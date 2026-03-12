by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Could Iran actually reach California with a drone attack?

The idea is not physically impossible. Iran has built long range one way attack drones, has used them extensively in regional warfare, and has experimented with ways to extend its reach at sea. But the jump from those facts to a successful strike on California is large. It would require a long chain of things to go right, in a theater where Iran has far less proven operational depth than it does in the Middle East.

What Actually Triggered The Warning

The FBI circulated a warning memo to California law enforcement agencies describing intelligence that Iran had allegedly aspired, as of early February 2026, to conduct a surprise UAV attack from an unidentified vessel positioned off the U.S. coast against unspecified targets in California if the United States struck Iran.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says his administration is "aware of information" after FBI warned police Iran could retaliate with drone attacks on the West Coast.

A warning memo is not the same thing as a confirmed plot. It means a piece of intelligence was judged serious enough to share with law enforcement. It does not mean investigators uncovered a specific operational plan. Federal threat assessments still consider a large scale Iranian attack on U.S. soil unlikely.

Could Iran Physically Reach California?

At a purely physical level, the answer is yes under certain conditions.

The scenario described in the memo does not involve drones flying from Iran across the Pacific Ocean. Instead, it involves launching drones from a vessel positioned somewhere off the U.S. coast.

Iran’s most relevant long range drones are estimated by defense analysts to have ranges between roughly 1,300 and 2,000 kilometers depending on the system and configuration. Systems in the Shahed family fall into that category.

That means a drone launched from offshore would not need to be right next to the coast. A vessel positioned hundreds of miles away could theoretically place parts of California within range depending on the drone model.

But that only answers the physics problem. The much harder question is whether Iran could secretly position a launch platform near the United States and execute an attack without the operation collapsing.

What Launch Method Would Be Most Realistic?

The scenario mentioned in the memo involves an offshore vessel.

Iran has shown growing interest in extending drone operations at sea. In 2025, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps introduced a converted ship capable of launching drones and helicopters, part of an effort to expand its maritime reach.

A disguised civilian vessel is another theoretical possibility. Iran has historically used commercial ships in gray zone operations in the Middle East. Attempting something similar near the United States would be far riskier and far more likely to trigger international consequences if detected.

A proxy operated platform is also conceivable. Iran frequently relies on proxies and asymmetric tools when operating far from its borders. However, public reporting about the California warning has not identified any specific proxy group involved.

Another possibility sometimes discussed in security analysis is launching a drone from inside the United States after smuggling components into the country. That scenario would avoid the need for a vessel offshore, but it would require moving explosives, drone components, and operators through U.S. security systems without detection.

What Drones Would Even Be Capable Of This?

The drone family most relevant to this discussion is the Shahed series, particularly the Shahed-136 and related systems.

These are one way attack drones, sometimes described as loitering munitions. They are designed to fly long distances toward a preprogrammed set of coordinates and detonate on impact.

Analysts estimate the Shahed-136 can travel up to roughly 2,000 kilometers depending on configuration. It carries a relatively small warhead and navigates using a combination of satellite navigation and inertial guidance.

These drones are designed primarily to strike fixed targets whose coordinates are known in advance. They are not designed to hunt moving targets or perform complex real time targeting.

Other Iranian drones such as the Shahed-129 or Mohajer-6 exist, but they are less natural fits for a covert offshore strike scenario. Those systems are typically used for surveillance and guided weapons delivery rather than long distance one way attack missions.

How Would An Attack Actually Work?

For a strike like this to happen, a long chain of steps would have to succeed.

Planning would involve selecting a target category, positioning a launch platform, preparing the drones, and programming navigation routes.

Transport would require moving the drones and support equipment either on a vessel near the U.S. coast or into the United States itself if the launch occurred domestically.

Launch would likely involve a rail or ramp system designed to send the drone into flight along a preprogrammed route.

Navigation would rely on satellite positioning and inertial guidance to reach the programmed coordinates.

For the operation to succeed, the drone would also need to avoid early detection or interception while flying toward its target.

Every step in that chain introduces failure points. Mechanical failure, navigation errors, interception, detection of the launch platform, or intelligence disruption could stop the attack before it reached its target.

What Targets Would Be Most Plausible?

If a drone strike were ever attempted in this scenario, the most plausible targets would likely fall into broad categories rather than precise operational targets.

Symbolic targets could be chosen to send a political message.

Economic targets could be selected to create disruption or attention.

Military related infrastructure could be targeted if the goal were signaling toward U.S. defense operations.

Another possibility would be targets chosen mainly to create fear or media attention.

This assessment is based on the nature of the drones themselves. Shahed-type systems are designed to strike fixed locations with known coordinates. That makes them more suitable for stationary targets rather than complex dynamic missions.

How Hard Would This Be For Iran?

The short answer is very hard.

Iran has built extensive experience with drones and asymmetric warfare in the Middle East. It has used drones and missiles in regional conflicts and has supported proxy forces that rely heavily on these technologies.

But projecting power across the Pacific toward the United States is a completely different level of operation.

Iran’s military doctrine is designed primarily for regional warfare where it has geography, logistics networks, intelligence coverage, and partner militias. Conducting a successful strike near the U.S. mainland would represent a major expansion of those capabilities.

It would also carry enormous political and military risks for Tehran.

Could The U.S. See It Coming?

The United States maintains extensive maritime surveillance and air defense systems.

However, drones present unique detection challenges. Small unmanned aircraft flying low to the ground can be harder to detect than traditional aircraft.

Studies by the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies note that radar systems designed for airplanes do not always perform well against small drones. Detection often requires multiple systems working together, including radar, radio frequency monitoring, and optical tracking.

Military officials have also warned that the United States already sees frequent unauthorized drone incursions in certain areas, including along the southern border.

That does not mean the United States is defenseless against drone threats. It means that detecting every small unmanned aircraft is a complicated problem.

Could This Happen In 2026?

A realistic assessment would describe this scenario as unlikely but technically possible under narrow conditions.

Iran possesses long range drones that could theoretically reach California if launched from a nearby platform. Iran has also explored sea based drone operations.

What Experts And Reporting Actually Support

Public reporting supports a few clear points.

A federal memo describing an alleged Iranian aspiration to conduct a drone attack on California from an offshore vessel was circulated to law enforcement.

Officials have said the intelligence behind the memo was unverified and not actionable.

Iran has developed long range one way attack drones such as the Shahed-136.

Iran has also explored launching drones from ships to extend operational reach.

Beyond those facts, most discussion about a California drone strike scenario moves into analysis and inference rather than confirmed evidence.

Bottom Line

Could Iran realistically strike California by drone?

In theory, yes. In practice, it would be extremely difficult and there is no evidence that such an operation is currently underway.

The most plausible version of the scenario would involve a one way attack drone launched from a vessel positioned somewhere off the U.S. coast and programmed to fly toward a fixed target.

Right now, the warning appears best understood as contingency intelligence sharing. Law enforcement was alerted to a theoretical possibility in a moment when Iran’s drone capabilities are real, but the intelligence behind this specific scenario remains thin.

