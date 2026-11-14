Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigEyes14's avatar
BigEyes14
18h

We live in a dark world full with evidence of evil. Centered America is one of hundreds of tiny torches working to bring it to light. Thank you for this and all you do. The Villages has caught my side-eye for years though they have worked hard to cover their tracks. Till now. Well done!👏👏👏💎

Reply
Share
1 reply by Centered America
Harold Miller's avatar
Harold Miller
17h

This story reminds me of a movie currently in theaters, Wild Horse Nine.

Highly recommend the movie and its narrative about how crazy, shambolic and unethical the CIA has been.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.