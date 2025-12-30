Dec 30 | Kennedy Center Walkouts Spread, U.S. Strike Inside Venezuela
We want to flag something before you continue reading. Today is not just a busy news day. There are multiple stories breaking at once that, taken together, show how fast lines are being crossed, both abroad and here at home. A U.S. strike inside Venezuela. Nuclear-capable missiles going active in Europe. Open warnings flying between world leaders. And at the same time, real cultural and democratic flashpoints unfolding quietly in the background.
U.S. Strike Inside Venezuela
President Donald Trump said the U.S. “hit” a Venezuelan dock area used to load drug boats, describing “a major explosion” at the site. Reuters
Reuters described it as the first known U.S. land operation inside Venezuela during a broader pressure campaign against Nicolás Maduro’s government. Reuters
Time reported the strike was believed to be a CIA drone operation and said it caused no casualties, citing reporting that the location was tied to suspected trafficking activity. TIME
Saudi-UAE Clash Hits Yemen Port
Saudi Arabia’s coalition struck Yemen’s port of Mukalla after alleging a shipment from the UAE contained weapons and ammunition intended for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. Reuters
The UAE denied the cargo was weapons, said it was surprised by the strike, and later announced it would pull its remaining forces from Yemen, according to Reuters. Reuters
Saudi state media said the strike caused no casualties, Reuters reported. Reuters
Russia Claims Drone Attack On Putin Retreat
Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike on a presidential residence in the Valdai region and said it would toughen its negotiating stance, Reuters reported. Reuters
Russia has not presented physical evidence publicly, and Ukraine rejected the claim as baseless. Reuters
China Drills Around Taiwan
China conducted large-scale live-fire drills around Taiwan, including activity described as missile launches into nearby waters, and quoted Trump saying he was “not worried.”
Trump Warns Hamas And Iran
Trump warned Hamas it must disarm for the next phase of a Gaza plan, and issued new warnings aimed at Iran’s nuclear trajectory after meeting Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago. ABC News
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Iran’s response to any attack would be “harsh and discouraging,” framing it as a reaction to Trump’s warning. AP News
Oreshnik Missiles Go Active In Belarus
Russia says its nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system has entered active service in Belarus, with Moscow presenting it as a major escalation during sensitive Ukraine peace talks. AP News
Kennedy Center Walkouts Spread
Multiple artists have pulled out of Kennedy Center performances after the board voted to add President Trump’s name to the venue, according to reporting from major outlets. Rolling Stone
Folk singer Kristy Lee announced she would withdraw, writing: “I’m just a folk singer from Alabama, slinging songs for a living.” KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News
Doug Varone and Dancers canceled an April engagement tied to its 40th anniversary, with Varone citing the financial hit while still choosing to walk away. NYT
Reporting also describes canceled or withdrawn jazz programming and escalating tensions involving Kennedy Center leadership and musician Chuck Redd. Spectrum Local News
Black Soldier Displays Removed In Netherlands
The American Battle Monuments Commission removed visitor center panels honoring Black U.S. soldiers at the Margraten American WWII cemetery in the Netherlands. ABC
The move followed executive orders ending DEI programs, and the removal drew backlash from locals and families connected to the site.
Minneapolis Fraud Sweep Spurs Backlash
Federal authorities surged resources into Minneapolis to investigate alleged fraud tied to child care and other programs after a viral YouTube video by Nick Shirley fueled public claims of widespread abuse. CBS News
Officials acknowledged the viral content helped drive the rapid escalation, even as public evidence and charging announcements remained limited at the time of reporting. CBS News
DHS Filming Triggers Harassment
A Minneapolis tobacco and vape shop employee said she was unknowingly recorded by DHS agents during a visit connected to online “suspected fraud sites,” then faced harassment after DHS posted the video publicly. KSTP.com
Border Czar Clearance Questions
Mississippi Today (MS Now) reported questions around Tom Homan’s background check and clearance process amid an FBI inquiry described in its reporting, and scrutiny of how standard vetting steps were handled. MS NOW
Trump Boosts Foreign Accounts
Wired reported Trump reshared posts from accounts flagged as foreign-based, as new platform location labels surfaced where some political accounts appear to operate from outside the U.S. WIRED
A batch of reposts included accounts labeled as based abroad.
Fake Leavitt Account Amplified
Trump amplified content from an account described as impersonating White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, with outlets tying it to overseas signals and parody labeling. The Independent
July 4 Election Day Push Promoted
Trump shared a video promoting congressional candidate Colton Moore that called for eliminating mail-in voting, restricting elections to a single day, and making July 4 “Election Day.”
