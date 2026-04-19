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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
7h

This Is Not a Man in Control of Himself

The president is struggling with the consequences of his actions, raging in protest of the fact that for all its firepower, the United States cannot bomb Iran into submission. When Trump launched his “short-term excursion,” he assumed that it would be — in the words of a Pentagon official in the last Republican administration to launch a Middle East war — a “cakewalk.”

The president has used this power to run wild, trampling over constitutional government. But he has also, at the same time, shown himself to be the weakest and most ineffectual president of recent memory, less a man of commanding authority than, well, a buffoon.

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Jane's avatar
Jane
7h

The statement, " ...119 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2026, with 79 of the 117 deaths being children, per Al Jazeera." .....is VERY disturbing!! I would really like to see the statistics on this - MORE facts - were all these deaths caused by, latinos, immigrants, people of color or just the usual, white men?? I think those numbers need to be known and shown!

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