by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Content Warning: This post discusses Jeffrey Epstein and sexual abuse involving minors. Some images referenced in the released files are disturbing. While certain materials are redacted, the subject matter involves the exploitation of young girls and may be deeply upsetting or triggering for some readers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

We have a detailed report today that includes recently released images from the Epstein files. The images are redacted to protect victims, but they remain deeply disturbing. If this subject matter may be triggering for you, please do not continue reading.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Trump Claims Epstein Files “Absolve” Him

President Donald Trump said the most recent batch of Department of Justice documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein do not implicate him and instead clear his name of wrongdoing.

Speaking aboard Air Force One while en route to Florida, Trump said he had not reviewed the documents himself but was told by “very important people” that the files “absolve” him and go against what political opponents had hoped.

The president also said he plans legal action against author Michael Wolff and may sue Epstein’s estate, arguing some documents show a plot to harm him politically.

Texas Democrat Pulls Off Major Upset

Democrat Taylor Rehmet won a special election for Texas State Senate District 9 , flipping a seat that Donald Trump had won by 17 points in the 2024 election.

Rehmet’s victory marks a significant swing in a traditionally Republican area and reflects broader Democratic momentum in recent special elections.

The win adds to a string of Democratic gains that could have implications for political dynamics ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Elon Musk Says Epstein Files Are A “Distraction”

Elon Musk responded to the public release of documents that include limited email correspondence between him and Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk wrote on social media that the files are a distraction from more important issues and emphasized that he had only “very little correspondence” with Epstein.

The released emails reportedly show Musk discussing possible visits with Epstein in the early 2010s.

Five-Year-Old Liam Ramos And Father Released, Return Home

Liam Conejo Ramos , a five-year-old child, and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias , were released from immigration detention in Texas and returned to Minnesota.

Their detention drew national attention after a viral image of the boy in a bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack circulated.

A federal judge ordered their release, finding the detention violated constitutional protections and criticized the government’s tactics.

Representative Joaquin Castro accompanied the family back to Minneapolis.

Jeffrey Epstein Images

Content Warning: This section discusses Jeffrey Epstein and sexual abuse involving minors. Some images referenced in the released files are disturbing. While certain materials are redacted, the subject matter involves the exploitation of young girls and may be deeply upsetting or triggering for some readers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Jeffrey Epstein pictured beside a young girl. A wrist-mounted device is visible on her left arm (possibly a tracker).

Epstein receiving a massage from a nude female whose age is unclear.

Jeffrey Epstein photographed by swimming pool with a child.

Jeffrey Epstein seated with a young girl on his lap, partially covered by a towel.

A young child photographed in materials released from the Epstein files.

Jeffrey Epstein pictured shirtless beside a young child in an image included in the released files.

Prince Andrew appears to fondle young girl. A device is visible on her left wrist, though its purpose is unclear.

