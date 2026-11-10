by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Chris Van Hollen is considering a challenge to Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leader, and I have to tell you: I am feeling more hopeful about this fight than I have since Election Day.

The Maryland senator has not announced a campaign. But after initially saying he was not interested in the job, he is now listening and has not ruled it out. Newly elected Democrats are pushing for a different direction, grassroots pressure is building, and people are making it clear that winning an election does not mean handing the same leaders a blank check.

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Van Hollen is listening

For days, many of us have been asking the same question: If Schumer should not lead Senate Democrats into this new era, who is willing to challenge him?

Van Hollen is emerging as a possible answer.

On November 9, he said he had not closed the door to a run. He has also argued that Democrats need a serious discussion about what they intend to do with their new power, rather than automatically handing anyone the leadership position.