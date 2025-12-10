Hey everyone,

Here’s your afternoon update:

Florida, Georgia, and Iowa elections: Democrats crush expectations

In Miami’s mayoral runoff, Democrat Eileen Higgins defeated Trump backed Republican Emilio González by about 19 points, becoming the city’s first Democratic mayor in roughly three decades and its first woman mayor, a massive reversal from the previous race where Republicans won in a landslide. Politico

In northeast Georgia, Democrat Eric Gisler flipped State House District 121, winning a special election with just over 50 percent after losing the same seat by roughly 20 points in 2024, signaling a sharp swing toward Democrats in a traditionally Republican area. AP News

In Iowa House District 7, Republican Wendy Larson easily held the seat with roughly 70 percent of the vote, yet Democrats still ran well ahead of the district’s Trump plus 50 baseline, cutting the GOP margin by double digits in a deep red corner of northwest Iowa. Des Moines Register

In Florida, Republican Ralph Massullo won State Senate District 11 with about 59 percent, but analysts noted that Democrats improved on their past performance by roughly 18 to 22 points in this heavily pro Trump seat. WUSF

Democrat Rob Long won Florida House District 90 in Palm Beach County with a little over 63 percent of the vote, defeating Republican Maria Zack by more than 27 points and continuing the pattern of large Democratic overperformance in special elections. WPBF

Trump erupts over health questions as reports describe dozing and MRI confusion

After the New York Times and other outlets detailed concerns about his stamina and a pattern of dozing off in meetings, President Trump blasted the coverage on Truth Social as “seditious” and “perhaps even treasonous,” accusing the press of trying to undermine him with lies about his age and fitness. TIME

A column in The Atlantic and other reporting described Trump repeatedly nodding off during a recent two hour Cabinet meeting and noted growing concern among aides that his energy and focus have slipped compared with his first term. The Atlantic

Coverage of his October MRI added to the questions, with the White House saying the scan examined his heart and abdomen, while Trump offered shifting or vague explanations as he tried to turn the test into evidence of perfect health. CBS News

Trump’s Pennsylvania “affordability” rally turns into racist, fact free spectacle

At a rally style speech in Pennsylvania’s Seventh District focused on the cost of living, Trump repeated his old slur about migrants from “shithole countries,” openly boasting that he had used the phrase about Haiti and African nations after years of denying it, and described Somalia and other countries in demeaning terms. The Guardian

Fact checks found that Trump falsely claimed prices are falling even though consumer prices have continued to rise during his second term, and he distorted data on jobs, immigration, and inflation while presenting himself as the savior of affordability. The Guardian

He again said Representative Ilhan Omar is in the United States illegally and repeated the debunked conspiracy theory that she married her brother, rhetoric that has been repeatedly disproven and condemned as racist. The Guardian

Trump also claimed that strikes on alleged drug boats off Latin America save tens of thousands of American lives per attack, numbers that fact checkers say have no basis in any public evidence.

Pope warns Trump is fracturing the US Europe alliance

In a Vatican interview, Pope Leo XIV said Trump is actively working to break apart the alliance between the United States and Europe, warning that attacks on the European Union and NATO style institutions weaken shared democratic values and embolden authoritarian leaders. Reuters

Deadly boat strikes and survivors put the Pentagon and Hegseth under a legal microscope

A New York Times investigation described how Pentagon officials looked for ways to keep survivors of US strikes on suspected drug boats out of the American legal system, including internal discussion of sending detainees to a high security prison in El Salvador rather than bringing them to any US court. NYT

Survivors from different strikes were handled in sharply different ways, from being repatriated after initial detention to being targeted again in a second strike, raising serious questions about consistency, transparency, and compliance with international law. Rolling Stone

The operations may violate both maritime and human rights law because the United States has not shown that the boats posed an imminent threat that would justify lethal force in international waters.

Impeachment filings target RFK Jr and War Secretary Pete Hegseth

Representative Haley Stevens, a Michigan Democrat, introduced articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of shutting down evidence based public health programs and using his office to spread conspiracy theories about vaccines and chronic illness.

Representative Shri Thanedar of Michigan filed separate impeachment articles against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, arguing that the lethal strikes on alleged drug boats lack clear legal authorization and that Congress has been stonewalled when it tries to obtain video and legal justifications for the attacks. ABC

Federal Reserve cuts rates again but signals higher bar for more easing

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday, its third straight reduction, bringing the federal funds rate to about 3.6 percent, the lowest level in nearly three years. Los Angeles Times

In new projections, Fed officials indicated they expect to cut rates only once next year and Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is “well positioned to wait to see how the economy evolves,” signaling a likely pause unless inflation falls further or unemployment, now at 4.4 percent, worsens. Los Angeles Times

The decision exposed sharp internal divisions, with three officials dissenting, and came as a recent shutdown delayed key economic reports, leaving policymakers with less data while President Trump presses for steeper rate cuts and prepares to name a successor to Powell when his term ends in May. Los Angeles Times

Trump administration moves to force tourists to hand over five years of social media

US Customs and Border Protection has proposed a new rule that would require nearly all foreign tourists, including travelers from visa waiver countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, to provide five years of social media history along with phone numbers, email addresses, and detailed family information before entering the United States. The Guardian

Civil liberties groups and travel industry experts say the plan would chill free expression, push visitors to self censor, and further damage an already slumping US tourism economy that has seen sharp drops in foreign visitors under Trump’s second term. FIRE

Epstein files: judges start unsealing grand jury records despite years of secrecy

After Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act and Trump signed it, multiple federal judges in New York and Florida have begun lifting protective orders and authorizing the release of grand jury materials from Jeffrey Epstein related investigations, with deadlines this month for the Justice Department to publish the records. The Washington Post

Judges emphasize that victim identities will be redacted and warn that the first batch of roughly 70 pages will likely be limited and not the full government case file, yet advocates say the rulings end years of stonewalling and could reveal more about Epstein’s network and its connections to powerful figures. Reuters

Venture Global stock trades draw calls for insider trading probe

The Guardian reported that Venture Global co chairs and major Trump donors Robert Pender and Michael Sabel bought nearly 12 million dollars worth of company stock shortly after meetings with top Trump administration officials, at a time when federal decisions could significantly affect the liquefied natural gas exporter’s fortunes.

The timing of the trades raises classic insider trading red flags and are calling for the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department to investigate whether confidential government information was used to profit in the market. AI-CIO

Tax prosecutions plunge as enforcement is gutted

Federal tax prosecutions have fallen to their lowest level in decades, according to a Reuters analysis, after the Trump administration cut the IRS criminal enforcement workforce and scaled back parts of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

The collapse in enforcement will embolden wealthy tax cheats and large corporations while ordinary taxpayers continue to face audits and collection efforts, eroding trust in the fairness of the system. Reuters

UCLA finds immigrant students living in fear amid ICE raids and rhetoric

A UCLA school climate survey of immigrant origin students found widespread fear of deportation, bullying, chronic absenteeism, and student displacement linked to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and anti immigrant rhetoric at the national level. Yahoo Finance

The hostile environment harms both mental health and academic performance, with many students avoiding school events, staying home on rumored raid days, or withdrawing into silence in class. CRE Daily

Jack Smith pivots to a public interest law firm

Former special counsel Jack Smith is launching a new law firm with Thomas Windom, David Harbach, and Tim Heaphy that will emphasize pro bono and public interest work, according to reporting from the New York Times and legal trade outlets. Reuters

The move marks Smith’s return to broader impact litigation after years focused on criminal prosecutions tied to Trump and the January 6 investigation.

Nobel honors Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado despite travel ban

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, a central figure in the struggle against Nicolás Maduro’s regime, was unable to attend the Nobel ceremony in Oslo because of a travel ban and security threats; her daughter accepted the Peace Prize on her behalf. LAist

Texas officials foil alleged Pasadena Memorial High School shooting plot

Police in Texas arrested an 18 year old student from Pasadena Memorial High School and a younger peer on conspiracy to commit capital murder charges after discovering Instagram messages and gun photos that investigators say outlined a planned mass shooting at the school. ABC13 Houston

According to court records, classmates tipped off authorities after receiving alarming screenshots, and district officials say there is no ongoing threat while praising law enforcement for acting before violence occurred. ABC13 Houston

Rubio’s State Department font war

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered US diplomats to abandon Calibri and return to Times New Roman in official cables, denouncing the previous font switch as a “wasteful” diversity and inclusion driven change and insisting that traditional formatting better reflects American seriousness abroad. The Guardian

