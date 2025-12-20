Dec 20 | DOJ Deletes 16 Epstein Files, Trump Photo Vanishes From DOJ Epstein Archive
Dec 20 | Afternoon Update
Good afternoon,
Apologies for such a late update today! As we get closer to the Holidays, I am spending a lot more time with family.
Here’s your afternoon update:
Trump Photo Disappears From DOJ Epstein Database
A photo of President Donald Trump that appeared in the Justice Department’s new Epstein file database on Friday later disappeared from the site. Reuters
House Democrats say the image showed Trump and had been found among items in Jeffrey Epstein’s desk drawer.
Separately, the Associated Press reported that at least 16 files appeared to vanish from the DOJ database shortly after publication. AP News
The missing Trump image is EFTA468.
Epstein Files Disappear From DOJ Site
The AP reported that at least 16 files were removed from the DOJ website shortly after they were posted, with no public explanation. The removed items included a photo featuring Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, according to AP. AP News
Survivor’s 1996 Report Is Confirmed In Released Records
Newly released records include documentation confirming that Epstein survivor Maria Farmer reported Epstein to authorities in 1996, according to The Washington Post and The Guardian. The Washington Post
The overall release is difficult to navigate and still leaves major questions unanswered about institutional failures. The Guardian
DOJ Defends Redactions, But the Law Is Being Violated
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Congress the department is releasing “hundreds of thousands of pages” but is still reviewing additional material, and says some information is withheld to protect victims and for other legal reasons. Fox News
Blanche’s letter says DOJ also withheld and redacted some information under “deliberative-process privilege, work-product privilege, and attorney-client privilege,” and argues the law does not explicitly require production of privileged materials. Fox News
The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires DOJ to publish all unclassified Epstein-related records in a searchable, downloadable format. Congress.gov
CBS News reported that, in the newly released tranche, at least 550 pages are completely redacted. CBS News
Bondi Faces Impeachment
Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, the bill’s authors, say DOJ’s rollout fails to meet what the law requires and have discussed possible escalation steps. Straight Arrow News
A spokesperson for Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CBS News: “The Justice Department’s failure to fully comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act not only violates the law, it continues this administration’s pattern of protecting President Trump and other perpetrators and perpetuating the ongoing Bondi-Patel coverup at the expense of Epstein’s survivors.” CBS News
“Thomas Massie and I are drafting articles of impeachment and inherent contempt,” said Rep. Ro Khanna of Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday’s The Source with Kaitlin Collins. The Daily Beast
Clinton Images Spotlighted As Trump Ties Surface
The DOJ highlighted previously unseen photos of Bill Clinton in the release, while Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña criticized the emphasis and said it looked like deflection. WIRED People
U.S. Seizes Panama-Flagged Oil Tanker Near Venezuela
U.S. authorities seized a Panama-flagged tanker near Venezuela in international waters, escalating enforcement tied to the Trump administration’s Venezuela oil pressure campaign. Reuters
Reuters reported the vessel was believed to be carrying about 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude while operating under a false identity, as U.S. officials framed the action as targeting illicit shipments. Reuters
The action follows the earlier seizure of the tanker Skipper on December 10, also tied to sanctions enforcement and the administration’s broader maritime pressure strategy. Reuters
Stefanik Drops New York Governor Bid And Will Leave House
Rep. Elise Stefanik said she is ending her run for New York governor and will not seek reelection to the House, citing family and political factors, Reuters reported. Reuters
Netanyahu Plans Iran Brief For Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to brief Trump at Mar-a-Lago on options for new strikes against Iran. NBC
U.S. Launches Strikes In Syria
The U.S. military launched strikes against ISIS targets in Syria after an attack killed two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter, according to the Associated Press. AP News
Trump Pushes Economy Message Ahead Of Midterm Year
Trump traveled to North Carolina seeking to bolster his standing on the economy, with Republicans worried economic conditions could threaten them in next year’s elections. Investing.com
Trump said: “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it.” Investing.com
