Good afternoon,

We want to flag something before you continue reading. Today is not just a busy news day. There are multiple stories breaking at once that, taken together, show how fast lines are being crossed, both abroad and here at home. A U.S. strike inside Venezuela. Nuclear-capable missiles going active in Europe. Open warnings flying between world leaders. And at the same time, real cultural and democratic flashpoints unfolding quietly in the background.

We appreciate all of your support here at Centered America and we hope you can join us today by becoming a free or paid subscriber. Every subscription, like, comment, and restack helps us spread the truth.

Get 5% off forever

U.S. Strike Inside Venezuela

President Donald Trump said the U.S. “hit” a Venezuelan dock area used to load drug boats, describing “a major explosion” at the site. Reuters

Reuters described it as the first known U.S. land operation inside Venezuela during a broader pressure campaign against Nicolás Maduro’s government. Reuters

Time reported the strike was believed to be a CIA drone operation and said it caused no casualties, citing reporting that the location was tied to suspected trafficking activity. TIME

Saudi-UAE Clash Hits Yemen Port

Saudi Arabia’s coalition struck Yemen’s port of Mukalla after alleging a shipment from the UAE contained weapons and ammunition intended for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. Reuters

The UAE denied the cargo was weapons, said it was surprised by the strike, and later announced it would pull its remaining forces from Yemen, according to Reuters. Reuters

Saudi state media said the strike caused no casualties, Reuters reported. Reuters

Russia Claims Drone Attack On Putin Retreat

Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike on a presidential residence in the Valdai region and said it would toughen its negotiating stance, Reuters reported. Reuters

Russia has not presented physical evidence publicly, and Ukraine rejected the claim as baseless. Reuters

China Drills Around Taiwan

China conducted large-scale live-fire drills around Taiwan, including activity described as missile launches into nearby waters, and quoted Trump saying he was “not worried.”

Trump Warns Hamas And Iran

Oreshnik Missiles Go Active In Belarus

Russia says its nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system has entered active service in Belarus, with Moscow presenting it as a major escalation during sensitive Ukraine peace talks. AP News

Kennedy Center Walkouts Spread

Multiple artists have pulled out of Kennedy Center performances after the board voted to add President Trump’s name to the venue, according to reporting from major outlets. Rolling Stone

Folk singer Kristy Lee announced she would withdraw, writing: “I’m just a folk singer from Alabama, slinging songs for a living.” KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News

Doug Varone and Dancers canceled an April engagement tied to its 40th anniversary, with Varone citing the financial hit while still choosing to walk away. NYT

Reporting also describes canceled or withdrawn jazz programming and escalating tensions involving Kennedy Center leadership and musician Chuck Redd. Spectrum Local News

Black Soldier Displays Removed In Netherlands

The American Battle Monuments Commission removed visitor center panels honoring Black U.S. soldiers at the Margraten American WWII cemetery in the Netherlands. ABC

The move followed executive orders ending DEI programs, and the removal drew backlash from locals and families connected to the site.

Minneapolis Fraud Sweep Spurs Backlash

Federal authorities surged resources into Minneapolis to investigate alleged fraud tied to child care and other programs after a viral YouTube video by Nick Shirley fueled public claims of widespread abuse. CBS News

Officials acknowledged the viral content helped drive the rapid escalation, even as public evidence and charging announcements remained limited at the time of reporting. CBS News

DHS Filming Triggers Harassment

A Minneapolis tobacco and vape shop employee said she was unknowingly recorded by DHS agents during a visit connected to online “suspected fraud sites,” then faced harassment after DHS posted the video publicly. KSTP.com

Border Czar Clearance Questions

Mississippi Today (MS Now) reported questions around Tom Homan’s background check and clearance process amid an FBI inquiry described in its reporting, and scrutiny of how standard vetting steps were handled. MS NOW

Trump Boosts Foreign Accounts

Wired reported Trump reshared posts from accounts flagged as foreign-based, as new platform location labels surfaced where some political accounts appear to operate from outside the U.S. WIRED

A batch of reposts included accounts labeled as based abroad.

Fake Leavitt Account Amplified

Trump amplified content from an account described as impersonating White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, with outlets tying it to overseas signals and parody labeling. The Independent

July 4 Election Day Push Promoted

Trump shared a video promoting congressional candidate Colton Moore that called for eliminating mail-in voting, restricting elections to a single day, and making July 4 “Election Day.”

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.