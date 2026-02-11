Good afternoon!

Sorry I have been off the beat for five days. It has been a very busy week with tax season and this being the beginning of the second year for Centered America, so here is a late but comprehensive afternoon dispatch covering the biggest developments from this week.

I do want to start this report by saying that the El Paso airspace being completely closed for 10 days and then abruptly reversed is highly concerning. El Paso International is the closest major airport to me right now, so this hits close to home. The closure was not limited to the airport itself but extended to the entire airspace, which meant medical helicopters and other emergency aircraft were grounded as well. That’s dangerous. More on that below.

If you support our work at Centered America, I'd be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Congressional Scrutiny

Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to offer a direct apology to survivors during a House hearing about the handling and redaction of Jeffrey Epstein related materials.

Multiple Democrats pressed Bondi to apologize to survivors present at the hearing. Bondi declined to issue a direct apology, calling some questions “theatrics” while defending the department’s actions.

Rep. Jamie Raskin and other Democrats accused the DOJ of running an “Epstein cover-up,” while Rep. Thomas Massie and others questioned the scope and timing of document releases. Representative Ted Lieu played video clips and sharply pressed Bondi on material that references high-profile figures.

Newly released FBI interview summaries in the DOJ files include an account that President Trump called the Palm Beach police chief in July 2006 and told him, “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” calling attention to what Trump knew and when. The account comes from a 2019 FBI summary of former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter’s interview.

Republicans Block Attempt To Shelve Tariff Challenges

The House rejected a Republican push to change chamber rules in order to delay or block votes on overturning tariffs imposed under a presidential emergency.

The bid failed after a handful of House Republicans joined Democrats, allowing Democrats to force floor action on tariff disapproval measures.

Coverage names several GOP defectors. The vote was a rebuke to House leadership and as a political dilemma for rank and file Republicans.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it's the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I'd be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

El Paso Airspace Closure Sparks Local Fury

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed airspace over El Paso, citing a national defense airspace action that grounded flights for a multi day window before federal officials later lifted the restriction. An initial 10 day grounding was announced and later modified.

The FAA claimed it was due to cartel drone incursions and related security incidents near the border. The closure disrupted commercial and military operations while authorities investigated.

Deadly Mass Shooting Hits Small Town In Canada

A mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia left multiple people dead and dozens wounded after an attack at a secondary school and a related nearby residence. At least nine fatalities and more than two dozen injured; the suspect was found dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and community leaders mobilized emergency mental health resources as schools closed and officials worked to account for victims.

Backlash After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Former reality star Jill Zarin was dropped from an upcoming E! reboot after social media comments criticizing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show for being primarily in Spanish drew widespread backlash.

Reporting shows the clip was deleted after the backlash and several affiliated businesses and co stars publicly distanced themselves.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it's the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I'd be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Stonewall Pride Flag Removal Causes Outrage

The National Park Service and Trump administration removed a rainbow Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument, prompting protests and criticism from LGBTQ advocates and local officials who say the flag held symbolic importance at the site honoring the 1969 uprising.

Other News:

The Justice Department saw a rare rebuke from a federal grand jury when prosecutors sought indictments tied to alleged seditious conspiracy charges against several Democratic lawmakers.

The Department of Homeland Security funding fight continues and members warn of a partial shutdown risk without an agreement on reforms demanded by Democrats, including limits on certain ICE operations.

The FDA declined to accept Moderna’s application for an mRNA seasonal flu vaccine candidate for review, with regulators citing trial control issues, according to coverage this week. That decision is being framed as a regulatory setback for mRNA flu efforts.

Germany is moving legislation to permit offensive cyber operations by security services in response to escalating hybrid threats, though the measure faces legal and diplomatic scrutiny, according to reporting summarizing Berlin’s plans and debates.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Thank you for fighting.