by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon!

Before I start this afternoon news update, I want to thank you all for allowing me to take a much needed break. This work can be very draining at times. Constantly researching, compiling news, and watching raw footage of violence and abuse across America that so few people are willing to confront takes a real toll. Sitting with those stories day after day, seeing the worst moments of people’s lives on repeat, and knowing how much of it goes ignored or buried can be exhausting in a way that is hard to put into words.

Because of all of you, I feel rejuvenated and ready to start this work again. So let’s get you all up to speed on what’s happened over the past few days.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Iran War Planning Moves Closer

Donald Trump sent a second U.S. aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East.

Iran temporarily closed parts of the Strait of Hormuz for several hours during Revolutionary Guard exercises, according to Reuters. That is the first time it has been closed since the 1980s.

Reuters also reported market moves tied to the talks, after Abbas Araqchi said there was an understanding on “guiding principles,” while warning a final deal is not imminent.

Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes posted on social media opposing a potential war with Iran, underscoring fractures within the conservative movement over escalating tensions.

Satellite images show Iran is repairing key facilities which suggest Tehran is getting ready for conflict.

Armed Arrest At The U.S. Capitol

United States Capitol Police confirmed an 18-year-old was arrested on the West Front after rushing toward the building with a loaded shotgun while wearing tactical gear, and additional ammunition was recovered.

Police said the suspect was not known to them and the motive remains under investigation.

ICE Use-Of-Force Case Under Investigation In Minnesota

Federal and Minnesota authorities are investigating an ICE arrest in which Alberto Castañeda Mondragón suffered multiple skull fractures and a brain hemorrhage, with competing claims about how the injuries occurred and investigators seeking surveillance footage.

ICE Agents Posed as Women in Distress to Detain Man

In Minnesota, ICE agents staged a ruse outside the home of a man named Flores, pretending to have car troubles in order to draw him out of the house.

When Flores stepped outside to offer assistance, agents moved in and detained him. He was later transferred to Texas. Flores’ wife and six children remain in Minnesota.

Noem’s Coast Guard Deportation Push Triggers Internal Strain

Kristi Noem has drawn internal pushback over the use of U.S. Coast Guard aircraft and resources to support deportation flights, with reports describing clashes over priorities and morale concerns; DHS disputed wrongdoing.

ProPublica Releases Letters From Detained Migrant Children

ProPublica obtained and published letters and drawings created by children detained with their families at ICE’s South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley. The facility currently holds more than 750 families.

The children’s writings and artwork describe feeling sick, missing school, prolonged confinement, and deep sadness while in custody.

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that families and children in its custody receive appropriate care and services. The number of children held in immigration detention has risen during the Trump administration.

EPA Hit With Lawsuit Over Endangerment Finding Repeal

More than a dozen health and environmental groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency over repealing the 2009 “endangerment finding,” arguing the rollback undermines the Clean Air Act’s foundation for regulating greenhouse gases from vehicles and power plants.

CBS Accused Of “Capitulation” After Colbert Interview Block

Stephen Colbert said his planned interview with Texas candidate James Talarico was blocked and moved online amid legal concerns tied to political broadcasting rules.

Anna M. Gomez criticized CBS, warning against political pressure on programming and pointing to First Amendment protections.

ProPublica: Pardoned Ex-President Received Unusual Release Treatment

ProPublica reported that after President Trump pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, officials removed his immigration detainer late at night and he was transported under extraordinary arrangements, including being driven from a high-security prison to a luxury hotel in New York.

Belgium Summons U.S. Ambassador After “Antisemitism” Accusation

Belgium summoned the U.S. ambassador after social media posts accused Belgian officials of antisemitic prosecution tied to an investigation involving circumcisions performed without required medical licensing, with Belgium’s foreign minister calling the claim dangerous disinformation.

Illinois Moves To Pause Data Center Incentives

JB Pritzker plans to propose a two-year suspension of tax incentives for new data centers, citing strain on the energy grid, utility costs, and backlash, with agencies directed to study impacts.

FDA Reopens Review Of Moderna mRNA Flu Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review Moderna’s updated application for an mRNA flu vaccine after previously declining to evaluate it, following amendments and regulator discussions.

Pawtucket Rink Shooting Leaves 3 Dead

A shooting during a youth hockey game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, left three people dead including the suspected shooter, with multiple others critically injured.

Epstein Files Fallout

The House Oversight Committee scheduled closed-door testimony with Les Wexner in Ohio as part of its investigation into his relationship with Epstein.

New Mexico lawmakers approved a state “truth commission” with subpoena power to examine allegations tied to Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, according to reporting.

In the U.K., police said they are reviewing whether reported Epstein-linked allegations meet the threshold for criminal investigation, including scrutiny tied to prominent figures.

Rep. Lieu said Epstein files show Trump raping children.

Thank you for fighting.