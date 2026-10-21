by Sharad Swaney | October 21, 2026

Dear America,

Dolly Parton’s sister says she tried to cast her vote in Tennessee, only for the voting machine to repeatedly select a Republican candidate she had no intention of supporting.

She had to correct it three times.

And she’s not the only person reporting this problem.

As early voting continues ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, multiple Tennessee voters have described voting machines registering candidates they did not intend to select. At least one similar allegation has emerged in Texas.

The reports are raising an urgent question: Why are some voters having to fight with voting machines just to select their preferred candidates?

We don’t yet have a verified explanation for these incidents. But voters should know what’s being reported, how election officials are responding, and exactly what to do if their ballot displays an incorrect selection.

Dolly Parton’s sister says her vote kept changing

Stella Parton, the singer and younger sister of Dolly Parton, described her experience voting early at Nashville’s Hermitage Library.

In a Facebook post reported by Nashville television station WSMV, Parton said her selection kept defaulting to Republican gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn.

She wrote that she had to go back three times to correct it.

Parton ultimately reported that she successfully corrected her ballot before casting it, but she warned other voters to be careful.

And remarkably, two other women in neighboring Williamson County have described similar experiences.

Jackie Herrud told WSMV that she repeatedly attempted to select Democrat Jerri Green, only for the voting machine to register Blackburn instead.

Another voter, Toni Fitzgerald, said the touchscreen repeatedly selected a different candidate from the one she intended. She eventually corrected her selection, but expressed concern that someone unfamiliar with the technology might not notice the mistake.

These are firsthand accounts reported by a local television newsroom, not proof that votes were deliberately changed.

Nevertheless, they deserve investigation.

Another allegation surfaces in Texas

In Texas, a voter posting on X under the name Paige claimed that her electronic ballot repeatedly switched from Democrat Jon Rosenthal to Republican Bo French in the Texas Railroad Commission race.

She said it took three attempts to register her preferred candidate and that she reported the problem.

That account is circulating widely, but its details have not been independently verified. The publicly available report does not identify the polling location, and no official finding has established that a machine malfunctioned.

Texas has separately experienced serious voter-registration processing problems this election cycle, although those problems are not evidence of ballot tampering.

The Tennessee accounts are corroborated as voter reports by local journalism. The Texas ballot-switching allegation remains unverified.

What election officials are saying

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office told WSMV that it had received just one formal complaint matching this type of issue among approximately 400,000 ballots cast at the time of its statement.

That is important context, although the number of formal complaints does not necessarily capture everyone who experienced an issue.

Officials emphasize that Tennessee’s voting systems provide multiple opportunities to review selections, including a final review screen and a paper record.

Possible explanations for an incorrect touchscreen selection include calibration problems, screen sensitivity, user-interface issues, or other equipment malfunctions. Determining what happened requires examining the actual machines.

There is currently no verified evidence that these incidents resulted from hacking or a coordinated effort to switch votes.

That finding does not make the reported problems unimportant.

PLEASE check your ballot before casting it

This is the most important information in this article.

If you are voting in person, take the time to verify every selection before you submit your ballot.

If a machine shows the wrong candidate, do not cast the ballot and hope it gets corrected later.

Instead:

Stop and notify a poll worker immediately. If necessary, ask for the supervising election official. Explain exactly which candidate you selected and which name appeared instead. Ask for assistance correcting the selection. If the problem continues, request another machine or a replacement ballot through the election officials. Carefully inspect the final review screen and any voter-verifiable paper ballot before casting it. Ask officials to document the malfunction and contact your county election office if you need to file a complaint.

You do not have to rush because other people are waiting in line.

Federal election law protects voters’ ability to review and correct their selections before casting a ballot.

For independent voting assistance, contact the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Texas voters can also call their Secretary of State’s election assistance line at 1-800-252-VOTE.

Once a ballot has been cast, correcting it may no longer be possible. Get help before submitting it.

The quiet part

I am deeply concerned about the security and integrity of this election.

I also understand why people are asking difficult questions about political interference, including whether powerful figures or partisan interests could be involved.

Those concerns deserve investigation rather than dismissal.

But suspicion alone cannot establish that Elon Musk, Republicans, or anyone else hacked these machines. The incidents reported so far do not demonstrate such involvement.

But we deserve to be sceptical.

What we can demand right now is transparency.

Election officials should document these complaints, examine the affected equipment, explain what went wrong, and publicly disclose what their investigations establish.

Voters should never have to wonder whether the candidate they selected is the candidate their ballot actually records.

Every eligible voter, regardless of political party, deserves an accurate ballot and a transparent explanation when election equipment behaves unexpectedly.

And every voter deserves enough time to make sure their choices are correct.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

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Please share this article with anyone voting early. The instructions above could help someone identify and correct an error before casting their ballot.

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America