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Terri Seagull's avatar
Terri Seagull
5d

He should be charged with murder at the least! Interfering in a military operation. There must be a list of laws he’s broken. Jail is what he needs to keep the rest of us safe. His finger decides policy? I don’t think so!!

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
5d

yes he is

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