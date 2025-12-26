Dec 26 | Epstein File Alleges Trump Present When Baby of Trafficked 13-Year-Old Was Murdered
Dec 26 | Afternoon Update
Good afternoon,
Before you begin, we want to give a clear content warning. The first section of this update contains extremely disturbing allegations involving violence against a newborn child. These allegations appear in an official Epstein-related file released by the Department of Justice and reference Donald Trump being present during the killing. Please take care before continuing.
Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump Present When Baby of Trafficked 13-Year-Old Was Murdered
Donald Trump (according to file EFTA25010-25012) trafficked a 13-year-old girl and was present when her newborn baby was murdered and thrown into Lake Michigan.
“[Donald Trump] participated regularly in paying money to force me to ______ with him and he was present when my uncle murdered my newborn child and disposed of the body in Lake Michigan.”
Epstein Files Update
Federal law required DOJ to release nearly all unclassified Epstein investigation files by Dec. 19, with limited redactions to protect victims. DOJ did not meet that deadline, and the release has come in uneven batches with heavy redactions and limited explanation. The Washington Post
The rollout has included files being removed and reuploaded, plus questions about missing or reordered material after re-posting. The Washington Post
DOJ has leaned on extra staffing to review and redact material, including calls for prosecutors to volunteer during the holidays. The Washington Post
DOJ and FBI publicly said a widely circulated “Epstein to Larry Nassar” letter included in the materials was fake, and DOJ emphasized that released documents can include false claims. The Guardian
Coverage also documents victim-privacy failures, including at least one survivor finding her name unredacted in the releases. TIME
Epstein Survivor Fires Back On Trump Christmas Post
Epstein survivor Marijke Chartouni posted: “Every accusation is a confession. Cheers.” X (formerly Twitter)
ICE Enforcement Turns Into Bigger Surveillance Machine
ICE and DHS are relying on a widening stack of tools such as facial recognition, license plate data, phone location signals, social media monitoring, and commercial data brokers, raising civil-liberties concerns about oversight and spillover risk beyond immigration enforcement. Politico
Nigeria Confirms U.S. Airstrikes With Its Approval
Nigeria confirmed it shared intelligence and approved U.S. strikes targeting Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria on Christmas Day, with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar saying he coordinated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Reuters
Trump framed the strikes as a response to ISIS attacks, including violence targeting Christians, while Nigerian officials emphasized consent and coordination. PBS
China Sanctions U.S. Defense Companies Over Taiwan Arms Deal
China announced sanctions on 20 U.S. defense companies and 10 executives, including asset freezes and entry bans, as retaliation tied to a proposed U.S. arms package for Taiwan. NBC
Zelenskyy Heads To Florida For Trump Meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he plans to meet Trump in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 28, focused on security guarantees, draft agreements, and an economic framework. AP News
Zelenskyy indicated territorial issues may be discussed, while warning that no final agreements are guaranteed from the visit.
Judge Blocks Detention Or Deportation Of UK Disinformation Watchdog Leader
A federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from detaining or deporting Imran Ahmed, head of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, after he sued senior officials including Rubio and Pam Bondi and argued the effort amounts to retaliation for protected speech. The Guardian
Trump White House Ballroom Project Hits First Review
Trump’s plan for a large, privately funded White House ballroom is set for initial public review at a Jan. 8, 2026 National Capital Planning Commission meeting, after controversy over changes to the complex and amid ethics concerns about donor influence. Axios
If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Christmas Messaging Sparks Church-State Criticism
The White House Christmas message explicitly framed the holiday as celebrating the birth of “our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” and used strongly religious language throughout. NYT
Associated coverage notes criticism that overtly religious messaging from official government channels can blur church-state boundaries, while supporters defend it as reflecting national tradition.
Federal Workforce Cuts Expand Across Agencies
Trump and allies have pushed a broad federal downsizing agenda. Reporting shows large-scale reductions tied to layoffs, buyouts, and planned cuts, including a reported 317,000 reduction target under OPM guidance and a major USDA downsizing plan. The Washington Post
Separate tracking has shown the scale of cutbacks reaching into the hundreds of thousands across government. Federal News Network
ICE Arrests Disrupt South Texas Construction Economy
Reporting from the Rio Grande Valley describes stepped-up ICE arrests scaring workers off job sites, slowing projects, worsening labor shortages, and feeding concerns about higher housing costs and potential business failures. Texas Tribune
Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!
OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA
Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.
We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.
To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.
Contact Us
Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.
⸻
Thank you for fighting.
Finally!!!! There have been a very few pieces about these atrocities for many years and they seem to have vanished from print. If Epstein Island is ever excavated, don’t at all be surprised if many human remains are found there.Those girls were young, but a 13 to 16, 17 year old girl is fertile hence I bet anyone that there are many aborted babies buried on that island. Maybe that knowledge has been the biggest fear of all among all these men and women enablers. Unless every little girl was on birth control, babies were as inevitable as the need to dispose of the worst of that evidence.
Just sayin’
JoJoK
Wonder if this is why Trump speaks of “ abortion” AFTER BIRTH??!