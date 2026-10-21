by Sharad Swaney | October 20, 2026

Dear America,

Elon Musk reportedly ordered a slowdown of the satellite communications system Ukraine depends on to defend itself against Russian drones, leaving Ukrainian military units struggling to intercept incoming attacks while Russia continued bombing civilian communities.

And according to an explosive investigation published Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal, the decision came directly from Musk.

The billionaire reportedly authorized restrictions on Starshield, the military-grade version of SpaceX’s Starlink technology, limiting the speeds at which Ukrainian drones could maintain their satellite connections.

Some Ukrainian interceptor drones, which are designed to destroy incoming Russian weapons before they reach populated areas, became practically useless.

Russian attacks killed civilians during this period, and Ukrainian officials warned that the weakened defenses could increase casualties.

These are the drones protecting Ukrainian families from being blown apart in their homes.

And while Ukraine struggled to restore its defensive capabilities, Musk and Donald Trump were reportedly discussing the restrictions behind the scenes.

Musk reportedly gave the order himself

According to U.S. officials and people familiar with the decision who spoke with The Wall Street Journal, Musk ordered the restrictions last week.

The resulting speed cap prevented Ukrainian satellite terminals from maintaining connections when traveling faster than approximately 100 miles per hour.

That might sound like a minor technical change.

It isn’t.

Ukraine relies on these connections to guide drones, monitor Russian movements, and intercept incoming weapons. When communications suddenly disappear, operators can lose control of their aircraft entirely.

Ukrainian commanders reported losing drones and abandoning missions because their communications failed.

And the restrictions came without sufficient warning for military units to prepare alternatives.

The Journal also reported that Musk and Trump discussed the slowdown after it became public. One source indicated they had discussed the matter beforehand as well.

Those conversations have not established whether Trump personally authorized the decision.

Earlier reporting by Reuters pointed toward the White House as the source of the restrictions, while Musk publicly insisted that the American government ultimately controlled Starshield’s operational limits.

Trump denied ordering the slowdown.

We now have competing accounts about who controlled a decision affecting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian missiles and drones.

And that is an extraordinary situation.

Ukrainian civilians are paying a devastating price

The consequences of weakening Ukraine’s defenses cannot be separated from what is happening on the ground.

Russia has continued attacking Ukrainian cities, power infrastructure, residential neighborhoods, and civilian facilities.

On Tuesday, October 20, the Associated Press reported that Russian attacks had killed at least nine people across Ukraine.

In the Kyiv region, authorities reported 21 people injured in the Bucha district, including eight children.

These children were injured during Russia’s attacks. Investigators have not established that the Starshield restrictions directly caused those injuries or any particular deaths.

But Ukrainian officials have warned that disrupting defensive drone operations increases the danger to civilians.

And President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasized that reliable communications and advance missile warnings save lives.

For at least a week, Ukraine also reported losing important advance warnings about incoming Russian ballistic missiles. Those warnings were restored Tuesday following diplomatic discussions with Washington.

The communications restrictions and missing intelligence warnings are separate developments, but together they demonstrate how vulnerable Ukraine becomes when critical defensive support is interrupted.

Even Republicans want an investigation

The outrage has reached Congress.

Republican Representative Mike Turner has called for an investigation into the Starlink disruption, warning that lives are at stake.

A bipartisan group of senators, including Republicans Thom Tillis, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski, requested a Defense Department inspector general investigation.

Four Democratic senators separately demanded answers directly from SpaceX.

Their questions concern who ordered the restrictions, whether American officials knew beforehand, and what steps are being taken to prevent similar disruptions.

If you value reporting that examines the actions of the world’s most powerful people, I have a personal request.

I am attending college, working, and building Centered America into an independent nonprofit publication capable of taking on stories like this.

I want us to grow beyond reacting to the news and eventually produce serious original investigations. Reader support is how we build toward that future.

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The quiet part

What I find disturbing about this investigation is how much power over life-or-death military systems appears to rest with a handful of individuals whose decisions remain poorly understood by the public.

Ukraine was fighting to defend itself against a country that invaded its territory. Its soldiers were relying on technology supplied through American companies and government arrangements.

Then that technology was restricted.

Ukrainian officials demanded explanations. Different people pointed toward Musk, SpaceX, the Pentagon, and the White House.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks continued.

There needs to be a complete public accounting of who made this decision, why it was made, and what consequences followed.

Those answers should not depend on whether Musk or Trump chooses to explain themselves on social media.

The people of Ukraine deserve answers. So do the American taxpayers funding critical military technology.

And the children sheltering from Russian missiles deserve defenses that cannot be disrupted without accountability.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

If you believe Centered America should continue investigating stories involving powerful corporations and government officials, consider becoming a paid supporter or making a donation. Sharing this article also helps us reach more readers.

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America