UnPAC’d is Centered America’s daily campaign to dismantle Trump’s influence, rebuild Democratic messaging, and reclaim our political future—one small daily action at a time.

Daily Actions are already live on Centered America’s Substack Notes.

The examples below are just previews. Head to our notes to see what’s happening today.

What Is UnPAC’d?

UnPAC’d gives you daily, doable actions to push back against disinformation, build connection, and fight back against Trump without burnout.

It’s not about volunteering hours. It’s about showing up, easily, briefly and consistently, with purpose.

Share

How It Works

Daily action may include:

One action per day , posted on Centered America’s Substack Notes

Quick, high-impact tasks you can do in under 5 minutes

Topics vary — actions may include: Calling out political hypocrisy with a quick phone call or tweet Countering misinformation about issues like Social Security, voting rights, or climate Sharing your lived experience to reshape the public narrative Exposing media bias or corporate influence Reaching across divides through weekly Unity Challenges

Some days are strategic pushes . Others are rapid responses to breaking news.

You choose how and when to engage—but every action matters.You choose how you engage. Each action matters.

Sample Actions (Examples)

Flood the Conversation with Facts

Post a short video or statement that explains one key issue in a way people can understand.

Example:

“Trump’s policies helped drive up housing costs. Here’s how.”

“Crime isn’t rising—it’s the fear machine that is. Let’s look at the numbers.”

Demand Accountability in 30 Seconds

Call your representative. Ask one direct question:

“What are you doing to protect Social Security from MAGA cuts?”

“Do you support restoring full funding to the Department of Education?”

One call. One question. That’s all it takes to apply pressure.

Expose the Lies

Seen something blatantly false on social media or in conversation?

Drop it in the Centered America Chat. We’ll fact-check it and create a response. Together, we push the truth back into public view.

Share Your Story

Write a few lines about how Trump’s policies have impacted you or someone close to you.

We feature select stories each week in the UnPAC’d Roundup.

“I lost my Medicaid coverage under Trump’s changes. Now I’m uninsured.”

“My classroom lost two aides because of education cuts. The students pay the price.”

Break Through the Noise (Unity Challenge)

Engage with someone outside your usual circle.

Ask a friend or neighbor how they feel about recent tariffs—then listen.

Send an article from a balanced source and just say, “Thought you might find this interesting.”

Start a conversation at the grocery store, the bus stop, wherever you are. Show up with curiosity and kindness.

Why This Works

It multiplies your voice across platforms and communities.

It reconnects people who’ve stopped talking.

It pressures leaders, shifts narratives, and builds momentum.

It empowers you to act—every single day.

You don’t need more time. You need a way to focus the time you have.

Ready to Join?

UnPAC’d Actions are posted daily on Substack Notes—that’s where the movement lives, grows, and acts. These samples are just a glimpse. The real work is already underway.

Follow us on Notes

Subscribe for updates and actions

Support our work by becoming a paid subscriber

This movement is 100% people-funded. No PACs. No billionaires. Just you—and us. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA:

Centered America is a non-profit organization created to reform the Democratic Party’s messaging in a way that reconnects with communities and voters across the aisle. Now more than ever, people feel underrepresented by the Democratic Party. We have to change that. We have to step out of our comfort zones to educate, empathize, and open our arms to everyday Americans—not by backing down from our values, but by finding common ground to bring all people into the conversation and fight back against Donald Trump.

DONATE HERE!!

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.



We all have a job to do, and you can contribute by spreading our message and sharing our content.



Thank you,

Centered America Team