “surprised” by the redactions, but most of us aren’t at all surprised.

I do think, however, that it’s a good thing to still have hope for a better America, one where breaking the law is seen as cruel and shocking. When our government is breaking the law, it should be surprising. More than that, it should spark outrage. It should be talked about continuously until these terrible people are held accountable.

What we know is that files disappeared and one missing file contained a Trump photo , per AP. The DOJ did not publicly explain why the files were removed. AP News

The Epstein files release is incomplete , with Reuters noting a “dearth of references” to Trump compared with extensive mentions of Bill Clinton, and describing the disclosure as a fraction of what DOJ and FBI say they have. Reuters

Transparency is 100% in question.

Q | Kelly Eggers : “Is there truth to Nick Reiner having been diagnosed with schizophrenia?”

A | Sharad Swaney, Centered America: Three sources with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC4 that Nick Reiner was being treated for schizophrenia at the time of his parents’ murders, and that he was diagnosed years ago and treated with medication. NBC Los Angeles

NBC also reports sources said his medication was changed or adjusted before the killings, but they did not provide a specific timeframe. NBC Los Angeles

This is just sourced reporting, not a released medical record, and it should be treated with care. The court process will determine what becomes evidence. NBC Los Angeles

Q | Beverly Warren-Leigh : “What recourse do the American people have against the DOJ cleansing of the files? And the delays?”

A | Sharad Swaney, Centered America:

Congressional oversight: hearings, subpoenas, formal document demands, and public pressure. Reuters reports Rep. Ro Khanna floated possible impeachment of Blanche and AG Pam Bondi over failure to comply with the deadline, and Rep. Thomas Massie said he believed DOJ leadership was in violation of the law. Reuters

Inspector General scrutiny: lawmakers can push DOJ’s Inspector General and relevant agency watchdogs to examine compliance and preservation of records (especially given AP’s reporting on files disappearing). AP News

FOIA and litigation: advocacy groups, journalists, and individuals can file FOIA requests and sue over unlawful withholding. The fact that a disclosure law exists changes the political and legal landscape, even if fights continue. Reuters

Demand an audit trail: AP’s reporting makes a clear public-interest case for DOJ to publish a change log (what was posted, what was removed, when, and why) and to restore missing files or explain their removal. AP News

If any of you have any more questions, please comment them down below and we will answer them in another post!

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America