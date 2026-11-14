FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop

by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

The nationwide ground stop that held departing flights across the country has ended, according to Axios.

The FAA issued the stop Friday afternoon after communications problems affected regional air traffic control centers. Flights already in the air continued to land while officials worked to address the problem.

This is a relief for everyone who has been waiting at an airport or trying to get home tonight. But lifting the ground stop does not mean every flight will leave on time. Airlines will still need to work through delays, cancellations, and passengers who missed connections.

If you are traveling, check your flight directly with your airline before heading to the airport or making new plans.

Officials were still investigating what caused the communications failure. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said earlier that there was no indication of a malicious attack.

One more update: The National Weather Service says its radar and website are fully operational, according to the Associated Press. Earlier claims that its radar was down nationwide were circulating online.

I’ll keep watching for more information about what caused the outage and how quickly flights return to normal.

Please share this update with anyone traveling tonight and subscribe to Centered America.

Subscribe

Sources