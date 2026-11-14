by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

A surveillance plane that flew near mysterious attacks on Ecuadorian fishing boats has been traced back to a company connected to the billionaire family behind one of America’s largest retirement communities.

That community is The Villages, Florida. The family are longtime Republican donors. And according to a new investigation by The Washington Post, the aircraft was later managed by people with ties to a contractor involved in past CIA operations.

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The Plane and the Retirement Community

The plane is a modified Cessna Citation Longitude that flew under the call sign FENIX701.

The Washington Post reviewed flight data, radio communications and aviation records to trace the aircraft’s history. Its investigation found that the plane had once belonged to Sunshine Aviation Capital, a company with an address at The Villages.

Federal aviation records contain signatures from members of the Morse family, who own The Villages. The Post reports that the family has contributed nearly $1 million to Republican candidates and party-affiliated groups since 2016.

In 2023, Mark Morse, then the community’s CEO, signed paperwork transferring the plane and two similar aircraft to a trust at the Bank of Utah.

That transfer happened before the incidents involving the fishing boats.

The Post says it is unclear whether the family had a financial stake in Sunshine Aviation or why family members were involved with the company. The reporting does not establish that they knew about or directed the plane’s later activities.

The Fishing Boats

The Post previously reported that mysterious incidents involving Ecuadorian fishing vessels near the Galápagos Islands were connected to a covert CIA program.

One boat, the Fiorella, disappeared in January with eight crew members aboard. They remain missing. What happened to the vessel has not been publicly established.

In March, survivors from two other fishing boats told Human Rights Watch that drones carrying explosives struck their vessels. They said armed men wearing uniforms with U.S. flag insignias detained them before transferring them to Salvadoran authorities.

The Post reported that FENIX701 flew in the vicinity of the incidents. That does not establish that the plane itself carried out the attacks.

Drop Site News has separately reported on flight-tracking data showing a U.S.-registered drone near one of the burning boats after it was attacked.

What We Still Don’t Know

The CIA has not publicly confirmed the operation and declined to answer the Post’s questions about its new findings. The Morse family did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

The Pentagon previously denied that its forces carried out strikes against the vessels. No government has publicly claimed responsibility for the incidents.

Sixteen fishermen from one of the attacked boats are preparing to sue the U.S. government, according to The Guardian. They say they were fishing, had no connection to the drug trade, and were unlawfully attacked and detained.

I keep coming back to the families of those eight missing crew members. They deserve to know what happened. So do the men who survived the attacks.

And if an aircraft connected to a secretive operation can be traced through private companies and contractors, Congress should be asking who controlled it, who authorized its missions, and what the government knows.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America