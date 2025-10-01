Centered America

Centered America

Centering the Discussion Ep.2

A recording from Centered America's live video
Centered America
Oct 01, 2025
This morning we went live with Nick Paro and Melissa Corrigan for another important conversation on how we can collectively center the dialogue and drive real change in America.

I want to extend my gratitude to everyone at Banner and Backbone for hosting us and helping make this conversation possible.

Be sure to subscribe to:

Nick Paro,

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Banner & Backbone
! You won't regret it.

