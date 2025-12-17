Good afternoon,

Today’s news is unusually chaotic. House Republicans are breaking ranks to force a vote on ACA subsidies. President Trump has ordered a full blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers. A prime time White House address is scheduled for tonight. And a blistering Vanity Fair profile of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is still reverberating through the administration. Taken together, it makes for one of the most volatile news cycles in weeks.

Gavin and I spent yesterday digging into past legislation, especially bills aimed at requiring ICE and other federal agents to identify themselves during raids. We wanted to understand why similar efforts have failed before and where the political and legal choke points are. That research led us to begin drafting our own legislative proposal. Our goal now is to secure co-sponsors and start pushing this forward. This is a shift for us, from covering what is happening to actively trying to change it.

ACA Subsidy Vote Forced

Four House Republicans joined a Democratic discharge petition to force a floor vote on a clean three-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies. CBS

The GOP sign-ons were Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Lawler, Rob Bresnahan and Ryan Mackenzie, a major warning sign for Speaker Mike Johnson’s control of the House agenda. ABC News

The policy fight is time-sensitive because the enhanced subsidies are set to expire at year’s end, with warnings that premiums could rise for many enrollees if Congress does not act.

Wiles Profile Triggers White House Damage Control

A Vanity Fair profile of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (by Chris Whipple) sparked a rapid, coordinated response inside the White House and across allied circles.

Wiles publicly attacked the piece as a “hit piece” that stripped context, while President Trump publicly defended her. Mediaite

Whipple reported that Wiles spoke sharply about several figures inside and around the White House. She said Attorney General Pam Bondi had “completely whiffed” her handling of the Epstein files and described Vice President Vance as a “conspiracy theorist,” among other remarks. NPR

The profile also showed Wiles applying the same bluntness to President Trump, portraying him as having what she called “an alcoholic’s personality.” Trump, who does not drink, later responded to that description in comments to another outlet, saying, “She’s right. I do have an obsessive and addictive personality.” NPR

Vanity Fair Images of the Trump Administration Look Ominous

The Daily Beast reports that According to The Daily Beast, at least one Trump administration official anticipated fallout as soon as Vanity Fair’s photographer gathered senior officials for the magazine’s cover shoot tied to its high-profile Susie Wiles profile.

The group present included Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chiefs of Staff James Blair and Dan Scavino, and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller.

Trump Sets Prime-Time White House Address

The White House announced President Trump will deliver a 9 p.m. ET prime-time address from the White House. Bloomberg

The address is framed as a recap of accomplishments and a preview of upcoming policy actions.

Travel Restrictions Expand Again

The Trump administration announced a major expansion of travel restrictions, adding more countries and including restrictions tied to the Palestinian Authority. Sentinel Colorado

Venezuela Standoff Escalates

President Trump ordered a total blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers , sharply escalating pressure on Nicolás Maduro’s government and prompting threats of international legal action. AP News

Separately, the Pentagon declined to release full footage tied to a U.S. strike on a Venezuelan drug boat in which survivors were killed, raising renewed transparency concerns. PBS

Pentagon Opens Mark Kelly Command Investigation

The Pentagon escalated its review of Sen. Mark Kelly into a formal command investigation tied to a video where he urged service members to refuse illegal orders, according to reporting. CNN

Minneapolis ICE Clash Erupts In Streets

ICE agents conducting an operation in South Minneapolis near Lake Street and Pillsbury Avenue faced a fast-growing crowd confrontation, with video spreading widely online. CBS News

A CBS Minnesota reporter on scene described a woman held face down and handcuffed, with bystanders yelling that she was pregnant and pleading for officers to let her breathe. CBS News

Federal accounts and witness accounts conflict on key details of what led to the physical escalation. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Uyghur Camp Witness Held By ICE

Heng Guan (Guan Heng) , a Chinese citizen who documented alleged Uyghur detention sites, is being held by ICE in New York while facing possible deportation, according to reporting and congressional statements. wsj.com

Lawmakers and advocates warn deportation could put him at severe risk in China and have urged U.S. authorities to grant protection. Select Committee on the CCP - Democrats+1

Coast Guard Policy Downgrades Spark Backlash

The U.S. Coast Guard revised its harassment policy in a way that drew backlash for downgrading how certain hate symbols are treated , including swastikas and nooses, prompting public outcry. morrisjames.com

After backlash, Coast Guard leadership issued clarifications on how the policy should be applied.

Trump Targets Major Climate Science Hub

Reporting says the Trump administration intends to break up or dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, Colorado, with OMB Director Russ Vought describing it as a source of “climate alarmism.” The Straits Times

The plan has triggered warnings about lost research capacity and public safety impacts tied to extreme-weather forecasting and climate science. The Straits Times

Senators Probe Big Tech Data Centers Driving Up Bills

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, and Richard Blumenthal opened an investigation into whether Big Tech data centers are pushing electricity costs onto families, sending letters to major firms and operators. Elizabeth Warren

The senators cite projections that data centers could reach 12% of U.S. power consumption by 2028 and argue communities are seeing utility costs rise alongside data-center buildouts. Elizabeth Warren

Depo-Provera Warning Updated For Brain Tumor Risk

Pfizer’s Depo-Provera labeling now includes a warning about meningioma (a type of brain tumor) risk, reflecting an FDA-approved label update referenced in current prescribing information. Mediaite

The update lands amid extensive litigation alleging patients were not adequately warned about risks. Mediaite

Judge Lets White House Ballroom Work Continue

Preservation groups sued to halt President Trump’s White House ballroom project pending required reviews and congressional approval, but a federal judge indicated he is not inclined to shut the project down immediately. AP News

The judge imposed limits tied to what construction could proceed in the near term as litigation continues. CBS News

Denver Blocks ICE-Linked Airport Lease

Denver City Council voted to deny a proposed DIA lease expansion for Key Lime Air , citing the company’s role in ICE deportation flights and opposition to the administration’s immigration enforcement approach. Axios

The vote was reported as 11–1, with local officials framing it as a refusal to provide additional logistical support to a contractor tied to deportation operations. Denverite

Maryland Overrides Reparations Veto

Maryland lawmakers overrode Gov. Wes Moore’s veto to create a commission studying reparations linked to slavery and its impacts. AP

Democrat Wins Kentucky Senate Special Election

Democrat Gary Clemons won the Kentucky State Senate District 37 special election, holding the seat for Democrats. WLKY

Local results reporting showed a decisive win over the Republican and Libertarian candidates.

