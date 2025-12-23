Hey everyone,

We are highlighting this letter released last night because it is among the most disturbing unredacted documents made public so far.

Epstein Letter To Nassar Surfaces In DOJ Release

One document shows an FBI lab request describing an envelope and letter addressed to Larry Nassar , marked as “RETURN TO SENDER,” and asking for handwriting comparison work related to Epstein. Justice Department

The handwritten letter itself includes the line: “Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ where as we ended up snatching grab in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.” Justice Department

