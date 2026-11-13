FAA Grounds Flights Nationwide After Communications Failure

by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday after communications problems affected air traffic control centers across the country.

Departing flights were ordered to remain on the ground while officials worked to address the problem. Flights that were already in the air have continued to land, and officials say they are handling those flights individually.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians are investigating. As of Friday evening, officials had not explained what caused the communications failure or confirmed when normal operations would resume.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication yet of a malicious attack. That is what officials know so far. The investigation is ongoing.

The last nationwide FAA ground stop happened in January 2023, when a different computer system failed.

And yes, the reality show is real

While all of this is happening, it is worth remembering that Duffy filmed a family reality series, The Great American Road Trip, while serving as transportation secretary. The series was released earlier this year.

I have some questions about the priorities here. Americans deserve a transportation secretary focused on making sure the systems they rely on work.

Staffing cuts may have contributed to this outage. There are also posts circulating claiming National Weather Service radars are down nationwide.

If you are traveling, check your flight status directly with your airline. Delays could continue even after the ground stop is lifted.

I’ll keep watching for updates. Please share or restack this with anyone traveling tonight.

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America