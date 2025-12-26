Good evening,

We had planned to take Christmas Day off, but after the U.S. carried out strikes in Nigeria, we wanted to make sure you had clear and accurate information.

U.S. Launches Strikes On ISIS In Nigeria

President Trump announced U.S. strikes targeting ISIS militants in northwestern Nigeria on Christmas Day, framing the operation around attacks in the region. The Washington Post

The Washington Post reported U.S. Africa Command said the operation was carried out at the request of the Nigerian government, with coordination and approval from Nigerian authorities. The Washington Post The Guardian

White House Moves In As Epstein Release Stalls

The Justice Department says it uncovered more than 1 million additional documents potentially tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case, and now says it needs “a few more weeks” to finish reviews and redactions, after missing a Dec. 19 deadline set by law. Axios

Reporting tied to Axios says the White House has begun managing the DOJ’s X account , shifting it toward a faster “rapid response” tone in the wake of backlash over the rollout. Mediaite

A bipartisan group of senators, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski , urged the DOJ watchdog to audit the slow release and compliance with the deadline. PBS

The Washington Post reported the department is still far from its goal with “more than a million pages to go.” The Washington Post

Separately, AP reports newly released Maxwell-related grand jury material is renewing scrutiny, while survivors watch closely as the broader release continues. AP News

Immigration Crackdown Expands Across Courts, Cities, And Detention

DOJ sued Illinois and Gov. JB Pritzker over state protections that limit civil immigration arrests at places like courthouses, hospitals, and day cares , arguing the measures interfere with federal enforcement. AP News

Florida’s Catholic bishops asked the White House for a Christmas pause in enforcement. AP reports the administration rejected the request. AP News

Trump approved the deployment of 350 National Guard troops to New Orleans through February to assist federal law enforcement during a major immigration operation, according to AP. AP News

The Guardian reported a Guatemalan man, Francisco Gaspar-Andrés, died after weeks in ICE custody at Fort Bliss, and his wife was deported before seeing him, fueling criticism over conditions and medical care. The Guardian

Trump’s Christmas Messages

Judge Blocks DHS Grant Punishment Over Immigration Compliance

An AP report says a federal judge blocked the administration from shifting Homeland Security funding away from states that refuse certain immigration cooperation, stopping changes involving more than $230 million in grants. AP News

Ohio Tightens Mail Ballot Deadline Rules

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill ending Ohio’s four-day grace period for late-arriving mail ballots. He said he did so “reluctantly,” citing uncertainty around a pending U.S. Supreme Court fight that could create confusion. ABC News

California Storm Deaths And Holiday Travel Threats

The Los Angeles Times reported the storm system left three people dead statewide, with flooding and continuing risk even as conditions briefly eased. Los Angeles Times

ABC News reported additional rounds of rain and strong winds could prolong threats of flooding, mudslides, and landslides through Christmas and beyond. ABC News

Rep. Elise Stefanik Ends New York Governor Run

Rep. Elise Stefanik ended her New York governor run and said she will not seek reelection to the House, according to AP. AP News

