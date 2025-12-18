Good evening!

I wanted to post an evening update, breaking down Trump’s address and a few other major stories. I want to give you a clear, factual, and easy-to-read overview so you do not have to sit through his deranged speech yourself. I hope this makes it easier to stay informed.

Before I get into the breakdown, I want to say thank you. Your support, likes, and comments genuinely matter. They help these posts reach more people and keep Centered America running. If this work has been useful, please consider restacking and sharing, and subscribing, free or paid!

Get 5% off forever

Trump Addresses the Nation: Key Claims, Fact Checks, and What Was Left Unsaid:

Tariff Checks Face Supreme Court Risk

In a live prime-time address from the White House, Trump said about 1.45 million service members will receive $1,776 checks before Christmas, calling it a “Warrior Dividend.” PBS

He tied the payments to tariff revenue and the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act , saying the money came in higher than expected. PBS

The promise lands as the Supreme Court considers whether Trump can rely on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs , after lower-court rulings found he overstepped. Reuters

PolitiFact noted it was unclear what funding and legal mechanism would put checks “already on the way,” given how federal spending normally works. PolitiFact

Investment Numbers Balloon Again

Trump again claimed he secured $18 trillion in investment commitments. PBS

The White House’s own investment tracker is far lower, and both AP and The Washington Post report the administration’s listed total is around $9.6 trillion , including items that predate Trump’s return to office and multi-year or aspirational commitments. AP News

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

“No Tax on Social Security” Does Not Match The Law

In the speech, Trump said the “Big Beautiful Bill” means “no tax on Social Security” for seniors. PBS

The IRS summary of the law describes a new $6,000 extra deduction for people 65+ (2025–2028), with income phaseouts , but it does not describe a full repeal of federal taxation of Social Security benefits. irs.gov

AP reporting on the bill earlier this year also stated it does not eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits . AP News

The White House has argued the law means most seniors will not owe tax on benefits, framing it as fulfilling the pledge, but that is through tax changes like deductions, not a clean repeal of benefit taxation. The White House

Health Care Talk Was Big, Details Were Thin

Trump claimed major drug price reductions and pointed to a coming rollout tied to a new site, TrumpRx.gov , while also previewing a push to redirect health insurance spending “directly to the people.” PBS

Independent fact-checking flagged parts of the health-cost claims as exaggerated or internally inconsistent with available data and mechanics. PolitiFact

Prime-Time Speech Sparks “Campaign” Criticism

The White House speech aired at 9 p.m. ET , with major broadcast networks preempting programming to carry it live. People.com

The Washington Post reported the address leaned heavily into campaign-style themes, and Democrats criticized it as a political stunt carried without built-in fact-checking. The Washington Post

Critics also pointed to earlier cases where networks did not carry certain prime-time political speeches, including Obama’s 2014 immigration address and Biden’s 2022 Independence Hall speech. The Guardian

Housing Mentioned, Venezuela Skipped

AP’s live coverage said Trump referenced a housing plan , but immediate readouts did not show a detailed rollout. AP News

The Washington Post noted he did not address rising tensions involving Venezuela in the speech. The Washington Post

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Other Stories:

Citizenship Revocations Surge Planned

The New York Times reports the Trump administration is preparing a major expansion of denaturalization enforcement, with USCIS directed to pursue roughly 100 to 200 cases per month . Reuters/NYT

Civil rights and immigration advocates warned the scale-up could chill lawful immigrants and increase fear around citizenship security.

Meta Hit With Lawsuit Over Sextortion Suicides

Two families filed suit against Meta, alleging Instagram’s design and messaging defaults helped enable sextortion targeting their sons.

Reporting describes the case as a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Delaware, tied to alleged failures to implement known safety measures. The Guardian

FCC “Independence” Scrubbed In Real Time

FCC Chair Brendan Carr told senators the FCC is “not formally” independent, arguing commissioners can be removed by the president.

During the hearing, the FCC’s website language was updated to remove references describing the agency as “independent,” prompting sharp pushback from Democratic lawmakers and Commissioner Anna Gomez. Reuters

Judge Blocks ICE From Blocking Surprise Lawmaker Visits

A federal judge blocked DHS policies requiring seven days’ notice for congressional visits to ICE detention sites and limiting access to certain facilities.

The ruling held the policy likely violates federal law protecting lawmakers’ oversight access. Reuters

Child Health Programs Lose Federal Funding

HHS terminated seven grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics that supported programs including infant death prevention, teen health, birth defect prevention, and early autism screening.

The AAP said the cuts will harm families and intensify its legal fight with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Guardian

Venezuela Oil Threats And Back-Channel Planning

Trump claimed Venezuela illegally took U.S. oil and said the U.S. wants it back, escalating his rhetoric on energy and foreign policy.

Separately, reporting says the administration has explored whether U.S. oil companies would return to Venezuela after Nicolás Maduro leaves power, but companies have been reluctant due to risk and infrastructure conditions. AP/TribLive

FBI Deputy Director Bongino Is Leaving

Dan Bongino said he will step down as FBI deputy director next month.

Trump said Bongino likely wants to return to media work, and Reuters described internal controversy surrounding Bongino’s brief tenure. Reuters

NASA Gets A New Boss

Reporting says the Senate confirmed billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator by a 67–30 vote after Trump revived his nomination. The Guardian

White House Plaques Rewritten To Attack Obama And Biden

New plaques were added beneath portraits in a White House “Presidential Walk of Fame,” with text attacking former Presidents Obama and Biden and praising Trump.

Officials said Trump personally wrote the plaque text. Yahoo News

First Amendment Lawsuit Over “Charlie Kirk” Meme Arrest

A retired Tennessee police officer sued local officials after being jailed for 37 days over a Facebook meme referencing Charlie Kirk’s killing.

He argues the arrest violated the First Amendment; prosecutors later dropped the charge. CNN

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America