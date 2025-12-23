Dec 23 | Epstein Letter Says: “Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls."
Hey everyone,
We are highlighting this letter released last night because it is among the most disturbing unredacted documents made public so far.
Epstein Letter To Nassar Surfaces In DOJ Release
One document shows an FBI lab request describing an envelope and letter addressed to Larry Nassar, marked as “RETURN TO SENDER,” and asking for handwriting comparison work related to Epstein. Justice Department
The handwritten letter itself includes the line: “Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ where as we ended up snatching grab in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.” Justice Department
The same letter includes: “As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home.” Justice Department
Epstein was found dead in a federal jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and his death was ruled a suicide, Reuters reports. Reuters
Nassar pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child sexual exploitation materials charges, according to a DOJ press release from 2017. Justice Department
