Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
4h

Thanks guys. Nick Shirley is a clickbait artist and he's making his money by being the outspoken prick he really is. He's damaging lives and causing even more friction. He should be fined or something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol's avatar
Carol
4hEdited

Some other idiot YouTuber in Philadelphia also made a video outside daycare centers. I can’t remember his name. But I hope if something bad happens to the children or anyone working at these daycares they sue these morons for liable. If you’re banging on the doors of daycares I assume you’re a pedophile or there to cause harm. FFS there are school shootings in this country quite frequently and these assholes think they can bang on doors. This is beyond sick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture