A right-wing YouTuber’s video tour of Somali-run child care centers in Minneapolis has turned into a wave of fear among providers, a reported break-in at one child care center, and fast-moving federal announcements that have been walked back or reframed within days.

Here is what can be verified so far, what is still just allegation, and the questions investigators and the public should be demanding answers to.

What the Viral Video Actually Did, and What It Claimed

A long-form video was posted by conservative content creator Nick Shirley, who filmed himself visiting multiple Minneapolis-area child care sites run by Somali Minnesotans and repeatedly trying to “enroll” a child on camera. In the video, Shirley claims the centers are collecting public child care dollars while not providing care, and he frames the alleged scale as “over $100 million.”

The full video runs more than 40 minutes, so it is not included here. Below is a brief clip of Nick Shirley outlining his fraud allegations.

The core issue is not that fraud is impossible. Minnesota has had serious fraud prosecutions in recent years. The issue is that this video presents a sweeping allegation to a mass audience without publicly showing the paper trail needed to substantiate it.

The daycare sites featured in the viral video have not been publicly identified by federal prosecutors as defendants in a fraud case.

What State Regulators Say They Have Checked, and What They Have Not Found

Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth and Families says the centers highlighted in Shirley’s video were not “unknown” to the state. Commissioner Tikki Brown said each of the 10 facilities had been visited at least once in the past six months as part of standard licensing checks, and the agency is now reviewing them again in response to the video’s claims.

Brown said that the licensing checks the state had conducted on the daycare centers were unannounced and that children were present at each of the sites during those visits.

CBS News also reviewed licensing records for the locations it examined, reporting that most had active licenses, that state regulators had visited active locations within the past six months, and that licensing files included citations, but did not show recorded evidence of fraud. CBS News

Licensing enforcement and fraud prosecution are not the same thing. A center can have safety or compliance violations without there being proof it billed for children who were not there. Fraud is about false claims for payment, and proving that requires documentation.

Threats, Harassment, and a Break-In

Within days of the video going viral, Somali-run providers described a sudden shift from routine oversight to public intimidation.

One Minneapolis provider, ABC Learning Center, became a focal point after Shirley filmed there. The director, Ahmed Hassan, told local media that Shirley arrived with a group large enough to alarm staff, and that after the video spread, the center began receiving threatening calls.

Then the story moved from “viral claims” to physical danger.

Nokomis Daycare Center in Minneapolis, which is Somali-run, was broken into and vandalized in the early morning hours. The owner said a wall was damaged and that enrollment papers, employee information, and checks were taken. The owner tied the timing to the viral video’s spotlight on Somali providers, and police are investigating.

The Political Pipeline: Minnesota GOP Acknowledges Involvement

Minnesota House Republicans acknowledged working with Shirley.

Rep. Harry Niska said that some of the information used in the video came from House Republican staff.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-MN) reinforced that connection in a public statement, saying, “Our caucus has been working to expose fraud for years, including working with Nick Shirley.”

Democratic leaders responded by calling the effort a political stunt and warning that sending a YouTuber to demand access to children is not legitimate oversight.

When elected officials route “leads” through a viral content creator, they blur the line between public accountability and public spectacle. That spectacle can become a magnet for harassment.

The Federal Response: Big Announcements, Then a Clarification

After the video spread, federal officials escalated quickly.

The FBI, led by Director Kash Patel, intensified scrutiny of Minnesota fraud allegations connected to the video, and that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said DHS was doing “door-to-door” visits at “suspected fraud sites.” .

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill posted that the federal government had “frozen” Minnesota child care payments. The figure at stake as roughly $185 million per year.

After backlash, an HHS spokesperson said funding to Minnesota had not been frozen. Instead, HHS tightened reporting requirements nationwide, demanded an audit of the centers highlighted in the viral allegations, and created new public tip channels.

HHS indicated the centers suspected of fraud would have payments suspended pending audits, while other providers would be subject to stricter verification requirements.

There is a real difference between “Minnesota is cut off” and “paperwork requirements are tightening nationwide, with targeted audits tied to specific allegations.” Providers and families are stuck in the gap between viral accusation and bureaucratic action.

Minnesota Has Had Major Fraud, But This Child Care Story Is Not Automatically Proof

Minnesota has been rocked by real, prosecuted fraud scandals in recent years, most notably the Feeding Our Future case. Federal prosecutors have described that scheme as one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, individuals connected to Feeding Our Future exploited a federal COVID-era nutrition program intended to provide meals to children, submitting claims for meals that were never served and funneling tens of millions of dollars into shell companies, luxury real estate, and personal purchases. More than 90 people have been charged, and prosecutors allege the total fraud exceeded $250 million.

That case matters because it reshaped public trust. It demonstrated that large-scale fraud was not hypothetical, and that oversight failures at both the state and federal level allowed abuse to continue for years before intervention. It also showed that fraud investigations are slow, document-heavy, and built on audits, subpoenas, and financial records, not viral footage or on-the-spot accusations.

That history is why new fraud claims can feel plausible to the public. But plausibility is not proof, and it is not a warrant for turning daycare doors into a stage. The Feeding Our Future prosecutions were driven by bank records, invoices, false meal counts, shell entities, and eventually indictments. They did not begin with strangers demanding entry into facilities or filming children.

Key questions remain unanswered about the specific daycare sites featured in Shirley’s video. Who is accused in court filings tied to those locations? What documentation supports the claim of “over $100 million” in daycare fraud? Which payments are alleged to be false, which children are said not to exist, and which billing records fail verification? Until those questions are answered with evidence, allegations remain allegations, no matter how loudly they are repeated.

What This Funding Actually Supports, and Who Gets Hurt First

Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) is designed to help low-income families afford care so parents can work or attend school.

DCYF says that each month CCAP provides access to child care for over 23,000 children from over 12,000 families.

Other official Minnesota materials have cited higher counts in different periods. For example, a Minnesota DHS child care document described roughly 15,000 families and 30,000 children per month.

Under Minnesota policy, CCAP can pay for a limited number of “absent days,” meaning days a child is authorized for care but is not physically present. The standard limit is up to 10 consecutive absent days, up to 25 absent days per calendar year per child, with exceptions in certain circumstances.

So when federal officials threaten freezes, slowdowns, or verification bottlenecks, the immediate pressure point is not politicians or influencers. It is working parents who need care next week, and providers trying to make payroll next month.

The Questions That Actually Matter Now

If this becomes another story where the loudest narrative wins, the public will learn the wrong lesson, no matter what the audits eventually find.

Fraud should be investigated and prosecuted. But “investigation” is not a synonym for “viral accusation,” and accountability cannot come at the cost of turning child care centers into a stage.

