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Howard Tanenbaum,MD,FRCS(C)'s avatar
Howard Tanenbaum,MD,FRCS(C)
5d

if the above complaints pan out to be true then this is a flagrant violation of outer electoral system. The justice dept. must act. Sadly they will have to crawl out of Trump's pocket to do so. Democrats get on your horses and check this out before we lose.

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Deanna Ouellette's avatar
Deanna Ouellette
5d

Manual recount anyone?

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