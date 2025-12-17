Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
10hEdited

No matter the situation, #47 always exaggerates, lies, and it’s always bigger and better because now he’s in charge. No one but no ever accomplishes anything except Him 🫣. Fantastic article. Those that read this Please consider subscribing and supporting. T.Y.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture