Good evening,

This is a very late update, and I sincerely apologize for the delay. The past day has been fast moving, with multiple major developments breaking at once, and I wanted to make sure everything here was accurate, clearly sourced, and responsibly presented rather than rushed out incomplete. Thank you for your patience.

Here’s your evening update:

Epstein Files Blowback Explodes

A group of more than a dozen Epstein survivors issued a new statement condemning the Justice Department over its handling of the Epstein file release, including redaction failures and lack of survivor communication , and urged Congressional action to protect survivors. Good Morning Americ

Sen. Chuck Schumer announced a new push aimed at compelling compliance with a transparency law and escalating legal pressure on the Justice Department over the Epstein files dispute. The Guardian

Bill Clinton responded by calling for the release of relevant documents and said he wants transparency around any material involving him.

The Justice Department’s handling of the release is driving wider backlash across media and political circles.

Offshore Wind Construction Abruptly Frozen

The Trump administration ordered an immediate halt affecting five already approved offshore wind projects : Vineyard Wind 1 (Massachusetts), Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind (New York), Revolution Wind (Rhode Island), and Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind. The Guardian

The administration cited national security concerns tied to potential radar interference, while critics argued the move undercuts prior federal approvals and threatens major investment and job projections. Politico

Brown Campus Shooting Triggers Federal Review

The Education Department launched a review of Brown University’s safety systems after a mass shooting that killed two students and wounded nine , focusing on emergency notifications and surveillance coverage. Reuters

Reuters reported the suspect was later found dead after a multi day manhunt, and the review seeks extensive records tied to campus safety requirements linked to federal student aid. Reuters

Judge Orders Return Of 137 Deported Venezuelans

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to urgently arrange the return of about 137 Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador in March under the Alien Enemies Act , after finding the removals violated due process rights. Reuters

The ruling requires the administration to submit a plan within two weeks to enable their return to court to contest deportations. Reuters

Trump Renews Greenland Push As Denmark Rejects It

Trump again said the U.S. “needs Greenland for national security” and named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to “lead the charge.” Reuters

Denmark’s prime minister and Greenland’s prime minister issued a joint rejection, saying Greenland belongs to Greenlanders and cannot be annexed. Reuters

Trump-Class” Battleships Announced As “Golden Fleet” Plan Unveiled

Trump announced plans for a new “Trump class” of battleships as the centerpiece of an expanded “Golden Fleet.” Reuters

Reuters reported the program is expected to start with two ships , with Trump suggesting expansion to 20 to 25 , and that the first ship would be christened USS Defiant . Reuters

The announcement also came with threats of tighter scrutiny on defense contractors over delays, overruns, executive pay, dividends, and buybacks. Reuters

Pulled “60 Minutes” Segment Reappears Online

A “60 Minutes” report about a Salvadoran prison was pulled by CBS , but Reuters reported it later appeared to surface online . Reuters

Other reporting described partial availability on Canadian platforms before removal, fueling questions about how the segment circulated. The Verge

21 States Sue Over Attempt To Starve CFPB Funding

A coalition of Democratic attorneys general from 21 states and Washington, DC sued to block a move they say is designed to defund the CFPB by refusing to request Federal Reserve funding, arguing it violates federal law and separation of powers. Business Insider

ICE Agent Fires Shots During St. Paul Arrest

An ICE agent fired shots at a man in St. Paul after DHS says he struck agents with an SUV during an attempted arrest, with shots not hitting the man. CNN

DHS said agent injuries were not life threatening, and the incident is intensifying controversy around enforcement tactics.

Russia Evacuates Diplomats’ Families From Venezuela

A European intelligence official told the Associated Press that Russia’s Foreign Ministry began evacuating families of diplomats from Venezuela, including women and children, signaling heightened security concerns. AP News

Trump Drug Price Claim Fact-Checked As Impossible

AP reported Trump claimed drug prices fell by 1,200% to 1,500%, which is mathematically impossible because a price cannot fall by more than 100% without hitting zero. AP News

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America