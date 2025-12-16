0:00 -4:12

We’re slowing down the journalism side of Centered America for the next few months, but daily updates will continue. Our focus is shifting to action: drafting legislation, building coalitions, and showing how ideas turn into pressure, votes, and enforceable outcomes.

We do not change the system by standing outside it. We change it by fighting inside it. This next phase is about using every legal tool available as a 501(c)(4) to deliver real results, because people are being harmed right now and outcomes matter.

If you want to support this legislative push and the work of documenting it publicly, become a paid subscriber.

Here’s your morning update:

New Federal Jobs Data Signals A Hiring Slide

Newly released federal data showed 105,000 jobs lost in October and 64,000 added in November, with unemployment rising to 4.6%, according to reporting on the delayed releases. ABC

Trump Escalates Attacks on Rob Reiner, Pushes “Deranged” Claims After His Death

Authorities say filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home, and their son Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with the case. AP News

Michelle Obama said she and Barack Obama were scheduled to see the Reiners the day they were found dead. Axios

President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Reiner, calling him a “deranged person,” drawing condemnation. EW.com

New Year’s Eve Bomb Plot Foiled In Southern California

Federal authorities announced four arrests tied to an alleged plan for coordinated New Year’s Eve attacks in the Los Angeles area, involving backpack-style IEDs and multiple target locations. ABC News

Prosecutors say the FBI intervened before any functional explosive devices were completed and used. ABC News

Brown University Shooter Still At Large

Police have identified two students killed in the Brown University mass shooting and say the suspect remains at large as the manhunt continues. The Guardian

The FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Guardian

FBI Director Kash Patel drew renewed criticism after publicly suggesting the FBI helped detain a “person of interest,” who was later released for lack of evidence, according to reporting. Reuters

Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Treated As ISIS Inspired Terror Attack

Australian authorities say the Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 15 people is being investigated as terrorism , with officials pointing to evidence suggesting an Islamic State inspired motive. Reuters

Reuters reported investigators are also examining overseas travel and potential links connected to the suspects. Reuters

Trump Labels Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction

Trump signed an executive order designating illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction , with the administration arguing it unlocks tougher tools for prosecutions and disruption. Reuters

Reuters reported the move fits a broader, more militarized drug strategy, which has already included strikes against suspected drug vessels. Reuters

FDA Warns Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons Over Recalled Formula

The FDA sent warning letters to Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Albertsons over sales of recalled ByHeart infant formula , linked to a botulism outbreak that has sickened at least 51 infants in 19 states , per Reuters and AP. Reuters

The FDA gave the retailers a short window to explain corrective steps, warning of possible enforcement actions. Reuters

Green Card Holder Sues ICE Over Courthouse Detention

A Massachusetts woman, Hilda Ramirez Sanan , filed a complaint alleging ICE officers violently detained her and her two U.S. citizen children outside a courthouse. Lawyers for Civil Rights

The filing says her family has lawful status and alleges injuries and threats during the encounter. Lawyers for Civil Rights

Brian Walshe Convicted Of Ana Walshe’s Murder

A jury convicted Brian Walshe of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Ana Walshe , who disappeared in 2023. wesa.fm

Prosecutors pointed to evidence including internet searches tied to body disposal and other investigative findings described in reporting. wesa.fm

Obama Urges Democrats To Focus On House Majority

At a Los Angeles fundraiser, Barack Obama urged Democrats to prioritize winning back the House, framing it as a key check on the White House and a path to governing leverage. CBS News

CBP Officer Fires Gun Near JFK After Crash

An on-duty Customs and Border Protection officer fired his weapon on the Van Wyck Expressway near JFK after a minor crash, according to AP, with no injuries reported to the officer and the other driver fleeing. AP News

Pulitzer Board Seeks Trump Records In Defamation Suit

In Trump’s Florida defamation lawsuit over the 2018 Russia coverage Pulitzer awards, the Pulitzer Prize Board pushed broad discovery demands, including tax, financial, and medical related records, according to Bloomberg Law. Bloomberg Law

Walker Nomination Stalled In Senate

Reporting says former Rep. Mark Walker’s nomination for ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom has stalled for months, with claims of behind-the-scenes opposition affecting progress. Yahoo

House Democrats Spotlight Cost Of Trump Clemency

A House Judiciary Democratic staff review estimated Trump’s clemency actions cost the public and victims more than $1.3 billion in lost fines, forfeitures, and restitution, according to Axios and CBS News. Axios

A separate report cited in an NBC News write-up said most clemency recipients this year were white and that a large share involved Jan. 6 defendants, according to a republished summary. AOL

Retail Sales Flat In October

Retail sales were unchanged in October, with weakness tied to autos and gas while core measures were firmer, according to Reuters and AP coverage. Reuters

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America