Before you begin, we want to give a clear content warning. The first section of this update contains extremely disturbing allegations involving violence against a newborn child. These allegations appear in an official Epstein-related file released by the Department of Justice and reference Donald Trump being present during the killing. Please take care before continuing.

Trump Present When Baby of Trafficked 13-Year-Old Was Murdered

Donald Trump (according to file EFTA25010-25012) trafficked a 13-year-old girl and was present when her newborn baby was murdered and thrown into Lake Michigan.

“[Donald Trump] participated regularly in paying money to force me to ______ with him and he was present when my uncle murdered my newborn child and disposed of the body in Lake Michigan.”

Epstein Files Update

Federal law required DOJ to release nearly all unclassified Epstein investigation files by Dec. 19 , with limited redactions to protect victims. DOJ did not meet that deadline, and the release has come in uneven batches with heavy redactions and limited explanation. The Washington Post

The rollout has included files being removed and reuploaded , plus questions about missing or reordered material after re-posting. The Washington Post

DOJ has leaned on extra staffing to review and redact material, including calls for prosecutors to volunteer during the holidays. The Washington Post

DOJ and FBI publicly said a widely circulated “Epstein to Larry Nassar” letter included in the materials was fake , and DOJ emphasized that released documents can include false claims. The Guardian

Coverage also documents victim-privacy failures, including at least one survivor finding her name unredacted in the releases. TIME

Epstein Survivor Fires Back On Trump Christmas Post

Epstein survivor Marijke Chartouni posted: “Every accusation is a confession. Cheers.” X (formerly Twitter)

ICE Enforcement Turns Into Bigger Surveillance Machine

ICE and DHS are relying on a widening stack of tools such as facial recognition, license plate data, phone location signals, social media monitoring, and commercial data brokers, raising civil-liberties concerns about oversight and spillover risk beyond immigration enforcement. Politico

Nigeria Confirms U.S. Airstrikes With Its Approval

Nigeria confirmed it shared intelligence and approved U.S. strikes targeting Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria on Christmas Day , with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar saying he coordinated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio . Reuters

Trump framed the strikes as a response to ISIS attacks, including violence targeting Christians, while Nigerian officials emphasized consent and coordination. PBS

China Sanctions U.S. Defense Companies Over Taiwan Arms Deal

China announced sanctions on 20 U.S. defense companies and 10 executives, including asset freezes and entry bans, as retaliation tied to a proposed U.S. arms package for Taiwan. NBC

Zelenskyy Heads To Florida For Trump Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he plans to meet Trump in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 28 , focused on security guarantees, draft agreements, and an economic framework. AP News

Zelenskyy indicated territorial issues may be discussed, while warning that no final agreements are guaranteed from the visit.

Judge Blocks Detention Or Deportation Of UK Disinformation Watchdog Leader

A federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from detaining or deporting Imran Ahmed, head of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, after he sued senior officials including Rubio and Pam Bondi and argued the effort amounts to retaliation for protected speech. The Guardian

Trump White House Ballroom Project Hits First Review

Trump’s plan for a large, privately funded White House ballroom is set for initial public review at a Jan. 8, 2026 National Capital Planning Commission meeting, after controversy over changes to the complex and amid ethics concerns about donor influence. Axios

Christmas Messaging Sparks Church-State Criticism

The White House Christmas message explicitly framed the holiday as celebrating the birth of “our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” and used strongly religious language throughout. NYT

Associated coverage notes criticism that overtly religious messaging from official government channels can blur church-state boundaries, while supporters defend it as reflecting national tradition.

Federal Workforce Cuts Expand Across Agencies

Trump and allies have pushed a broad federal downsizing agenda. Reporting shows large-scale reductions tied to layoffs, buyouts, and planned cuts, including a reported 317,000 reduction target under OPM guidance and a major USDA downsizing plan. The Washington Post

Separate tracking has shown the scale of cutbacks reaching into the hundreds of thousands across government. Federal News Network

ICE Arrests Disrupt South Texas Construction Economy

Reporting from the Rio Grande Valley describes stepped-up ICE arrests scaring workers off job sites, slowing projects, worsening labor shortages, and feeding concerns about higher housing costs and potential business failures. Texas Tribune

