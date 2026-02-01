Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ASm's avatar
ASm
4h

I hadn’t seen any images until now, I feel physically ill. I’d read that many images were released without having redacted the faces of the children. After seeing these, they are revictimizing them.

Reply
Share
Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
4h

If you are going to give Trump space when he espouses unverifiable claims, then do it at the end of an article, not the beginning. The placement at the beginning gives it too much credibility.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture