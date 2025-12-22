Good afternoon,

Yesterday I took the day off, and I think Sundays may become our regular day off going forward, if that’s okay. It gives us a much needed breather.

Today’s update includes several genuinely alarming developments, including one that reshapes how major U.S. media organizations operate under political pressure.

Before we get into the news, we want you all to know that for the holidays, from December 20 to 25, we are offering 50% off all new paid subscriptions. Every paid subscription also includes three gift subscriptions you can pass along to friends or family.

Our goal is to get the truth in front of as many people as possible, and we are genuinely grateful for your support and for helping fund this work.

If you would like to become a paid subscriber for a cheaper price during the Holidays, you can subscribe here!

Get 50% off for 1 year

Here’s your afternoon update:

“60 Minutes” CECOT Story Pulled, Rights Report Details Alleged Torture

CBS News abruptly postponed a planned “60 Minutes” segment titled “Inside CECOT,” saying it required “additional reporting.” Reuters

Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, in an internal email later reported by multiple outlets, argued the decision was political, not editorial, and warned it creates an incentive for officials to refuse interviews to derail coverage. The Washington Post

Separately, Human Rights Watch and Cristosal reported that Venezuelans deported from the U.S. to El Salvador’s CECOT prison described arbitrary detention, incommunicado confinement, and severe abuse including beatings and sexual violence, and said the governments violated international obligations. HRW

CBS News has said the segment may still air after further reporting. Reuters

U.S. Escalates Venezuela Pressure With Tanker Seizures And Pursuit

Reuters and ABC News reported the Coast Guard is pursuing another sanctioned “dark fleet” vessel off Venezuela, with U.S. officials saying it is flying a false flag and is under a judicial seizure order. ABC News

AP reported Trump is holding a Florida event with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the White House described as a “major announcement,” framed around a shipbuilding initiative, as maritime tensions with Venezuela rise. AP News

Critics, including Sen. Rand Paul, have warned the administration’s actions risk sliding toward armed conflict, while the administration argues it is enforcing sanctions and national security priorities. Reuters

Get 50% off a paid subscription to Centered America for the Holidays! Every paid subscription also includes three gift subscriptions you can pass along to friends or family.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Ukraine Talks: Florida Negotiations, Friction Inside The Administration

Reuters reported U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials met in Florida as the Trump administration pushes a draft peace framework, while Russian officials publicly downplayed progress and insisted on positions Ukraine rejects. Reuters

Justice Department Leaves Trafficking Survivors Without Support

A Guardian investigation reported DOJ has nearly $90 million appropriated for trafficking survivor support that advocates say has not been spent, and that more than 100 organizations lost funding, forcing service cuts. The Guardian

Freedom Network USA said more than 100 victim-services grants were allowed to expire with no replacement funding in place, putting thousands of survivors at risk. Freedom Network USA

Reuters separately reported broader DOJ grant cancellations and a backlog of appeals, with organizations describing service shutdowns and layoffs. Reuters

FBI Director Patel Faces Scrutiny Over Security Spending

FBI Director Kash Patel requested and used specially armored BMW SUVs, a departure from traditional bureau vehicle choices, drawing criticism from some lawmakers and former officials over cost and optics. MS NOW

Trump Names Jeff Landry Greenland Envoy, Denmark And Greenland Push Back

Trump appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, reviving U.S. pressure over the Danish territory’s future. Reuters

Reuters reported Greenland’s foreign minister warned the rhetoric has created uncertainty and emphasized trust and transparent dialogue, while Denmark and Greenland continue to reject any U.S. takeover. Reuters

The Financial Times reported Denmark’s foreign minister condemned the appointment and Nordic leaders backed Denmark’s sovereignty. Financial Times

Media Megadeal Chaos: Paramount Bid Escalates As Netflix Deal Looms

Reuters reported Larry Ellison provided a $40.4 billion personal guarantee to bolster Paramount Skydance’s hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside a higher reverse termination fee and an extended tender deadline. Reuters

Reuters also reported Warner Bros. Discovery has an agreed deal with Netflix for its studios and streaming assets, setting up a high-stakes contest with major antitrust scrutiny ahead. Reuters

Get 50% off a paid subscription to Centered America for the Holidays! Every paid subscription also includes three gift subscriptions you can pass along to friends or family.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Kansas Supreme Court Leadership Change After Chief Justice Health Crisis

Kansas Reflector reported Chief Justice Marla Luckert will resign as chief justice on Jan. 2 and retire in early February after an October stroke, elevating Justice Eric Rosen and giving Gov. Laura Kelly another appointment opportunity. Yahoo Finance

Upgrade to Paid!

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America