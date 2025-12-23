Good morning,

New Epstein files and internal emails were made public overnight. This update covers key details from those releases. Viewer discretion advised.

Here’s your morning update:

Prosecutor Email Flags Trump Travel With Epstein

A newly released internal email from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York says Donald Trump is listed on eight flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane between 1993 and 1996 , including flights where Ghislaine Maxwell is listed on at least four of those trips. Reuters

Reuters reports the prosecutor’s email says one flight list shows three passengers : Trump, Epstein, and an unnamed 20-year-old woman . Reuters

Reuters also reports Trump has publicly denied flying on Epstein’s plane or visiting Epstein’s private island. Reuters

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for assisting Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors, according to Reuters’ reporting on the same document release. Reuters

Trump Said Young Girl Had “Pert Nipples”

A separate set of unsealed civil records includes an email attributed to Sarah Ransome that alleges Trump “kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples.’”

“She confided in me about her casual “friendship” with Donald. Mr Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her “pert nipples”. (File: RANSOME_000297)

Donald Trump liked flicking and sucking her nipples until they were raw. One evening when we were showering together she showed me her nipples. They looked incredibly painful as they were red and swollen and I remember wincing when I looked at them. I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions as I once met Jen for coffee, just before she was going to meet Trump and Epstein together at his mansion.” (File: RANSOME_000297)

Epstein Letter To Nassar Surfaces In DOJ Release

One document shows an FBI lab request describing an envelope and letter addressed to Larry Nassar , marked as “RETURN TO SENDER,” and asking for handwriting comparison work related to Epstein. Justice Department

The handwritten letter itself includes the line: “Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ where as we ended up snatching grab in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.” Justice Department

The same letter includes: “As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home.” Justice Department

Epstein was found dead in a federal jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and his death was ruled a suicide, Reuters reports. Reuters

Nassar pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child sexual exploitation materials charges, according to a DOJ press release from 2017. Justice Department

DOJ Says Some Trump Claims Are “Unfounded And False”

Reuters reports DOJ emphasized that “no credible criminal allegations” were made against Trump in the new release and dismissed some submitted claims as “unfounded and false.” Reuters

ABC News reports Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said there has been “no effort” to redact Trump’s name from the files, and added: “Assuming it’s consistent with the law, yes,” when asked if documents mentioning Trump will be released. ABC News

Trump And Maxwell Photo Found On Bannon Phone

A DOJ-released FBI record tied to the “We Build the Wall” investigation says investigators found a photo of Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell on Steve Bannon’s phone (referenced in the record as found during that investigation). Justice Department

Redaction Warnings And “Hidden Text”

DOJ’s Epstein disclosure portal warns that, because of volume, the site may inadvertently include non-public personal information or sensitive content , and asks the public to report issues to EFTA@usdoj.gov so it can be corrected. Justice Department

Some online users claim certain redactions can be bypassed by copying and pasting text into another document. DOJ’s posted warning confirms the risk of inadvertent disclosures, but does not confirm the copy-paste claim. Justice Department

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America