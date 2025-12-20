Good afternoon,

Trump Photo Disappears From DOJ Epstein Database

A photo of President Donald Trump that appeared in the Justice Department’s new Epstein file database on Friday later disappeared from the site. Reuters

House Democrats say the image showed Trump and had been found among items in Jeffrey Epstein’s desk drawer.

Separately, the Associated Press reported that at least 16 files appeared to vanish from the DOJ database shortly after publication. AP News

The missing Trump image is EFTA468.

Epstein Files Disappear From DOJ Site

Survivor’s 1996 Report Is Confirmed In Released Records

Newly released records include documentation confirming that Epstein survivor Maria Farmer reported Epstein to authorities in 1996, according to The Washington Post and The Guardian. The Washington Post

The overall release is difficult to navigate and still leaves major questions unanswered about institutional failures. The Guardian

DOJ Defends Redactions, But the Law Is Being Violated

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Congress the department is releasing “hundreds of thousands of pages” but is still reviewing additional material, and says some information is withheld to protect victims and for other legal reasons. Fox News

Blanche’s letter says DOJ also withheld and redacted some information under “deliberative-process privilege, work-product privilege, and attorney-client privilege,” and argues the law does not explicitly require production of privileged materials. Fox News Blanche 273KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires DOJ to publish all unclassified Epstein-related records in a searchable, downloadable format. Congress.gov

CBS News reported that, in the newly released tranche, at least 550 pages are completely redacted. CBS News

Bondi Faces Impeachment

Clinton Images Spotlighted As Trump Ties Surface

The DOJ highlighted previously unseen photos of Bill Clinton in the release, while Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña criticized the emphasis and said it looked like deflection. WIRED People

U.S. Seizes Panama-Flagged Oil Tanker Near Venezuela

U.S. authorities seized a Panama-flagged tanker near Venezuela in international waters, escalating enforcement tied to the Trump administration’s Venezuela oil pressure campaign. Reuters

Reuters reported the vessel was believed to be carrying about 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude while operating under a false identity, as U.S. officials framed the action as targeting illicit shipments. Reuters

The action follows the earlier seizure of the tanker Skipper on December 10, also tied to sanctions enforcement and the administration’s broader maritime pressure strategy. Reuters

Stefanik Drops New York Governor Bid And Will Leave House

Rep. Elise Stefanik said she is ending her run for New York governor and will not seek reelection to the House, citing family and political factors, Reuters reported. Reuters

Netanyahu Plans Iran Brief For Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to brief Trump at Mar-a-Lago on options for new strikes against Iran. NBC

U.S. Launches Strikes In Syria

The U.S. military launched strikes against ISIS targets in Syria after an attack killed two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter, according to the Associated Press. AP News

Trump Pushes Economy Message Ahead Of Midterm Year

Trump traveled to North Carolina seeking to bolster his standing on the economy, with Republicans worried economic conditions could threaten them in next year’s elections. Investing.com

