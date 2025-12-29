Good morning.

We took the day off yesterday, and we’re glad to be back with you this week. Today’s rundown centers on a stunning press-freedom alarm in the Epstein document releases, plus a major ICE detention expansion plan, new escalation pressure in the Taiwan Strait, and fresh movement (and friction) around the Trump–Zelensky peace track. We’re also watching the administration’s DEI-related fraud push, a sharp shift in ICE arrest tactics, a high-profile fraud crackdown in Minnesota, and new missile tests out of North Korea, alongside several major breaking national stories.

DOJ Tracked Epstein Reporter

Investigative reporter Julie K. Brown says her July 2019 American Airlines booking and flight itinerary appeared inside newly released Epstein-related materials, described as attached to a grand jury subpoena . The Daily Beast

Brown publicly questioned why her travel details, including her maiden name , were in the files and whether DOJ was monitoring her.

The travel record date matched the day Epstein was arrested in 2019. The Daily Beast

ICE to Hold Migrants in Warehouses

ICE is pursuing a plan to outfit warehouse-scale detention hubs aimed at holding more than 80,000 people at once , based on a draft solicitation document reviewed by The Washington Post. KJZZ

An Arizona warehouse site is among locations discussed in coverage tied to that document review. KJZZ

Warehouse proposals in their regions linked to the same broader plan. WWL-TV

China Simulates A Taiwan Port Blockade

China launched live-fire drills around Taiwan that the Guardian reports include a blockade simulation targeting major ports , alongside multi-branch PLA operations. The Guardian

Taiwan condemned the activity and activated counter-measures, per the same reporting. The Guardian

Trump–Zelensky Peace Track Moves Forward, Big Disputes Remain

President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the U.S. and Ukraine are closer on a peace framework, while Trump acknowledged “ thorny issues ” remain. Reuters

Reuters reports major sticking points include territory questions and the shape of security guarantees , with Trump describing the guarantees as nearing completion. Reuters

Trump told reporters that Ukraine has carried out what he described as “strong attacks” against Russian forces.

Zelenskiy told reporters a draft plan was around 90% complete ahead of the meeting. Reuters

DOJ Using Fraud Law to Target Companies on DEI

The Trump administration has opened probes into how large U.S. companies use diversity programs in hiring and promotion decisions.

The DOJ has demanded information from major companies, including Google and Verizon , tied to investigations of workplace programs under a fraud-law theory connected to government contracting. The Indian Express

Reuters has also reported background on DOJ’s “Civil Rights Fraud Initiative” framing, including the use of the False Claims Act in this area. Reuters

ICE Shifts To Community Arrests

ICE has shifted sharply toward “at-large” arrests in communities rather than jail-based pickups, with totals rising significantly in recent months. The Washington Post

A large share of those arrested had no convictions or pending charges, based on the dataset it analyzed. The Washington Post

FBI Floods Minnesota With Resources After Major Fraud Case

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau surged resources into Minnesota after major COVID-era fraud cases, including a $250 million scheme, and argued it may be a fraction of broader fraud. The Guardian

The same report describes the political backlash and community tensions surrounding the enforcement surge. The Guardian

North Korea Cruise Missile Launches

White House Shakeup Rumors Before New Year

Trump’s inner circle is bracing for a possible New Year shakeup , amid internal friction and scandal pressure. The Daily Beast

Trump is reportedly preparing a purge of top advisors within his administration.

We could see some senior advisers leaving the Trump administration.

Trump Hand Bruising Questions Reignite

NYMag’s Intelligencer reports ongoing public attention around bruising on Trump’s hands and discusses prior White House explanations and reporting around his health disclosures. New York Magazine

A widely shared post amplified fresh speculation after images appeared to show discoloration on both hands. X (formerly Twitter)

Texas Teen Kidnapping Rescue Using Phone Tracking

A 15-year-old girl was rescued after an alleged Christmas Day kidnapping in the Houston-area suburb of Porter, according to reporting citing law enforcement, after her father used phone tools to locate her. The Guardian

Authorities said 23-year-old Giovanni Rosales Espinoza was arrested and faces charges including aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child.

New Jersey Midair Helicopter Collision

Two helicopters collided near Hammonton Municipal Airport, killing one pilot and critically injuring another, with the FAA and NTSB investigating. AP News

Brigitte Bardot Dead At 91

French film icon and animal-rights activist Brigitte Bardot died at 91, confirmed by her foundation, prompting renewed attention to both her cultural legacy and later controversies. Reuters

