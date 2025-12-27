Good morning,

Trump woke up furious about the DOJ’s Epstein review and posted a short rant on Truth Social. He is angry that more than 1,000,000 additional pages tied to Epstein have been found and complained that the department is spending so much of its time reviewing and redacting the files. If they were not trying to keep Trump’s name out of the documents, they would not be spending this much time on it.

This news update covers a lot, so prepare yourself. If you support Centered America, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for 5% off today!

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your afternoon update:

Trump Tries To Shut Down Epstein Review

President Trump attacked the Justice Department’s Epstein review as a “Democrat-inspired hoax” after DOJ said it discovered more than 1 million additional documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein that still require review.

Trump publicly urged officials to stop spending time on it, while also calling for names to be released, escalating pressure on DOJ as lawmakers argue over delays, redactions, and how disclosures are being handled.

Trump is privately furious that the Epstein issue continues to hang over the White House. CNN

Kyiv Slammed Before Zelenskyy Meets Trump In Florida

Russia launched a major drone and missile assault on Ukraine, with Kyiv hit hard and widespread power and heating disruptions reported in freezing conditions. Reuters

Zelenskyy said Russia fired roughly 500 drones and 40 missiles , and multiple reports said a significant share of the capital lost heat as the attack unfolded. Reuters

The strike came right before Zelenskyy’s planned talks with Trump in Florida on a U.S.-driven peace framework, with territorial issues and security guarantees still central. Reuters

ICE Eyes Mega Detention Warehouses Up To 80,000 Beds

Reporting based on documents reviewed by The Washington Post says ICE is planning a major detention expansion by converting industrial warehouses into large holding centers , aiming for up to 80,000 detainees . KJZZ WashingtonPost

Local reporting tied to the same Post document review cites proposed or discussed warehouse-scale sites and growing concern about conditions, oversight, and the sheer scale of the buildout. WUSA

US Strike Debris Panics Nigerian Village

After U.S. strikes in Nigeria, reporting says residents in a Sokoto-area village described fear after debris landed near their local clinic , despite locals insisting the community has no ISIS footprint. TRT World

Nigerian officials said the intended targets were ISIS hideouts elsewhere in the state, and Reuters reported the strikes hit multiple locations with officials saying there were no civilian casualties . ABC

Trump framed the operation as a major blow against militants targeting Christians, while local and national accounts continue to clash over what happened on the ground. TRT World

Kennedy Center Turmoil Explodes Into A $1M Threat

The Kennedy Center’s president, Richard Grenell, demanded $1 million from jazz drummer/vibraphonist Chuck Redd after Redd canceled his long-running Christmas Eve Jazz Jam in protest of the venue being renamed. CNN

The renaming effort may conflict with how Congress structured the institution, while the fight is now spilling into lawsuits and public backlash.

Trump then fueled the spectacle by posting about “potential marble armrests” and teasing more aesthetic changes, with coverage describing a gold-and-marble style direction. The Independent

“Obey Only Lawful Orders” Billboards Near Florida Bases

Defiance.org and WhistleblowerAid.org launched a $50,000 billboard and ad campaign near Florida military bases including MacDill, urging service members to “Obey Only Lawful Orders” and seek legal counsel if confronted with “manifestly unlawful orders.” FLVOICE

Rogan Blasts White House “Plaques” Mocking Past Presidents

Joe Rogan criticized plaques reported to be installed along the White House colonnade attacking former presidents, calling the language about Biden “so crazy” and arguing presidents should not write their own historical verdicts. The Daily Beast

Coverage describes the display as a “Presidential Walk of Fame” type installation, with concerns it turns a national institution into a personal scoreboard. New York Post

FBI Headquarters Closure: Hoover Building Shuts Down

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI will permanently close the J. Edgar Hoover Building and shift staff into existing space, including the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center . The Guardian

The move ends decades of stalled relocation planning and has already triggered political blowback from officials who expected a new HQ project elsewhere. The Guardian

Kim And Putin Signal A War-Deep Alliance

In reporting on Kim Jong-un’s New Year messaging, Kim described North Korea and Russia as bound by shared “blood, life and death,” tying the relationship directly to the Ukraine war. The Guardian

Reuters reporting this month also described Kim praising overseas deployments and public acknowledgements tied to mine-clearing support for Russia’s campaign. Reuters

Rutte Rejects Calls For Europe To Split From The US

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pushed back on the idea of Europe breaking away militarily from the U.S., saying he is “absolutely convinced” Washington remains fully committed to NATO, while pressing Europe to spend more. euronews

Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Holds On A 72-Hour Test

Thailand and Cambodia signed a renewed ceasefire after deadly clashes, with key provisions including Thailand returning 18 Cambodian soldiers if the truce holds for 72 hours , plus mine clearance commitments. Reuters

Officials described the 72-hour window as a test of whether the agreement is real and continuous. Reuters

Leavitt Announces Pregnancy With Second Child

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl in May, with Reuters reporting the announcement and her remarks about support from Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Reuters

A Viral Fundraising Screenshot Circulating Online

A pro-Democratic media account shared a screenshot claiming a Trump fundraising email flow could lead supporters who click a support checkbox to face a $1,000 charge later. IBTIMES

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.