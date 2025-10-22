Shane Yirak’s latest Firebrand Project article warns that the Trump administration is illegally demolishing the east wing of the White House.

The demolition violates several federal statutes:

The National Capital Planning Commission’s authority under the National Capital Planning Act of 1952

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, which requires a Section 106 review before any action that could affect a historic property.

Yet the regime is proceeding without NCPC approval or preservation review, claiming these laws apply only to new construction.

Shane describes the harrowing sight of the east wing being torn apart and reminds us that millions of Americans recently protested the regime’s abuses through the “No Kings” protests.

We are urging you to support

and take direct action:

Call the demolition contractor, Clark Construction, and the architectural firm McCrery Architecture, to let them know we oppose their involvement in this illegal demolition.

Shane provides a detailed list of Clark Construction offices across the country (California, Georgia, Texas, Virginia, Washington) with phone numbers to ring, and he lists McCrery’s phone number (202-737-5444). He encourages organising protests at local offices and overwhelming their phone lines until they shut down.

Find the list in this article:

The White House belongs to the people, not to any president, and Shane is calling on Firebrands to share his post widely across social media and email. The more people who call, the better. This is about igniting a new national dialogue and burning away the status quo.

I’m posting this to support amplify Shane’s message. If you care about preserving our historic White House, join us in contacting the companies complicit in the demolition, spread the word, and stand with the Firebrand Project. Let’s show the power of the people.

