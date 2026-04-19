by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. A lot hit at once today. The war’s got its own gravity now, and the fallout from this weekend reached all the way inside the West Wing.

The Wall Street Journal just reported that senior military advisers DELIBERATELY kept the President of the United States out of the situation room during the rescue of a downed American airman inside Iran. They didn’t trust his temperament. That’s the reporting. His team briefed him only at “key moments” because “his impatience wouldn’t be helpful.” When he was told the jet had been shot down, he spent HOURS screaming at aides in a mostly empty West Wing, fixated on how the hostage crisis destroyed Jimmy Carter. Then, hours after the airman was safely extracted, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell. Praise be to Allah.” On Easter Sunday morning.

Eight children are dead in Shreveport. Ages one to fourteen. A man shot them across three homes in what police say was a domestic dispute. He was the father of some of them. Police Chief Wayne Smith said it was “unlike anything most of us have ever seen.” The Gun Violence Archive has already logged 119 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, with 79 of the 117 dead being children.

Trump’s approval just cratered to 37 percent in the new NBC poll. Two-thirds disapprove of his handling of inflation AND the war. Only 32 percent approve of how he’s handling cost of living. Even Republican strong approval dropped 6 points. His FBI Director went on Fox and promised arrests over the 2020 election are “coming soon” while simultaneously threatening to sue The Atlantic for reporting he drinks on the job. The Energy Secretary admitted sub-$3 gas might not happen until 2027. And an Oklahoma principal who got shot tackling a school shooter was crowned prom king by his students.

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Now here is your Sunday evening briefing.

Aides Locked Trump Out of Command Room During Iran Rescue

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, cited by The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel, senior military advisers deliberately kept President Trump out of the situation room during the U.S. operation to recover a downed American airman inside Iran earlier this month.

A senior administration official told the Journal that Trump’s team believed “his impatience wouldn’t be helpful” during the high-risk rescue, and opted to brief him only at major moments instead of giving him live tactical updates.

After Iran shot down the F-15E, Trump reportedly spent hours screaming at aides in a mostly empty West Wing, fixated on the political parallels to Jimmy Carter. He privately told staff, per the Journal, “If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter... it cost them the election.”

Hours after the second airman was extracted, Trump fired off a profane Truth Social post reading, “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell,” signing off with “Praise be to Allah.”

The Washington Post and Military.com reported earlier that the mission faced serious battlefield trouble: aircraft got stuck in the sand after landing, forcing U.S. forces to execute a contingency plan with smaller aircraft and destroy the stranded planes to keep sensitive equipment out of Iranian hands. The downed airman had spent nearly 48 hours evading Iranian forces in mountainous terrain, treating his own wounds, before the recovery.

The Journal also reported Trump refused to authorize a proposed operation to seize Kharg Island, through which roughly 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports move, telling aides “They’ll be sitting ducks” over concerns about American casualties.

Eight Children Slain in Shreveport Domestic Massacre

Eight children between the ages of one and fourteen were shot and killed early Sunday morning in Shreveport, Louisiana, in what police described as a mass shooting that began as a domestic dispute, according to ABC News, NPR, and local station KSLA.

Two women were also shot. KSLA reports one is in life-threatening condition, believed to have been shot in the head. She is thought to have been in a relationship with the suspect. Police believe the gunman was the father of some of the children.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith told reporters, according to ABC News, that the scene extended across multiple homes. “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” Smith said.

The shooter stole a car fleeing the scene and was killed by Shreveport police following a pursuit into Bossier City. No officers were hurt.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux called it “a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had in Shreveport.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose district includes Shreveport, called it a “heartbreaking tragedy.” Governor Jeff Landry said he and his wife were “heartbroken.”

Not including this weekend’s shooting, the Gun Violence Archive has logged at least 119 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2026, with 79 of the 117 deaths being children, per Al Jazeera.

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Trump Approval Collapses to 37 Percent as War Deepens

A new NBC News Decision Desk poll puts Trump’s approval at 37 percent, with 63 percent disapproving, a second-term low for the president, according to NBC News, Newsweek, and The Washington Examiner.

Of those who disapprove, 50 percent say they strongly disapprove. Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of his handling of both inflation and the Iran war. Only 33 percent approve of his management of the war and only 32 percent approve of his handling of inflation and cost of living.

Support has softened inside his own party. Republican approval dropped four points since late January to 83 percent, and strong approval among Republicans slid from 58 percent to 52 percent, per The Washington Times.

Among voters under 30, a group that swung toward Trump in 2024, only 24 percent now approve, down from 32 percent in late February, per Newsweek.

The poll surveyed 32,433 adults from March 30 to April 13 with a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.

Kash Patel Vows to Sue The Atlantic Over Drinking Report

FBI Director Kash Patel told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he plans to file a defamation suit against The Atlantic on Monday over a Friday report alleging he has repeatedly been too intoxicated to function on the job, according to CNBC, The Hill, and MS NOW.

The Atlantic piece, by reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick, alleges that on multiple occasions in the past year members of Patel’s FBI security detail had trouble waking him because he appeared intoxicated, and that colleagues have grown alarmed at his unexplained absences.

Patel told Bartiromo that he would be filing suit “for defamation” and blasted what he called the “fake news mafia.” He said: “We are not going to take this laying down. You want to attack my character? Come at me, bring it on. I’ll see you in court.”

Patel’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, posted on X a pre-publication warning letter he says he sent to reporter Fitzpatrick and editor Jeffrey Goldberg identifying specific details the magazine planned to publish. Binnall said the claims were “categorically false and defamatory.”

The Atlantic is standing by the reporting. Goldberg has publicly expressed confidence in the story, and Fitzpatrick said she stands by “every word.”

Patel Promises Coming Arrests Over “Rigged” 2020 Election

In the same Bartiromo interview, Patel told viewers the FBI has gathered enough evidence to pursue arrests over what he described as a coordinated effort to sabotage Trump’s political career, according to Mediaite and Crooks and Liars.

Patel said on-air: “We’ve got all the evidence. I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need. We’re working with our prosecutors at the Department of Justice and the Attorney General, Todd Blanche. And we are going to be making arrests and it’s coming and I promise you it’s coming soon.”

Bartiromo pushed back, asking whether Patel actually has information backing Trump’s repeated claim that the 2020 election was rigged. Patel first pivoted to Russia investigation grievances before apologizing and saying he had “misheard” the question.

When pressed a second time, Patel told Bartiromo: “We have the information that backs President Trump’s claim, but I can’t get ahead of the DOJ. President Trump speaks truthfully when he says that.”

Courts, election officials, and Trump’s own first-term Justice Department have rejected claims of widespread 2020 election fraud. Patel did not name who would be arrested or for what.

Tapper Confronts Stefanik Over Trump’s Call to Wipe Out Iran

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Rep. Elise Stefanik got into a tense on-air clash on “State of the Union” Sunday over Trump’s earlier threat that all of Iran “can be taken out” in one night, according to HuffPost, Mediaite, and The Hill.

Tapper reminded Stefanik that she had condemned college students chanting “from the river to the sea” as a call for genocide, then asked why the same standard didn’t apply when Trump threatened to obliterate Iran’s entire civilization.

Stefanik replied: “President Trump didn’t call for genocide, Jake. You are putting those words in his mouth. He is engaging in diplomatic back-and-forth.”

Tapper continued to press, noting the contrast. Stefanik responded: “He is targeting the Iranian terrorist regime. Everyone seems to understand that Jake, except for CNN.” She added: “Shame on CNN for saying that.”

Tapper replied: “I just think a call for genocide on a college campus and a call for genocide made by the president of the United States, like, they’re both bad, right?”

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Trump Threatens to Pulverize Iranian Power Plants and Bridges

On Easter morning, Trump escalated his threats against Iran in an expletive-laced Truth Social post, warning he would strike Iranian civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t reopened by his deadline, per Al Jazeera and the Washington Post.

Trump wrote: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you’ll be living in Hell, JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

At a Monday press conference, Trump doubled down and claimed: “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

Multiple international law experts have said such attacks could constitute war crimes. Amnesty International’s Erika Guevara Rosas told The Guardian that even when dual-use power plants arguably qualify as military targets, “a party still cannot attack power plants if this may cause disproportionate harm to civilians.”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei accused the U.S. of threatening war crimes and said such attacks would amount to “collective punishment.”

Iran Rejects EU Demand to Keep Strait of Hormuz Open

Iran’s foreign ministry flatly rejected a European Union call from foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open and toll-free, according to Middle East Eye, the Jerusalem Post, and Tabnak.

Kallas had written on X: “Under international law, transit through waterways like the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and free of charge.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei responded by accusing the EU of hypocrisy: “Spare the sermons. Europe’s chronic failure to practice what it preaches has turned its ‘international law’ talk into peak hypocrisy.”

Baghaei argued Iran has the right under international law to take “necessary measures” to prevent the strait from being used militarily against it, and accused the EU of ignoring the legality of the U.S. and Israeli campaign against Iran.

Tehran’s Deputy Communications Director Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei said the strait will only reopen after reparations are paid for war damages, and floated a new “legal regime” of transit fees for ships passing through.

Energy Secretary Walks Back Promise of Sub-$3 Gas

Energy Secretary Chris Wright conceded on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that gas prices may not drop below $3 per gallon until 2027, a sharp reversal from his own forecast six weeks ago that relief was a matter of weeks, per Bloomberg, The Washington Times, and CNBC.

Jake Tapper pressed Wright on his earlier timeline. Wright replied: “I don’t know, that could happen later this year, that might not happen until next year, but prices have likely peaked.”

Wright added: “Under $3 a gallon is pretty tremendous in inflation-adjusted terms. We had that in the Trump administration, but we hadn’t seen that in inflation-adjusted terms for quite a long time. We’ll get back there for sure.”

Gas prices have jumped more than a dollar a gallon since the war began, with the national average climbing from around $2.98 a month before the war to around $3.70 per gallon, according to NewsNation.

The U.S.-Iran ceasefire is currently set to expire April 21.

Oklahoma Principal Crowned Prom King After Stopping Shooter

Pauls Valley High School principal Kirk Moore was crowned prom king Friday night, eleven days after he tackled and disarmed an armed former student inside the school, per NBC News, Mediaite, and KTEN.

On April 7, Victor Lee Hawkins, 20, walked into the school lobby carrying two semiautomatic handguns, told everyone to hit the ground, and tried to shoot a student before his weapon jammed. Moore, 60, ran out of a nearby office and tackled him, getting shot in the leg in the process.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation affidavit states Hawkins told investigators he planned to kill students, faculty, Moore, and himself in a mass shooting “like the Columbine shooters did.”

Pauls Valley Police Chief Don May told Scripps News: “It doesn’t surprise me the actions that he took, but it is amazing, the actions that he took. There’s not a doubt in my mind that he saved kids’ lives.”

Moore, a 35-year district employee, released a statement crediting active shooter training and said: “I am grateful that my instincts and training, as well as God’s hand, were available to me.” Hawkins is being held on $1 million bail on multiple felony charges.

Viral footage shows students cheering as Moore was crowned to Nickelback’s “Hero.”

Pancreatic Cancer Vaccine Keeps Patients Alive After Six Years

A personalized mRNA vaccine for pancreatic cancer is showing lasting protection six years after treatment in a small Phase 1 trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering, according to NBC News and NBC Chicago.

Of 16 patients who received the vaccine after surgery to remove their tumors, eight mounted a strong immune response, producing T cells that attack cancer cells. At the six-year follow-up, nearly all of those responders are still alive.

Dr. Vinod Balachandran, the lead researcher, told NBC News: “This is one of the hardest cancers to generate any immune response, let alone such a potent one.” The initial results, published in Nature last year at the 3.2-year mark, had already shown the vaccine-induced T cells persisting in the body.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers, with fewer than 13 percent of patients surviving five years after diagnosis.

Researchers caution the trial is small and early. Larger studies are now underway to determine which patients benefit and why.

Dhillon Rises Inside a Gutted DOJ Civil Rights Division

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general running the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, is reportedly being floated for promotion to associate attorney general, the third-ranking position at the Justice Department, according to Democracy Docket, Salon, and Bloomberg Law.

Since Dhillon was sworn in April 3, 2025, more than 200 attorneys have left the division, and over two-thirds of its roughly 380-lawyer staff has been reassigned or resigned, according to Bloomberg Law.

Dhillon has redirected the Civil Rights Division, traditionally focused on voting rights, housing discrimination, and police oversight, toward targeting diversity programs, “anti-Christian bias,” and what she describes as discrimination against white Americans and conservatives.

Dhillon told the Washington Examiner: “Since we’re an executive branch agency, our priorities are the president’s priorities.” She has also canceled police reform consent decrees in Minneapolis and Louisville reached after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Her division sent a letter to Texas demanding mid-decade congressional redistricting, providing the legal cover for a GOP gerrymander later ruled an unconstitutional racial gerrymander by a federal three-judge panel before the Supreme Court let the map stand for 2026.

Virginia Votes Tuesday on Mid-Decade Congressional Redistricting

Virginia holds a special statewide referendum Tuesday, April 21, on a constitutional amendment that would let the Democratic-controlled General Assembly redraw the state’s congressional map for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections, per Ballotpedia, VPAP, and The Washington Times.

If approved, the new map drawn by Democrats would favor their candidates in 10 of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.

Democrats framed the measure as a direct response to Texas, Ohio, and other GOP-led mid-decade redistricting pushes triggered by Trump. Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi said the referendum is a chance “to defend the integrity of our elections with a temporary measure.”

Opponents argue it undermines the bipartisan redistricting commission Virginia voters approved in 2020. Sen. Mark Peake, a Lynchburg Republican, warned on the Senate floor that letting the legislature redo maps opens the door to redrawing “the House of Congress, the House of Delegates, and the state Senate” too.

Early voting turnout has been close. As of last Thursday, Republican-leaning districts had logged 565,062 votes compared to 534,586 in Democratic-leaning districts. The amendment would sunset after the 2030 census.

Buttigieg Calls Trump’s Iran War a “War of Choice”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a Navy veteran who deployed to Afghanistan, has been using his military background to attack Trump’s handling of the Iran war across television, podcasts, and his Substack, per The Hill and Yahoo News.

On the “MeidasTouch” podcast, Buttigieg spoke about the anxiety of deployment: “When you get ready to deploy, you of course are constantly thinking about the worst case scenario, and the scenario that you pray hard is never going to happen is that your loved ones get the knock on the door. That has now happened to six families that we know of.”

In a Substack post, Buttigieg tied the Iran war to the Iraq war: “This nation learned the hard way that an unnecessary war, with no plan for what comes next, can lead to years of chaos and put America in still great danger.”

He has also argued the war is draining resources from domestic priorities. Buttigieg wrote on X that Trump’s new budget “adds an extra $500 billion to fund wars abroad, about $3,700 more for every household in America, while cutting health, jobs, housing, and education.”

According to Yahoo News’ recap of his CNBC exchange, the war has cost at least 13 U.S. service members and more than 2,000 Iranian lives so far.

Trump Declares Israel a “Great Ally” That “Knows How to Win”

Trump posted a public endorsement of Israel on Truth Social Sunday morning, praising the country’s performance during the Iran war, per the Jerusalem Post, Israel National News, and the Cleveland Jewish News.

Trump wrote: “Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart, and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard and knows how to WIN!”

The Jerusalem Post noted the opening caveat, “Whether people like Israel or not,” as an acknowledgement that Israel’s standing has eroded, and pointed out Trump framed the alliance around performance rather than shared values.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee echoed the post on X, writing: “What @POTUS says is what I see every day representing the USA in Israel.”

The post came days after Trump publicly told Israel it was “PROHIBITED” by the U.S. from further bombing Lebanon, a directive that caught Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team off guard according to Axios reporting.

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